Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers boil water notice lifted for most areas

By WFTX Digital Team
 3 days ago
As of 5:00pm on Wednesday Dec. 7, 2022, the boil water notice has been lifted for most areas of Fort Myers.

The Department of Environmental Protection has approved Lifting the Citywide Boil Water Notice in MOST Areas of the City.

Exceptions:
The Somerset @ Plantation subdivision, The Legacy Gateway subdivision, Heritage Palms subdivision, and Residents and businesses within the boundaries of:
Deleon Street on the East, Medical Lane on the South, Bowling Green Blvd on the West, and Orangewood Ave. northward to Manor Ave

These areas require additional bacteriological sampling, which will be presented to DEP for review and approval. A notice will be shared as soon as the precautionary boil water advisory can be rescinded in those area.

