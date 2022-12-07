Osceola County to extend program that funds degrees for high school graduates

Osceola County commissioner Brandon Arrington delivered the tenth annual state-of-the-county address at the Osceola Heritage Park on Wednesday. Natalia Jaramillo/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

All 2023 high school graduates in Osceola County will have the opportunity to continue their education for free, after a program that covers tuition at two local colleges was extended for a second year, Commissioner Brandon Arrington said Wednesday.

With a blast of streamers behind him, Arrington during the annual state-of-the-county address at Osceola Heritage Park announced an $8.3-million extension for the Osceola Prosper Program, which covers the cost of associate or technical degrees at Valencia College or Osceola Technical College. The program is in its second year and, in 2022, around 2,000 students participated, Arrington told the crowd.

“The stories we’ve heard from the kids who participated last year are just unbelievable,” Arrington told the Orlando Sentinel. “We have a lot of first-generation Americans who don’t necessarily have an understanding of the value of education or training so we are hoping to make a generational shift.”

Among the program’s goals is to train and develop students to work for NeoCity, a semiconductor and tech hub that won a $50.8 million dollar federal grant in September. But its main objective is to give students the opportunity and the ability to go to college, Arrington said.

“It’s trying to make sure that finances aren’t a barrier and a lot of times they are in our community,” Arrington said.

Arelise Vasquez, 19, and Andres Agudelo, 18, are two 2022 Osceola Prosper students who said the program lifted a huge financial burden from their shoulders and changed their lives.

“For me it was a really big deal because I was going to join the army just for the financial part,” Agudelo said. “So thanks to Osceola Prosper I was able to stay at home with my family.”

Agudelo is completing his associate degree at Valencia College and plans to transfer to the University of Central Florida to study biology while Vasquez is debating between pursuing her bachelor’s at UCF or going to a technical school to work in the automotive industry.

“This program granted us an opportunity to save for UCF and also time to apply for scholarships,” Vasquez said. “This was definitely a stress-free route but I know that when I do have to transfer I do have to see how I will be paying for college.”

Arrington told the crowd of around 360 attendees that NeoCity is the future of Osceola County and will diversify the county’s economy, as well as stop brain-drain from the county.

Tourism, the largest sector of the county’s economy, had a record 40% increase from the previous year in September and tourist development tax collections were at an all-time high at $76.6 million, Arrington said.

Another 2022 effort Arrington highlighted during the address was the commitment of $30 million in support of constructing 536 new affordable housing units.

The county commission supported $2.2 million in funding for primary care, behavioral health and adolescent health and supported a new Sheriff’s Office program that hired two mental health clinicians who responded to about 350 cases, Arrington said.

The commissioner also touted the county’s attention to public safety, including $18 million over the last two fiscal years to complete a training center and a planned new government center.

Transportation, a hot topic for residents who often complain of traffic and growth management problems, is within the county’s top three governmental expenses with nearly $2 billion in road projects funded by the county and its partners, Arrington said.

“The complaint we all hear most often is about being stuck in traffic,” Arrington said. “Unfortunately we all deal with this issue... but rest assured we’re proceeding with some groundbreaking big ideas.”

The Neptune Road project, a nearly four-mile expansion that will take the road from two lanes to four, will begin construction in 2023. It and other road project animations were shown on two large screens for the crowd.

Hurricane Ian flooded large portions of the county and Arrington said, as he looks forward, he knows with help from the state and federal funding the flooding issues can be addressed and never repeated.

“We will continue to work on the issues that need to be addressed,” Arrington said. “We are going to take care of our residents.”

