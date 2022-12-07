ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bragg, NC

Active duty Fort Bragg soldier charged with kidnapping, child sex crimes, soliciting prostitution

By Kathryn Hubbard
 3 days ago

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — An active-duty Fort Bragg soldier was arrested on Monday for prostitution and other sex crimes, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Active Duty Army Soldier Sergeant First Class Christopher Scott Looney, 28, of Cameron, was arrested by detectives on Monday.

He was charged with:

  • Two counts of first degree kidnapping
  • Two counts of statutory rape of a child
  • Second degree exploitation of a child
  • Solicit minor by a computer
  • Two counts of indecent liberties with a child
  • Four counts of solicit prostitution

Looney is being held at the Cumberland County Detention center on a $2.8 million bond. He appeared in court on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the North Carolina Judicial Branch’s website, Looney will appear in court again on Dec. 28.

The sheriff’s office said the case is still open and more charges may be forthcoming.

If anyone has information regarding this case, they’re asked to call Human Trafficking Senior Sergeant Detective N. Mincey at 910-677-5514.

Tips may be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers’ information may also be submitted electronically by clicking here and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

