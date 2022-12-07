Read full article on original website
worldboxingnews.net
Mike Tyson wanted half a billion dollars to face heavyweight champ
Mike Tyson wanted an astonishing amount of cash to trade blows with the current heavyweight champion. WBC ruler Tyson Fury revealed the demands laid down in a Zoom call by Tyson regarding a possible exhibition between the two as Iron Mike trained for his clash with Roy Jones Jr. “The...
Boxing Scene
Ennis: I'm Ranked Higher Than The Guy Crawford's Fighting; How Didn't My Name Come Up?
Jaron Ennis was puzzled when he heard Terence Crawford state on Instagram Live recently that he would’ve fought Ennis next, but Ennis’ name “never came up.”. Ennis respects Crawford’s accomplishments and the three-division champion’s capabilities as one of the best boxers, pound-for-pound, in the sport. Crawford’s explanation still doesn’t make any sense to the undefeated Philadelphia native whose handlers have had difficulty securing fights against welterweight champions or top contenders.
Terence Crawford stops David Avanesyan to keep welterweight belt
Terence Crawford floored David Avanesyan with a sixth-round TKO at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, in his first fight in more than a year.
Manny Pacquiao says his return to the ring will provide homes for 80 families in need
Manny Pacquiao returns to the ring Saturday against DK Yoo and said 100% of the proceeds will help families in need.
A Croatian player's son ran across the field to console Neymar after Brazil was knocked out of the World Cup
Neymar was clearly heartbroken after Brazil was knocked out of the World Cup, but an opponent's son was ready to lift him up.
realcombatmedia.com
CRAWFORD VS. AVANESYAN PRESS CONFERENCE & WEIGH-IN VIDEO
CRAWFORD VS. AVANESYAN PRESS CONFERENCE & WEIGH-IN VIDEO. Omaha, Nebraska (December 9th, 2022)– Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) will make his triumphant return to the ring when he battles WBO #6 ranked David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on December 10, 2022. The 12-round bout will air live on BLK Prime PPV, with Crawford’s WBO welterweight title on the line.
Yardbarker
Conor McGregor Next Fight: Dana White confirms that Michael Chandler 'most likely' to face former champ-champ
You know a UFC pay-per-view is right around the corner when Dana White begins to announce big upcoming fight news. His latest tidbit revolves around a potential Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler fight that has sports bettors and combat sports fans salivating at the prospect. Not only is this guaranteed...
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao announces end of retirement to challenge Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr.
Manny Pacquiao is out of retirement and has some big names in mind. ‘PacMan’ has been out of action since a showdown with Yordenis Ugas last August. The bout was a short-notice one for the Cuban. Pacquiao was previously slated to face Errol Spence Jr., but he was forced to withdraw due to injury.
Boxing Scene
Hearn: We'd Like To Do Two-Fight Deal With Serrano - Erika Cruz Fight, Then Taylor Rematch
GLENDALE, Arizona -- Eddie Hearn has an attractive two-fight plan in mind that could see Amanda Serrano add to her already historic career. Talks remain ongoing for an undisputed lineal/WBA/WBC/IBF/WBO featherweight championship between the record-setting Serrano and Mexico City’s Erika Cruz, with a target date of February 4 in New York City. As previously reported by BoxingScene.com, the plan for Serrano is to become Puerto Rico’s first ever undisputed champion, male or female and in any weight division and to rematch Ireland’s Katie Taylor within her next two fights.
Boxing Scene
Avanesyan: After I Knock Out Terence Crawford, I Will Be Happy To Fight Errol Spence Next
There are a lot of people in the sport still reeling from the fact that an undisputed welterweight championship is not taking place next. Included among those who fully expected that fight to have landed on the calendar is David Avanesyan, the fighter against whom Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford will instead defend his WBO welterweight title.
MMAmania.com
Paddy Pimblett promises to ‘pimp slap’ Jake Paul if he attends UFC 282: ‘I’ll assault him’
Jake Paul should steer clear of T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) if he wants to stay out of trouble. In UFC 282’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, rising British Lightweight star, Paddy Pimblett, takes on veteran, Jared Gordon. Ahead of the appearance, however, Pimblett became a target for the YouTuber-turned boxer. Paul challenged Pimblett to spar with him for $1 million after “The Baddy” claimed Paul’s matches have been fixed. The potential sparring session has yet to take place and likely won’t at his juncture.
Boxing Scene
Crawford Says Thurman Was Never Serious About Fighting Him: 'We Don't Believe You, Keith'
It’s all a game of bluff with Keith Thurman, according to Terence Crawford. Crawford, the WBO welterweight titlist from Omaha, Nebraska, had some harsh words for his 147-pound confrère in a recent interview with Brian Custer on The Last Stand Podcast. Thurman, a former titlist from Clearwater, Florida,...
Boxing Scene
Avanesyan: One-Hundred Percent, Terence Crawford Will Be My Seventh Knockout In A Row
The official pre-fight weigh-in on Friday will mark five years to the day of the last time David Avanesyan saw a fight go to the scorecards. Seven straight fights have ended in the distance—a stoppage loss to then-unbeaten Egidijus Kavaliauskas followed by a six-fight knockout streak. Avanesyan vows to continue that run through the biggest fight of his career, on the road versus WBO welterweight champ Terence Crawford at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska (Saturday, BLK Prime Pay-Per-View/PPV.com, $39.99).
Boxing Scene
Adrien Broner-Ivan Redkach To Headline Feb. 18 BLK Prime Show In Atlanta
Adrien Broner will revisit old business on a new platform. The former four-division titlist is set to make his BLK Prime debut, which will come versus Ivan Redkach. The oft-postponed welterweight battle has once again made its way to the schedule, due to take place February 18 at State Farm Arena, home to the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks. The bout will headline the second BLK Prime Pay-Per-View event, with the fight announced Saturday afternoon preceding the platform’s official debut later this evening.
Boxing Scene
Sandor Martin: I Clearly Won Lopez Fight, Ref Didn't Count a Knockdown
Madison Square Garden, New York City - Former European champion Sandor Martin (40-3, 13 KOs) was not happy with the officiating for his fight with former lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez (18-1, 13 KOs), who made his second appearance at junior welterweight. Martin accepted the fight on a few weeks' notice...
BoxingNews24.com
Josh Warrington says Luis Alberto Lopez is “coming into the lions den” on Saturday
By Jim Calfa: Josh Warrington is counting on his fans to give him the energy to defend his IBF featherweight title against mandatory Luis Alberto Lopez this Saturday night on December 10th at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England. Warrington vs. Lopez will be shown live on DAZN. Hopefully,...
MMAmania.com
Video: Paddy Pimblett, Ilia Topuria nearly come to blows at UFC 282 presser, security intervenes
Lightweight sensation Paddy Pimblett and Featherweight phenom, Ilia Topuria, are both competing at the upcoming UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Dec. 10, 2022) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pimblett will go to war with Jared Gordon in the UFC 282 co-main event. Further...
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez vs. Sandor Martin - CompuBox Punch Stats
Teofimo Lopez and Sandor Martin were never separated by more than 4 landed punches in any round. Martin sent Lopez to the canvas in the second round. Lopez landed 47 power punches to Martin’s body. Lopez’s 31-punch edge in power punches landed seemed to be the difference for the judges that tilted the fight in his favor.
Boxing Scene
Yarde: Stylistically, Me Against Beterbiev Is A Blockbuster Fight; Someone’s Getting Knocked Out
Now that he has emerged from his tune-up fight unscathed, Anthony Yarde can fully focus on his second shot at light heavyweight titles. The confident contender from England will challenge an undefeated knockout artist for three 175-pound championships this time around. Artur Beterbiev is beyond dangerous, yet Yarde feels more properly prepared than he did before another Russian champion, Sergey Kovalev, knocked him out in the 11th round of their fight for Kovalev’s WBO light heavyweight title in August 2019 at Traktor Ice Arena in Chelyabinsk, Russia.
