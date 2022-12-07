ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

worldboxingnews.net

Mike Tyson wanted half a billion dollars to face heavyweight champ

Mike Tyson wanted an astonishing amount of cash to trade blows with the current heavyweight champion. WBC ruler Tyson Fury revealed the demands laid down in a Zoom call by Tyson regarding a possible exhibition between the two as Iron Mike trained for his clash with Roy Jones Jr. “The...
Boxing Scene

Ennis: I'm Ranked Higher Than The Guy Crawford's Fighting; How Didn't My Name Come Up?

Jaron Ennis was puzzled when he heard Terence Crawford state on Instagram Live recently that he would’ve fought Ennis next, but Ennis’ name “never came up.”. Ennis respects Crawford’s accomplishments and the three-division champion’s capabilities as one of the best boxers, pound-for-pound, in the sport. Crawford’s explanation still doesn’t make any sense to the undefeated Philadelphia native whose handlers have had difficulty securing fights against welterweight champions or top contenders.
NEBRASKA STATE
realcombatmedia.com

CRAWFORD VS. AVANESYAN PRESS CONFERENCE & WEIGH-IN VIDEO

CRAWFORD VS. AVANESYAN PRESS CONFERENCE & WEIGH-IN VIDEO. Omaha, Nebraska (December 9th, 2022)– Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) will make his triumphant return to the ring when he battles WBO #6 ranked David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on December 10, 2022. The 12-round bout will air live on BLK Prime PPV, with Crawford’s WBO welterweight title on the line.
OMAHA, NE
Boxing Scene

Hearn: We'd Like To Do Two-Fight Deal With Serrano - Erika Cruz Fight, Then Taylor Rematch

GLENDALE, Arizona -- Eddie Hearn has an attractive two-fight plan in mind that could see Amanda Serrano add to her already historic career. Talks remain ongoing for an undisputed lineal/WBA/WBC/IBF/WBO featherweight championship between the record-setting Serrano and Mexico City’s Erika Cruz, with a target date of February 4 in New York City. As previously reported by BoxingScene.com, the plan for Serrano is to become Puerto Rico’s first ever undisputed champion, male or female and in any weight division and to rematch Ireland’s Katie Taylor within her next two fights.
ARIZONA STATE
MMAmania.com

Paddy Pimblett promises to ‘pimp slap’ Jake Paul if he attends UFC 282: ‘I’ll assault him’

Jake Paul should steer clear of T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) if he wants to stay out of trouble. In UFC 282’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, rising British Lightweight star, Paddy Pimblett, takes on veteran, Jared Gordon. Ahead of the appearance, however, Pimblett became a target for the YouTuber-turned boxer. Paul challenged Pimblett to spar with him for $1 million after “The Baddy” claimed Paul’s matches have been fixed. The potential sparring session has yet to take place and likely won’t at his juncture.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Avanesyan: One-Hundred Percent, Terence Crawford Will Be My Seventh Knockout In A Row

The official pre-fight weigh-in on Friday will mark five years to the day of the last time David Avanesyan saw a fight go to the scorecards. Seven straight fights have ended in the distance—a stoppage loss to then-unbeaten Egidijus Kavaliauskas followed by a six-fight knockout streak. Avanesyan vows to continue that run through the biggest fight of his career, on the road versus WBO welterweight champ Terence Crawford at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska (Saturday, BLK Prime Pay-Per-View/PPV.com, $39.99).
OMAHA, NE
Boxing Scene

Adrien Broner-Ivan Redkach To Headline Feb. 18 BLK Prime Show In Atlanta

Adrien Broner will revisit old business on a new platform. The former four-division titlist is set to make his BLK Prime debut, which will come versus Ivan Redkach. The oft-postponed welterweight battle has once again made its way to the schedule, due to take place February 18 at State Farm Arena, home to the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks. The bout will headline the second BLK Prime Pay-Per-View event, with the fight announced Saturday afternoon preceding the platform’s official debut later this evening.
ATLANTA, GA
Boxing Scene

Sandor Martin: I Clearly Won Lopez Fight, Ref Didn't Count a Knockdown

Madison Square Garden, New York City - Former European champion Sandor Martin (40-3, 13 KOs) was not happy with the officiating for his fight with former lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez (18-1, 13 KOs), who made his second appearance at junior welterweight. Martin accepted the fight on a few weeks' notice...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boxing Scene

Teofimo Lopez vs. Sandor Martin - CompuBox Punch Stats

Teofimo Lopez and Sandor Martin were never separated by more than 4 landed punches in any round. Martin sent Lopez to the canvas in the second round. Lopez landed 47 power punches to Martin’s body. Lopez’s 31-punch edge in power punches landed seemed to be the difference for the judges that tilted the fight in his favor.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boxing Scene

Yarde: Stylistically, Me Against Beterbiev Is A Blockbuster Fight; Someone’s Getting Knocked Out

Now that he has emerged from his tune-up fight unscathed, Anthony Yarde can fully focus on his second shot at light heavyweight titles. The confident contender from England will challenge an undefeated knockout artist for three 175-pound championships this time around. Artur Beterbiev is beyond dangerous, yet Yarde feels more properly prepared than he did before another Russian champion, Sergey Kovalev, knocked him out in the 11th round of their fight for Kovalev’s WBO light heavyweight title in August 2019 at Traktor Ice Arena in Chelyabinsk, Russia.

