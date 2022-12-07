GLENDALE, Arizona -- Eddie Hearn has an attractive two-fight plan in mind that could see Amanda Serrano add to her already historic career. Talks remain ongoing for an undisputed lineal/WBA/WBC/IBF/WBO featherweight championship between the record-setting Serrano and Mexico City’s Erika Cruz, with a target date of February 4 in New York City. As previously reported by BoxingScene.com, the plan for Serrano is to become Puerto Rico’s first ever undisputed champion, male or female and in any weight division and to rematch Ireland’s Katie Taylor within her next two fights.

