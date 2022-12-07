Read full article on original website
Kanye West Has Now Brought Michael Jordan And Dr. Dre's Tragic Pasts Into His Latest Rants
Kanye West dove into another conspiracy rant and roped in Michael Jordan and Dr. Dre in the process.
hotnewhiphop.com
Fat Joe Lists Two Rappers He’d Bring Back To Life
Fat Joe revealed which late rappers he’d bring back to life if he had the choice. Fat Joe says that if he were able to bring two rappers back to life, he’d go with The Notorious B.I.G. and Big Pun. The New York rapper discussed the hypothetical scenario during a recent appearance on Red Table Talk.
Complex
Boosie Badazz Says Jay-Z and Nas Aren’t Relevant in Today’s Landscape
Boosie Badazz has thoughts on Jay-Z and Nas’ status in the game. The Baton Rouge artist caused a stir this week when he addressed 21 Savage’s controversial comments about Nas. The drama began when 21 participated in a Clubhouse chat that questioned whether Nasir was the greatest rapper of all time. Though he acknowledged the Queens native as a legendary MC, the Savage Mode rapper wasn’t convinced he’s relevant among the younger generation.
Boosie adds another prolific rapper to the irrelevant list
Boosie has never been the person to be shy about what he says, and his recent opinion about this rapper is just another thing to add to his list of outrageous takes. The rapper spoke with VladTV and gave his thoughts on 21 Savage’s comments regarding Nas earlier in November. During a Clubhouse chat, 21 Savage got into a debate about Nas, and offered his thoughts about why he thinks he’s still making noise in the industry.
TMZ.com
Boosie Badazz Dismisses Jay-Z and Nas' Musical Relevance
Boosie Badazz thinks Nas and Jay-Z's time in the spotlight is fading fast -- if not totally gone already -- but he insists he's saying that with the utmost respect!!!. The Louisiana rapper recently jumped into his favorite hot seat over at VladTV to dissect the NYC icons' careers ... on the heels of 21 Savage's viral remark that Nas is irrelevant to today's rap fans.
Video Surfaces of GloRilla Working Drive-Thru at a Fast-Food Restaurant Before Her Rap Career
GloRilla's rise to fame has been meteoric and it wasn't too long ago the budding Memphis rapper was working a normal 9-5. Recently, video has surfaced of the "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" rapper working at the drive-thru at Checkers. On Tuesday (Nov. 29), TikTok user primeape09 shared a throwback video of...
Akon Says Chris Brown’s Alleged Gang Affiliation Kept Him From Being The Next Michael Jackson
Akon believes that Chris Brown’s alleged affiliation with street gangs has kept him from reaching the same heights that Michael Jackson once did at the peak of his own career. During a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, the Senegalese crooner gave his reasoning behind his take. “In this day and age, the only person, in my opinion, that could’ve achieved just as great of a legacy as [Michael Jackson] would’ve been Chris Brown,” Akon told Sharpe. “I just believe that Chris Brown wasn’t surrounded by the circle of creative people that Mike was surrounded by. Because Chris...
sheenmagazine.com
ilham Explains How She Got Cassie & Karrueche In “corazon” featuring French Montana
Ilham is ready to become the superstar she’s always destined to be. Hailing from Morocco, the singer-songwriter arrives as a breath of fresh air in the music industry, with a strong pen game and smooth, buttery vocals that has listeners all around the world tuned in waiting for more.
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort Are A Super Group For Graying Rap Fans
The album title consists of four names that need no introduction: Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort. These rap icons justly claim themselves as architects of West Coast hip-hop. As Mount Westmore, they’re a supergroup whose presence is etched in the California landscape. Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort also represent a wave of old-school rappers sustaining recording careers well into their 50s, long after the hits have subsided, and fans have moved on to fresher trends. (Tellingly, they snark about “IG” and TikTok.) New work by first-wave golden-age heroes tends to be throwback affairs that hearken to the past...
Reggae Artist Sizzla Burns DJ Khaled Platinum Plaques, Says Khaled Insulted His Name
Reggae artist Sizzla has a bone to pick with DJ Khaled. On Thursday (Dec. 8), the dancehall legend and frequent DJ Khaled collaborator shared video on Instagram of himself and a couple of buddies dismantling and setting ablaze to multiple plaques Sizzla received for his work on the Khaled albums Father of Asahd and Grateful. In the video, Sizzla can be heard saying he was insulted by Khaled. However, he doesn't provide further details. The men then break apart the framed commemorative plaques, making sure to cut out and set aside the photos of Khaled's son Asahd out of respect.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ice Cube Explains Declining “Verzuz” With LL Cool J & Scarface
The L.A. native has his own concept for the face-off. Ice Cube has undoubtedly made his fair share of hits throughout his decorated career. However, he declined to participate in a Verzuz battle with both LL Cool J and Scarface. His reason? Because it’s all love on his side.
Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Reveals the Five Artists She Listened to Most in 2022
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade recently disclosed the top five artists that she listened to the most in 2022. On her Just a Little Shady podcast, which premiered on Friday (Dec. 9), on YouTube, Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade revealed her 2022 Spotify Wrapped list of artists she streamed the most this past year. Predictably, her Oscar-winning father was at the top of the list.
Boosie BadAzz Calls R. Kelly the ‘Best to Ever Do It,’ Posts Videos Listening to Kelly’s New Album
Despite R. Kelly's disgusting past, Boosie BadAzz wants the world to know the singer is the G.O.A.T. On Friday (Dec. 9), R. Kelly released his surprise new album I Admit It from prison. While many people on the internet are confused and angered by the release, Boosie BadAzz is content. The Louisiana rapper recently posted video on his Instagram timeline of himself riding around listening to Kelly's new LP. In the clips, Boosie is vibing to two different tracks from the album, clearly enjoying what he's hearing from the convicted child predator.
Ice Cube Wants To Regain Full Control Of ‘Friday’ Film Franchise Because DUH
Ice Cube wants his baby back. He is now making one of his goals to regain control of his 'Friday' film franchise. The post Ice Cube Wants To Regain Full Control Of ‘Friday’ Film Franchise Because DUH appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Snoop Dogg’s Latest Collab With Stevenson Ranch Speaks To The Cowboy in All of Us
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Stevenson Ranch, the Nashville-based lifestyle brand is celebrating its 2-year anniversary with a slew of collaborations with the likes of JBL Audio, Johnny Manziel and now Snoop Dogg and his recently-acquired label Death Row Records. The limited-edition capsule collection pays homage to the brand’s cowboy roots with a social media campaign featuring the LA-based equestrian group The Compton Cowboys wearing the t-shirt, hat and crewneck. All pieces will be available starting Sunday, December 18th at 10:00 am Pacific Time on the Stevenson...
Big Tigger Shares Top 5 ‘Rap City’ Freestyles: Lil Wayne, DMX, And More
Big Tigger is an indelible part of Hip-Hop culture due to his hosting duties on BET’s Rap City and much more. The 49-year-old has revealed his top five freestyles from the almost 20-year-old show and the list includes many legends. In an Oct. 18 visit to T-Pain’s Nappy Boy Radio Podcast, the “I’m Sprung” artist asked the hard question, but the New York City rapper was game for the task. In what may surprise many, his first pick came from a completely different genre. “My favorite, favorite, favorite one was Rap City Tha Bashment, it was me Elephant Man, Buju...
Austin Butler and Janelle Monáe Go All In, From Living as Elvis for Three Years to Keeping Books of ‘Knives Out 2’ Notes
Austin Butler transformed into a music icon this year, taking on the presence and the swagger of the King in Baz Luhrmann’s electrifying “Elvis.” And Janelle Monáe made the reverse journey, continuing her reinvention from futuristic pop diva to multi-hyphenate actor with a meaty (and mysterious) central role as a tech entrepreneur in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” Janelle Monáe: Being someone who has toured for many years, making it your own is no small thing. I know a little bit about what that takes. You played Elvis when he was a teenager, all the way up to his passing. Austin Butler: That was one of...
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Tells Kanye West to Hold His Ground on New Eight-Minute Song
YoungBoy Never Broke Again recently released a new eight minute-long track where he urges Kanye West to stand firm in his convictions in the midst of his controversy. After releasing several projects this year, NBA YoungBoy dropped off a new single titled "This for My Supporters" on Dec. 3. The track is over eight minutes in length and finds the Louisiana rapper name-dropping Ye in the second verse.
iheart.com
Jeezy, Future & More Join Icewear Vezzo On 'Paint The City' Mixtape
After prepping his fans for months, Icewear Vezzo's long-awaited Gangsta Grillz project has finally arrived. On Thursday, December 8, the Detroit native dropped off his new mixtape Paint The City (Gangsta Grillz). The collaborative effort with DJ Drama has Vezzo going off on 15 tracks including his previously released singles "Its All on U" featuring Kodak Black and "One Time" featuring Jeezy. Vezzo also recruited Future, 2 Chainz, Peezy and G.T. to hop on the tape. His latest collection of songs comes months after Vezzo signed to Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “Pee” Thomas’ Quality Control.
thesource.com
Mount Westmore Collective of Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, Too $hort, and E40 Release New Single “Activated”
Snoop, Cube, E40, and Too $hort make up the West Coast band Mount Westmore, and today they return with their third single, “ACTIVATED,” on the label Mount Westmore, a division of MNRK Music Group. The album SNOOP, CUBE, 40, $HORT, coming on December 9, will feature “Activated” as the third single after “Free Game” and “Too Big.”
XXL Mag
