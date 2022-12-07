Read full article on original website
Two men injured in seperate Baltimore shootings walk into hospitals, 6 hours apart
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after two men were shot within six hours in Baltimore and walked into hospitals overnight. On Wednesday at approximately 12:10AM, patrol officers responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. Once at the hospital, officers located a 30-year-old...
Family searching for answers as Baltimore County Police look for driver in deadly crash
TIMONIUM, Md. (WBFF) — A deadly car accident has left a Baltimore County family heartbroken and in desperate need of answers. Jessica Crouch and her mother Robyn were just seconds from their home on September 1st when a car accident changed everything. Jessica says she was making a left...
16-year-old charged with shooting at Suitland High School last week turns himself in
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 16-year-old student who was charged in the schoolyard shooting at Suitland High School last week has turned himself in to the police. The teen is being charged as an adult with attempted murder, assault, gun offenses, and additional charges, according to Prince George's County Police, He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections.
1 man killed, 2 men injured in separate shootings in less than 20 minutes in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 21-year-old man was killed and two other men were injured in separate shootings across Baltimore city in less than 20 minutes, according to Baltimore City Police Department. At about 5:54 p.m., officers were sent to Lexington Street at Fulton Avenue for a shooting. Upon arrival,...
Interim Baltimore County Police Chief addresses perception of crime increase
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — Interim Baltimore County Police Chief Dennis Delp said that the crime data that the county publishes is accurate and that dashboards may include incidents that are unfounded. Delp addressed what the Baltimore County Police Union calls an increase in crime in the county during his...
Police make arrest in Cockeysville homicide investigation
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection to a Cockeysville homicide, police in Baltimore County confirmed Monday. According to police, detectives charged Timothy Brice with first-degree murder, and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence. Officers responded to the crime scene...
POLICE: 1 person shot in the back while running from armed suspect in South Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating a Southn Baltimore shooting that occurred on Monday afternoon. At approximately 12:43PM, a patrol officer was in the area of the South Hanover Street near Patapsco Avenue when the officer heard discharging. A short time later, officials say the officer observed an unknown...
Sentencing for teen charged in Israeli man's death is postponed
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The sentencing for Omarion Anderson, one of three people charged in the shooting death of Efraim Gordon, has been postponed, the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office confirms. Efraim Gordon, 31, was shot and killed on the doorsteps of his relative's home in northwest Baltimore in what...
Safety of rideshare drivers and passengers a top priority for Baltimore officials
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's a crime of opportunity. An unsuspecting ride-share driver was carjacked at gunpoint, by someone they believe is their passenger. Within minutes, the driver's car is stolen, along with the phone containing the actual rider's location. It's something Baltimore Police have been dealing with for several...
Baltimore Police identify 2 homicide victims
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified two people who have been killed in the city. 12/8/2022 – 2200 W. Patapsco Avenue – Corey Parker - 31-years-old 12/11/2022 – 3900 S. Hanover Street – Tremaine Thomas, Jr. - 26-years-old.
Police identify man killed in northeast Baltimore gas station shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified the man killed in a double shooting at a gas station at the Northwood Shopping Center. Police say 56-year-old Albert Stevenson Jr. was killed in the shooting. One other person was hurt in the gunfire. Police also identified a man killed...
21-year-old arrested after using a knife to threaten coworker during fight
A 21-year-old was arrested after fighting and threatening his coworker in Curtis Bay, according to Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police say, at about 5:30 a.m. officers were sent a report of an assault that happened in the 7600 block of Solley Road in Curtis Bay. officers learned that two...
School and business delays Thursday due to ice morning conditions
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Thursday, December 15 the following schools and businesses are closed due to icy conditions in the forecast:. Baltimore County Circuit Court: Opening at 10a; Staff report at 9a. Baltimore City Government: Opening two hours late. Baltimore City Public Schools: Opening two hours late. Baltimore County...
2 teens arrested for armed carjacking of a rideshare driver in Prince George's Co.: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A pair of 14-year-olds were arrested in Prince George's County, Md. on Saturday after they allegedly carjacked a female rideshare driver at gunpoint, Prince George's police said. The driver called 911 after the incident in the 6400 block of Gifford Drive in Temple...
Vehicle loses control, lands on roof in fatal Anne Arundel County crash
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A fatal Anne Arundel County crash is under investigation, police say. Police responded to the single-vehicle crash scene Sunday at about 12:30 p.m. near St. Stephens Church Road. A police investigation revealed: As a 1995 Mitsubishi was traveling eastbound on Defense Hwy near Rt. 450 when...
Baltimore homicide numbers shows disturbing trend in Northeast district
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A weekend deadly shooting at a gas station near Morgan State University happened in an area of the city that's seen a 111% increase in homicides. Now, a closer look at what's going on in northeast Baltimore. Shattered windows by gunfire covered now by boards. That's...
Unattended candle ignites Carroll County fire
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An unattended candle ignition surrounding combustibles caused flames to engulf a Carroll County duplex early Tuesday morning, fire officials said. Fire officials say they responded to the scene near Woodbine Road shortly after 3:30 a.m. 30 firefighters from the Winfield Volunteer Fire Company took 10 minutes...
Maryland man arrested, accused of entering Capitol on Jan. 6
(WBFF) — A man from Chestertown, Md., has been arrested on charges related to storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, according to court documents. Zachariah Sattler was arrested on December 13, 2022, in Chestertown, Md., according to the arrest warrant. Sattler is accused of wandering the halls...
Emergency shelters open in Baltimore County due to freezing temperatures
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Emergency shelters are open until Thursday in Baltimore County due to freezing temperatures, says Baltimore County Emergency Management. The shelters will be open from 6 pm until 9 pm with check-in between 6 pm and 10 pm. Here is a list of shelters that will be...
18-year-old arrested, charged with 1st degree murder, handgun, drug violations
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A teenager was arrested and charged with 1st degree murder in connection to a Baltimore City homicide. Members of the Warrant Task Force arrested 18-year-old Dominique Edmonds at an apartment near Ramblewood Road on December 9, 2022 just after 9 a.m. An identified "Ghost gun" and...
