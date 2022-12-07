ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

foxbaltimore.com

16-year-old charged with shooting at Suitland High School last week turns himself in

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 16-year-old student who was charged in the schoolyard shooting at Suitland High School last week has turned himself in to the police. The teen is being charged as an adult with attempted murder, assault, gun offenses, and additional charges, according to Prince George's County Police, He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police make arrest in Cockeysville homicide investigation

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection to a Cockeysville homicide, police in Baltimore County confirmed Monday. According to police, detectives charged Timothy Brice with first-degree murder, and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence. Officers responded to the crime scene...
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Sentencing for teen charged in Israeli man's death is postponed

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The sentencing for Omarion Anderson, one of three people charged in the shooting death of Efraim Gordon, has been postponed, the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office confirms. Efraim Gordon, 31, was shot and killed on the doorsteps of his relative's home in northwest Baltimore in what...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Safety of rideshare drivers and passengers a top priority for Baltimore officials

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's a crime of opportunity. An unsuspecting ride-share driver was carjacked at gunpoint, by someone they believe is their passenger. Within minutes, the driver's car is stolen, along with the phone containing the actual rider's location. It's something Baltimore Police have been dealing with for several...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify 2 homicide victims

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified two people who have been killed in the city. 12/8/2022 – 2200 W. Patapsco Avenue – Corey Parker - 31-years-old 12/11/2022 – 3900 S. Hanover Street – Tremaine Thomas, Jr. - 26-years-old.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police identify man killed in northeast Baltimore gas station shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified the man killed in a double shooting at a gas station at the Northwood Shopping Center. Police say 56-year-old Albert Stevenson Jr. was killed in the shooting. One other person was hurt in the gunfire. Police also identified a man killed...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

School and business delays Thursday due to ice morning conditions

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Thursday, December 15 the following schools and businesses are closed due to icy conditions in the forecast:. Baltimore County Circuit Court: Opening at 10a; Staff report at 9a. Baltimore City Government: Opening two hours late. Baltimore City Public Schools: Opening two hours late. Baltimore County...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Unattended candle ignites Carroll County fire

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An unattended candle ignition surrounding combustibles caused flames to engulf a Carroll County duplex early Tuesday morning, fire officials said. Fire officials say they responded to the scene near Woodbine Road shortly after 3:30 a.m. 30 firefighters from the Winfield Volunteer Fire Company took 10 minutes...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland man arrested, accused of entering Capitol on Jan. 6

(WBFF) — A man from Chestertown, Md., has been arrested on charges related to storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, according to court documents. Zachariah Sattler was arrested on December 13, 2022, in Chestertown, Md., according to the arrest warrant. Sattler is accused of wandering the halls...
CHESTERTOWN, MD

