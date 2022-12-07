Read full article on original website
Related
Indiana doctor who provided abortion services to 10-year-old rape victim drops lawsuit against state AG
Attorneys for Dr. Caitlin Bernard, the Indiana doctor who provided abortion services to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio, and her medical partner dropped their lawsuit against the state attorney general Thursday.
Judge finds Indiana’s Republican attorney general repeatedly violated state law in high-profile abortion case
A state judge in Indiana found that Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita repeatedly violated state law by publicly discussing details of his investigation into an obstetrician-gynecologist targeted by GOP officials and right-wing media after she provided abortion care to a 10-year-old rape survivor.Judge Heather Welch found that Mr Rokita caused “irreparable harm” to Dr Caitlin Bernard’s reputation with his “unlawful breaches” of confidentiality provisions after he discussed his investigation on national news and in the press.But the ruling on 2 December denied Dr Bernard’s request for a preliminary injunction into the investigation because Mr Rokita had filed an administrative...
Gizmodo
Indiana AG Sues TikTok Twice as Texas Joins the Call to Ban App From State-Issued Devices
TikTok is facing growing scrutiny from various U.S. political officials. Amidst an ongoing call from state leaders to ban the app from state government devices, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has announced that the state has filed two lawsuits against the social media platform. Rokita announced the lawsuits in a...
Indiana's attorney general wants a state board to discipline a doctor who provided abortion services to a 10-year-old. Her attorney says it's to 'intimidate' providers.
Indiana's attorney general is asking the state medical licensing board to discipline an Indianapolis doctor who provided abortion services to a 10-year-old girl -- a move the physician's attorney has called an effort to "intimidate" abortion providers.
DOJ warns Supreme Court against ‘overly broad’ Section 230 reading in Google case
The Department of Justice (DOJ) is warning the Supreme Court against using an “overly broad” interpretation of a provision that provides tech companies a legal liability shield over content posted by third parties. The DOJ issued the warning in a brief about a case relating to Google that could change how digital content is hosted…
Judge finds Indiana AG broke law in probe over 10-year-old’s abortion, but declines to halt investigation
An Indiana judge found on Friday that the state’s attorney general violated Indiana law by publicly disclosing his investigation into the doctor who conducted an abortion for a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio, but declined to halt the investigation. Marion County Superior Court Judge Heather Welch rejected Dr. Caitlin...
US Senate confirms Indiana judge's appointment to appeals bench
INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Senate on Monday confirmed the appointment of a federal magistrate from southern Indiana to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The Senate voted 60-31 to confirm Doris L. Pryor, who since March 2018 has served as magistrate judge for the Southern District of Indiana. Prior to her appointment to the magistrate bench, she served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Indiana.
Indiana Attorney General files lawsuits against TikTok
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita on Wednesday announced he has filed two separate lawsuits against TikTok, which accuse the company of making false claims about the safety of user data, and age-appropriate content.
Tech firms send Supreme Court a warning
Tech firms are warning the Supreme Court that weakening liability protections for online speech could put all types of service providers — including those operating offline — at risk of costly, business-wrecking litigation. The big picture: A key law governing online speech is facing its first-ever fundamental tests...
From Wedding Websites to ‘Whites Only’: Will the Supreme Court OK Economic Discrimination?
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Monday, the Supreme Court heard 303 Creative v. Elenis, a case brought by a Colorado designer who only will create wedding websites for opposite-sex couples—not same-sex ones—and wants to advertise that fact, just like brick-and-mortar businesses once hung signs announcing whom they would refuse to serve. After arguments, it appeared clear that the 6-3 conservative majority is ready to use the case to undermine civil rights laws that secured equal access to goods and services for all, by carving giant loopholes that would allow businesses to, once again, boldly turn away clients based on who they are.
Pa. county that allowed secret access to voting data should be punished: judge
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania judge has recommended the state’s high court impose civil contempt penalties against a Republican-majority county government that this summer secretly allowed a third party to copy data from voting machines used in the 2020 election lost by former President Donald Trump. Commonwealth...
Maryland bans TikTok in state agencies, latest state to act
ANNAPOLIS, Maryland (AP) — Maryland is banning the use of TikTok and certain China and Russia-based platforms in the state’s executive branch of government, Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday, the latest state to address cybersecurity risks presented by the platforms. The Republican governor announced an emergency cybersecurity directive to prohibit the platforms’ use, saying they could be involved in cyberespionage, government surveillance and inappropriate collection of sensitive personal information. “There may be no greater threat to our personal safety and our national security than the cyber vulnerabilities that support our daily lives,” Hogan said in a statement, adding: “To further protect our systems, we are issuing this emergency directive against foreign actors and organizations that seek to weaken and divide us.” The Maryland directive comes a week after South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, also a Republican, banned state employees and contractors from accessing TikTok on state-owned devices, citing its ties to China. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, also a Republican, on Monday asked the state’s Department of Administration to ban TikTok from all state government devices it manages. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts blocked TikTok on state electronic devices in August 2020.
Democrats want government to ID mass shooters before they shoot by studying social media posts
House Democrats proposed legislation aimed at assessing the communications of mass shooters to make it easier to identify others who might become mass shooters.
Oregon gun control law battered with setbacks, outcry from cops before even taking effect: 'Grave problems'
Oregon's Measure 114, which will tighten gun laws in the state, has faced numerous setbacks by lawsuits and outcry from law enforcement over the implementation of such laws.
Texas Has Banned TikTok Its Phones, Should New York State Do The Same?
Yesterday, Wednesday, December 7, 2022, Texas banned the popular video social media app TikTok on certain devices. Should New York follow suit? Texas, along with Maryland, South Dakota, South Carolina, and Nebraska have all banned TikTok from state government devices. Why Are An Increasing Number Of States Banning TikTok?. TikTok...
E-cigarette company Juul settles over 5,000 lawsuits
Electronic cigarette company Juul announced Tuesday that it has settled more than 5,000 lawsuits for an undisclosed amount.
Texas Governor Abbott Bans TikTok in 2023
Governor Abbott bans TikTokPhoto byUnsplash Photo by Solen FeyissaonUnsplash. You may have heard about the app TikTok but if you work for the Texas government, you are banned from using it according to Governor Greg Abbott.
Judge rules Hawley-led agency broke record laws on purpose
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge ruled that a state agency previously led by Republican Josh Hawley broke public record laws on purpose to help his U.S. Senate campaign. Cole County Presiding Judge Jon Beetem on Monday fined the Attorney General’s Office $12,000 and attorney fees, the maximum penalty for violating what’s known as the Sunshine Law. Open record laws are aimed at making sure the public can access documents related to how taxpayer dollars are spent and how government is being run. At issue are Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee records requests from 2017 and 2018, when Republican Hawley was serving as state attorney general and campaigning for former Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill’s seat.
Texas becomes latest US state to partially ban TikTok
Texas governor Greg Abbott has banned state agencies from using TikTok on government-issued devices, becoming the latest state to prohibit the use of the Chinese social media platform.On Wednesday, Maryland banned its agencies from using TikTok and other Chinese and Russian platforms following reports alleging that China’s state-backed hackers stole millions of Covid relief funds in the US.“TikTok harvests vast amounts of data from its users’ devices – including when, where, and how they conduct internet activity – and offers this trove of potentially sensitive information to the Chinese government,” Mr Abbott said in a letter sent to Lt...
Washington Examiner
Gorsuch suggests Colorado baker forced to go through 'reeducation program'
Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch interrogated Colorado 's solicitor general Monday, asking whether the state forced a Christian baker to undergo a "reeducation program" when he refused to create a custom cake celebrating same-sex marriage on the basis that it goes against his sincere religious beliefs. Gorsuch's remark toward Colorado...
Comments / 0