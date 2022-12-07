Read full article on original website
Chicago's Christkindlmarket is rated the best Christmas market in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Forget ice skating: Try bumper cars on ice for unique holiday funJennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Impact of protests in China to be focus of online panel discussion hosted by Chicago publisher on December 20D.J. EatonChicago, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
buildingindiana.com
Peoples Bank Donates Major Gift to PNW
Peoples Bank recently presented a check to Purdue University Northwest (PNW) in the amount of $38,500, confirming the finalization of an agreement and pledge to provide financial support for the university and its students. The agreement includes a $30,000 endowment fund and a total of $8,500 in scholarships that will be funded over the next 5 years. The donation supports a longtime partnership with the university and further defines Peoples Bank’s role as a local leader of excellence in our communities.
hotelnewsresource.com
SpringHill Suites by Marriott Chicago Waukegan/Gurnee Sold
NexGen Hotels, a hotel development and management company based in Itasca, Illinois, today announced the acquisition of the SpringHill Suites by Marriott Chicago Waukegan/Gurnee. Located at 4101 Fountain Square Place, the 120-suite hotel offers guests convenient access to Naval Station Great Lakes, Six Flags Great America & Hurricane Harbor, Gurnee Mills Mall, Waukegan Municipal Beach and numerous shopping, dining and entertainment options.
While Home Prices Poised to Drop Nationwide in 2023, 3 Chicago-Area Housing Markets Will Remain Steady, Redfin Predicts
Compared to this year, the housing market is expected to be drastically different on a nationwide scale in 2023. Because of high mortgage rates, the U.S. market will likely be the slowest in more than a decade, since 2011, according to a prediction by researchers at the real estate website RedFin. However, the situation will likely be different in Chicago and surrounding communities.
Why Chicago’s O’Hare Int’l Airport Has No Terminal 4
Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) is the main international airport serving Chicago, Illinois. It began as an airfield serving a Douglas manufacturing plant for C-54 military transports during World War II. The airport was renamed Orchard Field Airport in the mid-1940s, which is how it got the IATA code ORD. It was re-named once again in 1949, after aviator Edward “Butch” O’Hare.
Hammond, Indiana building has been without gas, heat for eight days
HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) -- As the temperature keeps falling, patience is wearing thin at one building in Hammond, Indiana – where there has been no heat, gas, or hot water for eight days. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza has been trying to track down the person responsible. When Franza showed up to the apartment building on Webb Street in Hammond – just after she started calling the management company and left multiple voicemails – there seemed to be progress. The maintenance supervisor from Vilgar Property Management was on the scene. Franza asked why the heat and gas would...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you like going out with your friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Kanye West stripped of honorary degree by Chicago art school
CHICAGO - The School of the Art Institute of Chicago on Thursday announced it had rescinded an honorary doctorate it awarded the artist Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. "The School of the Art Institute of Chicago condemns and repudiates Kanye West’s (now known as Ye) anti-Black, antisemitic, racist, and dangerous statements, particularly those directed at Black and Jewish communities. Ye’s actions do not align with SAIC’s mission and values, and we’ve rescinded his honorary degree," SAIC officials said in a statement.
POLITICO
Calling in the big guns
Good Thursday morning, Illinois. Fifty years ago today in 1972, a United Airlines Boeing 737 crashed while trying to land at Midway, killing 43 people aboard and two on the ground. Among the dead were Democratic Congressman George W. Collins, CBS News correspondent Michele Clark, who was a Chicago native, and Dorothy Hunt, the wife of Watergate conspirator E. Howard Hunt. WBEZ reports.
thesouthlandjournal.com
Two South Holland Men Charged with Robbing Armored Truck and ATM on Halloween
Two South Holland Men Charged with Robbing Armored Truck and ATM on Halloween (Chicago, IL) — Two brothers have been charged in federal court with robbing more than $1 million from an armored truck and automated teller machine in a Chicago suburb on Halloween. Corrie Singleton, 21, and Darrell...
My first 10/10 rating given for Best Breakfast/Brunch Resturant in Illinois for 2022
I truly have a clear winner as my favorite breakfast brunch spot for 2022. The name of this location is Eggology in South Barrington. I want to start by saying this is one of my favorite areas and all of Illinois. The restaurants that are in this small area are top notch. This area is also fantastic to sit in the many different seating areas and enjoy the weather when we have nice weather.
Police seize 128 stolen catalytic converters in Chicago suburb
GLENWOOD, Ill. — Police in a suburb south of Chicago seized 128 stolen catalytic converters in a chop shop bust, authorities said Friday. According to a news release from the Glenwood Police Department, officers and detectives said the value of the stolen catalytic converters was approximately $54,000. Officers also...
Winter weather system to move into Chicago area; Advisory issued
We’re monitoring an incoming wintry weather system expected to reach the greater Chicago area Friday. It’s looking more and more like this system may lay down accumulating snow over sections of the metro area–especially areas north of the I-88 (East-West Tollway) corridor, favoring counties lining the Illinois/Wisconsin line. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued […]
Best Places to See Holiday Lights in the Chicago Area
Dazzling light shows are putting the spotlight on the holiday season, turning several of the region's well-known attractions into winter wonderlands. The beads of glistening light are casting all sorts of glows to amp up the merry mood as cold weather moves in and a new year approaches. Chicago, a...
La Petite Folie to close after 23 years
Mary Mastricola has announced La Petite Folie, the French restaurant she has run with her husband, Mike, in the Hyde Park Shopping Center since 1999, will close Dec. 23. Mastricola, in a brief interview, expressed her gratitude to the University of Chicago, which owns the shopping center, and the greater Hyde Park community for their years of support. She has no plans to continue catering anytime soon.
vfpress.news
New Metered Parking Machines Coming To Broadview
A parking kiosk located in Oak Park that was manufactured by Total Parking Solutions. Kiosks like this may likely be coming to Broadview’s Roosevelt Road and 17th Avenue commercial district now that the village board unanimously approved a contract with TPS. | File. Friday, December 9, 2022 || By...
fox32chicago.com
Buffalo Grove police, FBI respond to armed burglary at Bank of America
CHICAGO - Buffalo Grove police and FBI responded to an armed robbery at Bank of America Saturday. There was a large police presence at the Bank of America located at 55 W. Lake Cook Road in Buffalo Grove. Police were on scene by 12:15 p.m. Two individuals were last seen...
CHICAGO READER
Leaked call shows alleged bribe by Wilson consultant to Ja’Mal Green
This article was originally published by The TRiiBE. An audio recording allegedly between mayoral candidate Willie Wilson’s political consultant Rickey Hendon and a volunteer for Ja’Mal Green’s campaign has leaked—and the talk details a bribe offered to Green’s team to drop the petition challenge against Wilson.
fox32chicago.com
Woman killed in northwest Indiana house explosion identified
HOBART, Ind. - A woman who was killed in a house explosion in northwest Indiana last month has been identified. At about 12:15 p.m. on Nov. 23, police and fire officials responded to a home at 601 E. 29th Avenue in Hobart for a call of a house explosion. Upon...
cwbchicago.com
At least 15 more robberies and carjackings reported in overnight sprees; more than 65 similar crimes since December 2
Chicago — Chicago police detectives are sifting through yet another stack of armed robbery reports today as another wave of at least 15 holdups, including some carjackings, were reported between late Friday night and early Saturday morning. Since December 2, similar sprees have claimed more than 50 robbery victims...
Violent robberies keep happening in spurts and sprees in Chicago -- dozens of crimes, no arrests
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The number keeps growing – there have been several dozen violent robberies in Chicago in three and a half weeks - and not one arrest.The robberies have been happening on the city's North, Northwest, and West sides. We have been tracking the crime trend closely for weeks. As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Friday, we have also been asking police for weeks about these crimes that have been happening in spurts across the city. Oftentimes, numerous robberies are reported in one area within a period of hours.Every red point on the map below represents a violent robbery...
