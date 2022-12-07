ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
sweetwaternow.com

More Than $22 Million in Contracts Awarded by Transportation Commission

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded $22.76 million in contracts for seven Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its November 17 business meeting. The commission awarded an almost $12 million bid to Cheyenne-based Simon Contractors for a project that involves paving, concrete work, milling and other work...
CHEYENNE, WY
county17.com

Railroad workers plan to rally at Capitol

Union representatives and railroad worker supporters plan to rally at the Capitol in Cheyenne Tuesday to advocate for better labor policies. The rally, scheduled to begin at noon, is organized by Wyoming AFL-CIO and other unions, according to the organization’s executive director Tammy Johnson. Congressional action to block a...
CHEYENNE, WY
svinews.com

Pushing through: Snowplow drivers collaborate during shortages

LARAMIE — With storms building up as winter continues, snowplow drivers across the state are preparing for another busy season. Last year, Wyoming had a decrease in snowplow drivers, leading to a strain in the process of keeping roads open. Heading into the 2022-23 plowing season, Wyoming Department of...
LARAMIE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Without Enough Pilots, Airlines Cutting Service Across Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Demand for service is rising at regional airports across the state, but a pilot shortage has forced airlines to cut the number of available flights at most of the state’s nine commercial airports. Sheridan, Gillette and Cody have lost between...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Wind closures in effect Thursday with strong gusts on I-25, I-80 in Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — Both Interstate 25 and I-80 are seeing some strong winds, with gusts exceeding 50 mph along some stretches, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles between Cheyenne and the Colorado State Line as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, according to...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

‘Corner Crossing’ Case Could Reshape Wyoming’s Trespass Laws

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Recognizing that a pending lawsuit over a “corner crossing” could have sweeping implications for Wyoming’s land access and trespass policy, advocacy groups for ranchers and hunters are weighing in. The Wyoming Stock Growers Association and Backcountry Hunters &...
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Affordable housing or “Attainable Housing”... Wyoming’s model will tell

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - According to officials, Wyoming has been dealing with the ongoing issue of affordable housing, or rather “attainable housing.”. As inflation, interest and mortgage rates increase, housing has become more of a distant reality for some folks. Colorado, our neighboring state, is looking to...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

‘Not Voodoo’: Wyoming Expands Cloud Seeding Amid Prolonged Drought

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. From the fiery burst of a flare, silver iodide is injected into the atmosphere, creating a chemical reaction that under ideal conditions causes powdery, white flakes to fall from the sky. The practice is part of a state effort to battle...
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Cheyenne PD asking for information regarding construction site fire

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for information regarding an incident that occurred on West College Drive. On Nov. 24 at approximately 6:15 a.m., a residential building under construction was consumed by fire, and it is believed the fire was intentionally started. Damage to the building, neighboring properties, and equipment is estimated to cost over $300,000.
CHEYENNE, WY
Sheridan Media

WBC to hold quarterly meeting, public invited to interact

The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) develops and administers programs providing financial support to local governments and assists Wyoming businesses in reaching financial goals through business and industry analysis, credit analysis, financial due diligence, business plan review, large loan applications, and loan processing and servicing. The Wyoming Business Council Board of...
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Douglas dominates, Burns and Pine Bluffs see mixed results from Burns Winter Classic Day 2

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Douglas’ boys and girls teams went a combined 4-0 Friday in the Burns Winter Classic, as they both convincingly validated their respective 3A #1 rankings. The boys defeated 2A’s top ranked Pine Bluffs 65-56 and 1A #5 Southeast 72-41; the girls throttled the Lady Hornets 61-8 and the Lady Cyclones 56-33. It wasn’t all bad for the Pine Bluffs boys though; they responded in their second game of the day with a 66-36 beatdown of 3A Newcastle. The girls did not find the same success, dropping their other game 60-31 against the third ranked Lady Dogies.
BURNS, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Aaron Turpen: How To Be a Safe Driver (I’m An Expert, Listen To Me)

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A long time ago, in a trucking school in a galaxy much like our own, I learned the most important driver’s safety lesson there is. “Never be in a hurry,” was what my instructor at the time, a no-nonsense import from Liverpool, said. “Nobody taking their time gets in a wreck.”
CHEYENNE, WY
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Wyoming

Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you like going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Wyoming or travel there often, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wyoming that are known for preparing absolutely delicious food.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Church Elder Who Called Trans Student A Male Booted From UW Hall For A Year

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The University of Wyoming is suspending a Laramie church elder’s ability to reserve table space in its student union for a year after the man on Friday posted a sign that displayed a transgender student’s name and called that student “a male.”
