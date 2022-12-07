Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sweetwaternow.com
More Than $22 Million in Contracts Awarded by Transportation Commission
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded $22.76 million in contracts for seven Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its November 17 business meeting. The commission awarded an almost $12 million bid to Cheyenne-based Simon Contractors for a project that involves paving, concrete work, milling and other work...
county17.com
Railroad workers plan to rally at Capitol
Union representatives and railroad worker supporters plan to rally at the Capitol in Cheyenne Tuesday to advocate for better labor policies. The rally, scheduled to begin at noon, is organized by Wyoming AFL-CIO and other unions, according to the organization’s executive director Tammy Johnson. Congressional action to block a...
News Channel Nebraska
Vehicle accident closes westbound lanes of Interstate 80 between Pine Bluffs and Cheyenne
PINE BLUFFS - The Wyoming Department of Transportation reported the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 were closed between Pine Bluffs and Cheyenne Saturday morning due to a vehicle accident. WyDOT reopened the road mid-afternoon Saturday. This is a developing story. Stay with News Channel Nebraska for the latest.
cowboystatedaily.com
Gordon Presents $354 Million Supplemental Budget, Calls It “Conservative And Bold”
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Gov. Mark Gordon presented his $353.9 million supplemental budget proposal Thursday, signaling a willingness to make expenditures he believes will pay dividends for the state’s future. He used the analogy of a rancher in his budget request to the Appropriations...
svinews.com
Pushing through: Snowplow drivers collaborate during shortages
LARAMIE — With storms building up as winter continues, snowplow drivers across the state are preparing for another busy season. Last year, Wyoming had a decrease in snowplow drivers, leading to a strain in the process of keeping roads open. Heading into the 2022-23 plowing season, Wyoming Department of...
cowboystatedaily.com
Without Enough Pilots, Airlines Cutting Service Across Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Demand for service is rising at regional airports across the state, but a pilot shortage has forced airlines to cut the number of available flights at most of the state’s nine commercial airports. Sheridan, Gillette and Cody have lost between...
oilcity.news
Wind closures in effect Thursday with strong gusts on I-25, I-80 in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Both Interstate 25 and I-80 are seeing some strong winds, with gusts exceeding 50 mph along some stretches, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles between Cheyenne and the Colorado State Line as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, according to...
cowboystatedaily.com
‘Corner Crossing’ Case Could Reshape Wyoming’s Trespass Laws
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Recognizing that a pending lawsuit over a “corner crossing” could have sweeping implications for Wyoming’s land access and trespass policy, advocacy groups for ranchers and hunters are weighing in. The Wyoming Stock Growers Association and Backcountry Hunters &...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: Worst Winter Road In America – Who Named Our Snow Chi Minh Trail?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. “Dear God, please help us get through this awful mess of a highway. If you get us through safely, so help me, we will never do anything bad again.”. Prayers like this and many more variants emanate from folks in a...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Affordable housing or “Attainable Housing”... Wyoming’s model will tell
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - According to officials, Wyoming has been dealing with the ongoing issue of affordable housing, or rather “attainable housing.”. As inflation, interest and mortgage rates increase, housing has become more of a distant reality for some folks. Colorado, our neighboring state, is looking to...
cowboystatedaily.com
‘Not Voodoo’: Wyoming Expands Cloud Seeding Amid Prolonged Drought
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. From the fiery burst of a flare, silver iodide is injected into the atmosphere, creating a chemical reaction that under ideal conditions causes powdery, white flakes to fall from the sky. The practice is part of a state effort to battle...
capcity.news
Cheyenne PD asking for information regarding construction site fire
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for information regarding an incident that occurred on West College Drive. On Nov. 24 at approximately 6:15 a.m., a residential building under construction was consumed by fire, and it is believed the fire was intentionally started. Damage to the building, neighboring properties, and equipment is estimated to cost over $300,000.
cheyennecity.org
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins – December 9th
CHEYENNE – It has been a great week, but some events have me feeling my age. It is not often that I feel old, but I’m starting to think that, working with younger people and their buzzing energy keeps me feeling younger than I deserve. Judy and I...
The Best Place To Live In Wyoming
Buying a home in Wyoming could be a rewarding and financially sound decision; however, which city in the state is best to live in? Here's what you need to know.
Sheridan Media
WBC to hold quarterly meeting, public invited to interact
The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) develops and administers programs providing financial support to local governments and assists Wyoming businesses in reaching financial goals through business and industry analysis, credit analysis, financial due diligence, business plan review, large loan applications, and loan processing and servicing. The Wyoming Business Council Board of...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Douglas dominates, Burns and Pine Bluffs see mixed results from Burns Winter Classic Day 2
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Douglas’ boys and girls teams went a combined 4-0 Friday in the Burns Winter Classic, as they both convincingly validated their respective 3A #1 rankings. The boys defeated 2A’s top ranked Pine Bluffs 65-56 and 1A #5 Southeast 72-41; the girls throttled the Lady Hornets 61-8 and the Lady Cyclones 56-33. It wasn’t all bad for the Pine Bluffs boys though; they responded in their second game of the day with a 66-36 beatdown of 3A Newcastle. The girls did not find the same success, dropping their other game 60-31 against the third ranked Lady Dogies.
cowboystatedaily.com
Aaron Turpen: How To Be a Safe Driver (I’m An Expert, Listen To Me)
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A long time ago, in a trucking school in a galaxy much like our own, I learned the most important driver’s safety lesson there is. “Never be in a hurry,” was what my instructor at the time, a no-nonsense import from Liverpool, said. “Nobody taking their time gets in a wreck.”
4 Great Steakhouses in Wyoming
Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you like going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Wyoming or travel there often, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wyoming that are known for preparing absolutely delicious food.
cowboystatedaily.com
Church Elder Who Called Trans Student A Male Booted From UW Hall For A Year
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The University of Wyoming is suspending a Laramie church elder’s ability to reserve table space in its student union for a year after the man on Friday posted a sign that displayed a transgender student’s name and called that student “a male.”
A Wyoming Christmas Story: Kid Asks Santa For AR-15 With Red Dot Site & Quad Rail
Maybe if you're some kid who lives in town and only shoots in your backyard. But most Wyoming kids have an open space to play in and plenty of games to shoot at. Even then, in some major cities and towns, they don't want kids playing with any kind of gun. Even toy guns.
Comments / 0