CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Douglas’ boys and girls teams went a combined 4-0 Friday in the Burns Winter Classic, as they both convincingly validated their respective 3A #1 rankings. The boys defeated 2A’s top ranked Pine Bluffs 65-56 and 1A #5 Southeast 72-41; the girls throttled the Lady Hornets 61-8 and the Lady Cyclones 56-33. It wasn’t all bad for the Pine Bluffs boys though; they responded in their second game of the day with a 66-36 beatdown of 3A Newcastle. The girls did not find the same success, dropping their other game 60-31 against the third ranked Lady Dogies.

BURNS, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO