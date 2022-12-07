ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IL

IHSA picks Illinois State’s Hancock Stadium as football state championship host spot

By Brice Bement
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o6kPU_0jawh1xV00

(WCIA)– The IHSA have made a decision on where the high school football state championship will be played from here on out. After a vote this morning, they decided to pick Illinois State’s Hancock Stadium as the football state final host site.

The IHSA has been wanting a consistent location. The championships have been bouncing back and forth between Memorial Stadium and Huskie Stadium in Dekalb every other year. The games would be in Champaign the weekend the Illini would be at Northwestern. Illinois head coach Bret Bielema says he was working to try and get the state championships to stay at Memorial Stadium.

“We want to do everything we could to keep them here,” Bielema said. “We have a unique thing because of the Northwestern game if they keep that sequence going, you can’t have games here and a game that you’re playing in, right so it’s hard to set that up. I even said do we want to work with the Big Ten office, do we want to work with Northwestern, is there something that we can work out so we can kind of have more consistency if that’s what they want to do. Because I don’t think anybody wants to keep moving it around, but if we could play every state championship game here at Memorial Stadium I think it does nothing, but great things for us.”

Here’s the official press release from the IHSA:

The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Board of Directors met for its regularly scheduled meeting at the IHSA office in Bloomington on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, where the Board approved a State Final hosting contract with Illinois State University (ISU) and the Bloomington-Normal Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (BNACVB) to host the IHSA Football State Finals at ISU’s Hancock Stadium from 2023 to 2027.

“We appreciate all of the hosting bids that we received for the IHSA Football State Finals,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. “Seeing the passion that these university communities have for hosting the State Finals and the amazing stadiums that each campus offers didn’t make for an easy decision. Ultimately, the first-class facilities, amazing support from Illinois State University and the Bloomington-Normal communities, and the central location proved to be the biggest factors in returning to ISU for the next five years.”

Hancock Stadium hosted the inaugural IHSA Football State Finals in 1974 and hosted over 100 IHSA Football State Championship games from 1974 to 1998 (1976 game right, 1998 below right) .

“The entire Illinois State University community is ecstatic to have the IHSA Football State Finals returning to Bloomington-Normal,” ISU Director of Athletics Kyle Brennan said. “Illinois State University and Illinois State Athletics have long valued their great partnership with the IHSA and take pride in our duties hosting IHSA events at our facilities. It will be a pleasure for us to welcome the student-athletes, their families and spectators to campus and the Bloomington-Normal community each year and provide them with a top-notch experience at Hancock Stadium.”

Hancock Stadium underwent a $23 million dollar renovation in 2013 that included a new press box, a transformation of the east side of the stadium, new chair back seating, suites, and more stadium-wide upgrades. ISU broke ground on an indoor football practice facility adjacent to Hancock Stadium in April of 2022 that will be completed when the 2023 IHSA Football State Finals are held there on Friday and Saturday, November 24-25, 2023.

“We are delighted to be awarded the IHSA Football State Finals,” says Crystal Howard, President/CEO for the Bloomington-Normal Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (BNACVB). “Our relationship with the IHSA continues to grow, and we appreciate the faith they have in our organization and our community as an ideal host for their events. Thank you to the City of Bloomington and Town of Normal for their support that allows us to pursue these types of events, and to Illinois State University for partnership and enthusiasm to host this event.”

Northern Illinois University (NIU) in DeKalb and Southern Illinois University in Carbondale each submitted bids to host the IHSA State Finals from 2023-2027. The University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana submitted a bid to host in 2024, 2026, and 2028.

“This decision wasn’t made lightly, as Northern Illinois University and the University of Illinois have been incredible hosts for us through the years,” said Anderson. “We have a tremendous relationship with Champaign-Urbana and look forward to returning there in a few short months for State Wrestling and Boys Basketball. Northern Illinois did an exemplary job, stepping up to host beginning in 2013 when the Big Ten schedule necessitated a hosting change in the midst of the contract with the University of Illinois. Southern Illinois University’s facility stacks up with any other in the state as well and the area is well-known for having a deeply-rooted high school sports fanbase. The IHSA deeply values its relationships with all of these institutions and their communities.”

Only four venues have ever hosted the IHSA Football State Finals, which debuted in 1974. Hancock Stadium hosted the first six years of championship games. In 1980, the IHSA expanded from five classes to six classes, at which point the IHSA opted to keep the 1A through 3A games at Hancock Stadium, while moving the Class 5A and Class 6A contests to Dyche Stadium on the Northwestern University campus in Evanston. This arrangement lasted from 1980 to 1984. All six classes returned to Hancock in 1985 and remained there through the 1998 state championships. The University of Illinois has hosted the State Finals since 1999, with the exception of odds years from 2013 through 2021, when the games shifted to Northern Illinois University’s campus in Dekalb.

Illinois State University currently hosts the IHSA Girls Basketball and Girls Volleyball State Finals, while the IHSA Boys Golf, Dance, Cheerleading, Journalism, Scholastic Bowl, Dual Team Wrestling, and Girls Individual Wrestling State Finals are all held in Bloomington-Normal.

A year-by-year hosting overview of the IHSA Football State Finals is provided below:

—HISTORICAL IHSA FOOTBALL STATE FINAL HOSTING—

Years Host Site Host City Classes Hosted
1974 – 1979 Hancock Stadium Bloomington-Normal All (1A – 5A)
1980 – 1984 Hancock Stadium Bloomington-Normal 1A – 3A
1980 – 1984 Dyche Stadium Evanston 5A – 6A
1985 – 1998 Hancock Stadium Bloomington-Normal All (1A – 6A)
1999 – 2012 Memorial Stadium Champaign-Urbana All (1A – 6A/8A)*
2013 Huskie Stadium DeKalb All (1A – 8A)
2014 Memorial Stadium Champaign-Urbana All (1A – 8A)
2015 Huskie Stadium DeKalb All (1A – 8A)
2016 Memorial Stadium Champaign-Urbana All (1A – 8A)
2017 Huskie Stadium DeKalb All (1A – 8A)
2018 Memorial Stadium Champaign-Urbana All (1A – 8A)
2019 Huskie Stadium DeKalb All (1A – 8A)
2020 No State Finals due to pandemic
2021 Huskie Stadium DeKalb All (1A – 8A)
2022 Memorial Stadium Champaign-Urbana All (1A – 8A)
2023 – 2027 Hancock Stadium Bloomington-Normal All (1A – 8A)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

IHSA says board is excited to bring state finals back to ISU

NORMAL (WCIA) — The IHSA voted to move the high school football state championships to Illinois State’s Hancock Stadium. The state championship started in Normal in 1974, all classes were played there until 1979. The state championships were moved to Memorial Stadium and Huskie Stadium in Dekalb from 1999-2022. IHSA assistant executive director Scott Anderson […]
NORMAL, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Redbirds Excited to Play at Horton Again

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — None of the current Illinois State basketball players were alive the last time the Redbirds played a game at historic Horton Field House. That was Dec. 4, 1988. But Saturday, the Redbirds will return to Horton and the players can’t wait to play there. “I think it’s going to be a […]
NORMAL, IL
wjbc.com

Brackets released for 2022 State Farm Holiday Classic

BLOOMINGTON – The brackets for the 43rd annual State Farm Holiday Classic have been released. Brackets can be viewed and downloaded at www.theclassic.org/brackets/. Seedings were determined by a poll of participating head coaches, state-wide media and tournament committee members, with accommodations made to avoid teams playing a conference or regular season opponent through the first two rounds of the tournament, according to The Classic.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: “Complete lack of leadership”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In episode 164 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Beherns recaps Illinois basketball’s 74-59 loss to Penn State, just four days after the Illini took down No. 2 Texas at Madison Square Garden, head coach Brad Underwood calls out his team for its “lack of leadership.” Hear from Underwood, who voiced his […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Brad Underwood highlights lone Illinois player who ‘plays hard every day’

Brad Underwood tore into Illinois after the loss to Penn State. At the post game presser, there was one player that caught Underwood’s eye. Sencire Harris was the lone player that Underwood said plays hard every day. Harris joined the Fighting Illini from the 2022 recruiting class as a former 4-star SG per the 247Sports Composite. The Illinois commit was the No. 14 SG and No. 2 player from his home state of Ohio for his class.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Center Square

Coroner: Illinois state Sen. Scott Bennett dies of natural causes at 45

(The Centyer Square) – Scott M. Bennett, the Democratic state senator who recently ushered in changes to the end of cash bail in Illinois, has died. The 45-year-old’s passing was confirmed by the Champaign County coroner. "Senator Scott Bennett died at 1:15PM today at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL," Duane Northrup, Champaign County coroner said in an email to The Center Square. “He died from natural causes under a...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illini men’s hoops look to get first B1G win of the year

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois men’s basketball are looking to get their first Big Ten win of the season in an early game versus Penn State. The Illini defense will have their hands full with tough Penn State shooters. Illini head coach Brad Underwood says Penn has an elite offense, with six guys shooting 45% beyond […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois OL reportedly enters transfer portal following 1st season with Illini

Illinois football reportedly had a player enter the transfer portal on Friday. It was freshman OL Matt Fries, according to FarrellPortal on Twitter. Fries did not play in a single game for the Fighting Illini this season. Fries was a member of the 2022 recruiting class and a former 3-star OL per the 247Sports Composite. Fries originally picked Illinois over Arizona State, Indiana, Akron, and Arizona.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Witherspoon and Brown named FFWAA All-Americans

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Two Illinois football players were named on the Football Writers Association of America All-America team. Illini defensive back Devon Witherspoon was named on first team and running Back Chase Brown was named on second team. Witherspoon has been named the Big Ten’s Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year, one of three finalists […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illini’s Shauna Green wins first B1G game

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois women’s basketball won their first Big Ten game of the year. The #19 Illini beat Rutgers at home 80-62. Sophomore Adalia McKenzie led for her team with a double double, with 22 points and 13 rebounds. Illinois head coach Shauna Green got her first B1G win. She says that the team […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

No Strings Attached on CI Stage

ICCA (International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella) They will be competing in the Great Lakes Region for the 2023 ICCA Quarterfinals on February 25th, 2023 at Illinois State University. Spring Concert: They host a Spring Concert every year, so please follow their socials for more information!. Contact info. nostringsattachedjazz@gmail.comEmail. Websites...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria Notre Dame’s Mya Wardle takes home 25 Sports Athlete of the Week

(25 News Now) - Peoria Notre Dame junior guard Mya Wardle posted a 13-point, 11-assist, 10-rebound triple-double in the Irish’s win over state-ranked Peoria High last week. She fills up the stat sheet but the junior is more interested in filling up the win column. For her terrific outing against Peoria High and her winning attitude, Wardle has been named the 25 Sports Athlete of the Week.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Senator Bennett dies from brain tumor

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Senator Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) has died. The Champaign County Coroner confirmed the state senator died Friday afternoon. He was hospitalized Thursday. The Gibson City native went to Illinois State University and University of Illinois Urbana Champaign for law school. Bennett, 45, worked as an Assistant State’s Attorney in Champaign County before […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Three Illini make program history as Walter Camp All Americans

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Three Illini are named on the Walter Camp Football Foundation All American Teams for the first time in the award’s 133 year history. Defensive back Devon Witherspoon was named first team. He’s the first defensive back in Illinois history be named a Walter Camp All American. Defensive lineman Johnny Newton was named […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
illinoisstate.edu

Asset manager: College of Business prepared State Farm CFO Jon Farney ’93

Jon Farney ’93 first walked into State Farm’s corporate headquarters nearly 30 years ago, an eager 22-year-old intern wanting to make a positive impression and maybe even land a full-time job with Bloomington-Normal’s largest employer. “I did the internship at State Farm in January and February my...
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

WCIA

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy