Scam targets Farmington utility customers

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The Farmington Electric Utility System is warning customers about a scammer impersonating its staff. The utility says it has received reports of someone going to homes, claiming they’re an employee and saying they need to do an energy audit on their meter.

The utility says it is not doing home energy audits and all staff is required to carry identification with them at all times. If anyone comes across someone who cannot prove they work for the utility, they are asked to call law enforcement.

