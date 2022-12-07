ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Frustrated Nuggets look to stop slide in Portland

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B14Qq_0jawgQ5U00

The Denver Nuggets have hit a sudden roadblock and will aim to halt a season-worst, three-game losing streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night.

The Nuggets won two-thirds of their first 21 games. But December began with road setbacks to the Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans before Denver sustained a 116-115 home loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night.

Bones Hyland was one of the many distraught Nuggets after the loss to Dallas.

“We’re frustrated. We know we’re giving up so many games right now,” Hyland said afterward. “We’re losing games that we’re supposed to be winning, and we know we’re not giving a sense of urgency to defend and go out there and compete every night.”

Hyland scored 20 points in 30 minutes against the Mavericks. But he was in the doghouse two nights earlier when he played just five minutes against New Orleans before being benched by coach Michael Malone.

Malone said he addressed some issues with Hyland.

“He’s such an important part of that second unit,” Malone said of Hyland. “… I spoke with him (Tuesday) morning for a while. Just need him to go out there and play his game, but just play with great effort, energy, discipline on both ends of the floor.”

Aaron Gordon scored a team-best 27 for the Nuggets against Dallas while two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic tallied 19.

Jamal Murray had just 11 points on 2-of-11 shooting and is 8-for-28 from the field over the past two games.

Portland has won its past two games, coming on a back-to-back that began with a 116-111 road win against the Utah Jazz on Saturday and followed with a 116-100 home victory against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.

Six-time All-Star guard Damian Lillard returned from a seven-game absence due to a right calf injury to contribute 21 points and six assists in 32 minutes in the win over the Pacers.

Lillard has been sidelined twice this season due to right calf injuries — he has played in just 12 games — and was pleased with how well things went during his return.

“We picked up a big win and I just wanted to encourage the team and bring that energy to get us on a win streak,” Lillard said afterward. “I felt normal, I felt good. I think this time it wasn’t as bad as the first time.”

Lillard said he didn’t want his return to affect the performances of guard Anfernee Simons or forward Jerami Grant. For good reason.

Simons has scored 20 or more points in 15 of his past 17 games, including topping 35 points in three of five games prior to a 22-point outing against the Pacers in Lillard’s return. The fifth-year Simons is averaging a career-best 24.7 points this season.

Grant scored 28 points against Indiana and has topped 30 points in three of his past six games. He is averaging a career-high 23.0 points per game.

Portland’s consecutive victories came after the club lost seven of eight games. Lillard completely missed five of the losses, and that causes coach Chauncey Billups to have good feelings about his club nearly 30 percent of the way through the regular season.

“I think we’re in a good spot,” Billups said. “We went through a brutal part of our schedule. And don’t get me wrong, we’ve still got some tough stretches. But I think that was one of the toughest, if not the toughest, for us.”

Portland routed the visiting Nuggets 135-110 on Oct. 24 when it outscored Denver 80-49 in the second half. Lillard scored 31 and Simons added 29.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Former Charlotte Hornets, Bobcats coach Paul Silas dead at 79

(WGHP) — Former NBA player and longtime Charlotte Hornets/Bobcats coach Paul Silas has died at the age of 79, according to the Boston Globe’s Bob Ryan. Silas starred in the NBA for 16 seasons, making a pair of All-Star appearances in 1972 and in 1975. Silas was renowned for being a tenacious rebounder, despite standing […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Denver

Von Miller sells Denver-area home

Former Broncos Von Miller has sold his Colorado home. Denver's star linebacker played for Denver for 10 seasons before being traded last year.The 19,000 square foot home on more than 4 acres went for $3.7 million last month. It had initially been listed at $4.125 million.It's located in the community of Foxfield, which is in Arapahoe County between Aurora and Parker. The house is a 10 minute drive from the Broncos headquarters.After being traded to the Los Angeles Rams Miller was a key part of that team's march to the Super Bowl last season. Following Los Angeles' victory in Super Bowl LVI, Miller signed with the Buffalo Bills in the offseason.RELATED: Bills' Von Miller: Gets ACL surgery, out for seasonArchitectural Digest reported that the home has nine bedrooms spread between two ranch houses that are connected by a hallway.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Klee with Three: The Randy Gregory bust, Walmart's getting robbed, Broncos' 2023 schedule

Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee has three more thoughts on Broncos-Chiefs Sunday:. The Chiefs will trounce the Broncos by double digits on Sunday for a lot of reasons, and here’s one that’s flying under the radar: players who are on the injured list are not rushing back to rejoin the Broncos. Take Randy Gregory, who’s right there with Russell Wilson as one of the worst acquisitions in Broncos history. Gregory hasn’t played since Week 4 at Las Vegas. Isn’t that strange? It was over a month ago that GM George Paton said of Gregory: “He’ll be back, hopefully soon.” But players know the score, and risking further injury when the playoffs are off the table is a bad business decision. So Gregory’s probably going to miss more games than he plays for the fourth time in eight years. Don’t blame Gregory, who would’ve been nuts to reject $70 million. Blame the Broncos for believing Gregory’s long track record was lying.
DENVER, CO
Front Office Sports

Trae Young Purchases $20M Mansion in Southern California

Despite spending most of his time in Atlanta and Oklahoma, Hawks superstar Trae Young is rubbing shoulders with the Hollywood elite in his new residence. Young recently purchased a mansion, previously owned by former NFL star Clay Matthews, in Calabasas, California, for $20 million — the second-largest sum ever paid for a home in the Los Angeles county city.
CALABASAS, CA
NBC Sports

What we learned as Dubs beat Celtics in impressive fashion

SAN FRANCISCO -- The first regular-season rematch of last season's NBA Finals between the Warriors and Boston Celtics was guaranteed to be a battle. It certainly was, and the final outcome might come as a surprise to many. Though the Warriors are the reigning champions, having beat the Celtics for...
BOSTON, MA
Pro Football Rumors

NFL insiders predict Broncos GM George Paton's future in Denver

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is more than likely going to be one-and-done in Denver, but there may be additional casualties following the Broncos’ underwhelming 2022 season. Sources told Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post that “front-office changes are more probable than not” in Denver, with the writer specifically pointing to general manager George Paton.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Drew Eubanks (hip) will play for Blazers on Thursday

Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks will suit up Thursday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Eubanks was listed probable due to a right hip contusion, so this comes as no surprise. Expect him to play in his usual capacity. Our models project Eubanks for 4.1 points, 3.1...
PORTLAND, OR
Centre Daily

Sean Payton’s Public Declaration Should Spur Broncos Into Action

Ask anybody in the know and you'll hear that Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is likely to be dismissed after his first season. Anyone with a brain and two eyes can see that Hackett is not good at his job, and despite his players' coach reputation in the Broncos' locker room, hsi results on the field have been historically bad.
DENVER, CO
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

90K+
Followers
67K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy