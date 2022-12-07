ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weld County, CO

Woman’s family sues after she dies in Weld County jail

By Alex Rose
FOX31 Denver
 7 days ago

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Amy Cross lay shirtless on the floor, had seizure-like activity, and foamed at the mouth as her fingers turned blue in a Weld County jail cell last year, according to a new lawsuit filed Tuesday.

A lawsuit claims the 41-year-old mother of three was suffering from a methamphetamine overdose and displayed symptoms for seven hours before an ambulance was called but by then, she was already dead.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court, seeks compensatory damages to Cross’s family for physical, mental and emotional distress. Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams, who is in charge of the jail operation, Weld County Commissioners and Turn Key Health Clinics, LLC are named in the suit. Turn Key Health contracts to provide medical services to inmates at the Weld County Jail, according to the lawsuit.

Cross was booked on drug-related charges, but smuggled a bag of methamphetamine inside her body into the jail undetected, according to the lawsuit. An autopsy found the bag had broken open inside of her.

1 killed, 1 critically injured in Denver stabbing

As Cross exhibited progressive signs of methamphetamine toxicity over the next seven hours, the lawsuit claims the defendants “completely abdicated their role as gatekeepers and
recklessly did not hospitalize Ms. Cross.”

“This medical team had decided earlier on in the day, she’s ‘acting a fool,’ those were their words, ‘she’s acting a fool,’ we’re not gonna send her out,” said the family’s attorney Erica Grossman. “So no matter how sick she became, no matter how many times deputies even said ‘this woman is really sick,’ no matter how much she was basically dying in front of them, she didn’t end up going to the hospital.”

Turn Key signed a $4.5 million contract with Weld County that started in December 2019, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit claims the company had already been named as a defendant in “at least a hundred” lawsuits alleging inadequate medical care for inmates.

A spokesperson for Weld County told FOX31, “We do not comment on pending or ongoing litigation cases.”

FOX31 reached out to Turn Key Health, based in Oklahoma City, but we have not heard back at the time of this publication.

Kidnapping suspect arrested after closing down I-25

“The fact that you can just die like that in front of so many people, and just the amount of pain you must be in, just excruciating pain and suffering as you know you’re dying and no one is helping. It’s inhumane and shouldn’t happen in our society,” Grossman said.

According to the contract between Turn Key Health and Weld County, the contract expires on December 31, 2022, but can be extended annually for two additional one-year periods, if both parties agree.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 34

Pappa Gallo
6d ago

What is wrong is right and what is right is wrong, people need to understand drugs aren't prejudice they take everyone who takes them and yeah Roxanne she did do this to her self. But remember people in jail are human and the jail did take an oath to provide for the inmates so to answer your question the jail is at fault. And it's not up for debate ok have a great day

Reply(1)
8
Debi grassman
6d ago

she's in God's arms now, knowing that He loves her. I wish she would have found help with her addiction before this happened.

Reply
6
Roxanna Brant
7d ago

She brought drugs into the jail inside her body then overdosed when they leaked inside her. Now you want to show her with her children and lead people to believe she was a good mother. She was an addict, she killed herself! Stop blaming the jail. medical staff, police.....she killed herself!

Reply(3)
11
