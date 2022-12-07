Read full article on original website
Man Killed By Haverhill Commuter Rail Train Near Melrose/Cedar Park Station: MBTA
One man is dead after they were hit by a Commuter Rail train close to an MBTA station just north of Boston, authorities said. The man was hit by a Haverhill Line outbound train near Melrose/Cedar Station around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, an MBTA Transit Police Spokesperson told Daily Voice.…
nbcboston.com
MBTA Green Line Extension to Medford Opens Monday; Leaders Expect High Ridership
In just three days, the MBTA's Green Line Extension project to Medford will finally be up and running. Local leaders expect high ridership numbers right off the bat. The extension will open up five new Green Line stops, which will connect Medford and Somerville to the Green Line. The project broke ground back 2018, and cost around $2.8 billion.
CNBC
Electric school buses are giving kids a cleaner, but costlier, ride to class
BEVERLY, Mass. — It's a gray November morning, and we're on board a long, yellow school bus. The bus bounces over this Boston suburb's patched streets in a way that would be familiar to anyone who ever rode a bus to class. But the bus is quiet – and not just because there are no kids on board.
Government Technology
Verizon Launch Opens New Service Option in Worcester, Mass.
(TNS) — After a long time with only one option for Internet in Worcester, Verizon is launching high-speed Internet in the city. The company announced Tuesday that it was bringing Verizon Fios fiber Internet to Worcester customers, as well as those in Brockton, Lowell, Everett, Milton, Newburyport and Plainville, encompassing more than 75,000 homes. The service is available now, with more homes being added through the end of the year.
WCVB
City leaders, residents declare war on Boston's booming rat population
BOSTON — City leaders want to renew Boston’s ongoing war on rats. Boston residents say there’s been an explosion of rats in the past year or two. “The biggest one I’ve seen was probably 10 inches long,” said Jinty McGrath of South Boston. “They’re like a small dog.”
Healey hiring effort “very intense”
Closer now to her swearing-in than to when she was elected, Gov.-elect Maura Healey said Thursday that she is continuing to work on picking people to join her team.
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?
A city in Massachusetts will help its citizens put food on their tables. You know this year has been challenging for many families and households. Your money gets you way less at the registers, especially in the grocery store. Officials want to expand how much you can buy with a $400 payment program.
baystatebanner.com
Council calls on Wu to increase affordable unit requirements
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. City councilors passed a resolution today calling on the administration of Mayor Michelle Wu to increase the percentage of affordable housing required in new housing developments from the current 13% to 20% and lower the threshold at which the policy takes effect from nine units to five units.
Boston Logan International Airport workers to protest unfair labor practices
Some service workers at Logan International Airport in Boston will walk off the job this morning to protest alleged unfair labor practices.
nbcboston.com
Woman Killed in Foxboro Crash That Temporarily Closed Part of Route 140 in Both Directions
A woman is dead following a serious crash involving two cars in Foxboro that temporarily closed part of Route 140 in both directions Saturday evening, officials announced. The Norfolk County District Attorney's Office says Olga Perry died in the crash that occurred just before 6 p.m. in the area of 192 Main Street.
Alleged Faneuil Hall assailant confirmed to be Boston firefighter
Robert Buckley, 43, has been placed on paid administrative leave after pleading not guilty to assaulting and seriously injuring a 68-year-old man on Dec. 4. The Boston Fire Department confirmed that a Plymouth man who allegedly attacked a 68-year-old man at Faneuil Hall last week causing serious injuries is a city firefighter.
Worker, 58, Dies After 150-Foot Fall At Boston Construction Site: Police
A 58-year-old construction worker from Methuen has died after they fell 150 feet from a crane at a South Boston construction site, authorities said.The man was said to have collapsed or fallen from a platform at Conley Container Terminal, located at 700 Summer Street in Boston, just before 9:45 a.m…
WCVB
Man rescued from giant crane at South Boston's Conley Terminal after medical emergency
BOSTON — A worker in Boston had to be rescued from a crane on Friday after having a medical emergency, according to fire officials. First responders were called to Conley Terminal in South Boston after a repair technician working in one of the giant cranes had a medical incident.
Massachusetts Town to Become First to Actively Shoot and Kill Coyotes
Recently, coyotes in Massachusetts have been an issue throughout the state. There have been several reports of coyote attacks in the past months and now one town in the Bay State is looking to take matters a step further to remedy the situation. The Massachusetts town has approved the hiring of federal sharpshooters so they may kill 'habituated coyotes'.
nbcboston.com
Threat Made at City Bus Stop Prompts Framingham High School Lockdown
A person waiting for a MWRTA bus made a threat about Framingham High School Friday, prompting the school to go into stay in-place mode, police in the Massachusetts city said. Framingham police didn't share the nature of the threat, noting that it was under investigation, but said the person who made it has been identified. The school had an increased police Friday afternoon.
City proposes to turn Comfort Inn into homeless housing after strange man found in K-8 classroom
BOSTON — Just one day after a Murphy School teacher found a stranger inside her classroom, officials with Boston Planning and Development Agency had a virtual meeting to propose turning Comfort Inn, which is within walking distance of the school, into housing for people once homeless. “We will also...
Boston Globe
Bertucci’s files for bankruptcy, closes five Mass. locations
A spokesperson cited "severe setbacks" due to the pandemic. The Italian restaurant chain Bertucci’s experienced serious setbacks this week—filing for bankruptcy and closing a string of locations. Known for its brick-oven pizzas and pastas, the Somerville-born business filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Dec. 5, while shutting...
4 college students killed in Maine crash, including 2 from Mass.
CASTINE, Maine - Four Maine Maritime Academy students, including two from Massachusetts, were killed when a sport utility vehicle crashed into a tree and burst into flames early Saturday after the last day of classes for the semester, authorities said.The driver and two other passengers — all of them students, as well — survived the fiery crash in Castine and were transported to local hospitals, state police spokesperson Shannon Moss said.The state medical examiner's office identified the dead as Luke Simpson, 22, of Rockport, Massachusetts; Riley Ignacio-Cameron, 20, of Aquinnah, Massachusetts; Brian Kenealy, 20, of York, Maine and Chase Fossett,...
cbia.com
DOL Cites Contractors for Demolition, Asbestos Hazards
OSHA sent a significant and expensive message to Boston-based contractors for failing to properly supervise demolition and asbestos abatement operations. The incident happened in May, 2022, when an employee of a demolition contractor lost his legs after a concrete mezzanine platform collapsed during demolition and asbestos abatement operations. Two other...
whdh.com
Pedestrian fatally struck in hospital parking lot in Salem
SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a 69-year-old Beverly woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in the patient pick-up area of the North Shore Physicians Group on Highland Avenue in Salem on Friday, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a woman struck by a car...
