nbcboston.com

MBTA Green Line Extension to Medford Opens Monday; Leaders Expect High Ridership

In just three days, the MBTA's Green Line Extension project to Medford will finally be up and running. Local leaders expect high ridership numbers right off the bat. The extension will open up five new Green Line stops, which will connect Medford and Somerville to the Green Line. The project broke ground back 2018, and cost around $2.8 billion.
MEDFORD, MA
Government Technology

Verizon Launch Opens New Service Option in Worcester, Mass.

(TNS) — After a long time with only one option for Internet in Worcester, Verizon is launching high-speed Internet in the city. The company announced Tuesday that it was bringing Verizon Fios fiber Internet to Worcester customers, as well as those in Brockton, Lowell, Everett, Milton, Newburyport and Plainville, encompassing more than 75,000 homes. The service is available now, with more homes being added through the end of the year.
WORCESTER, MA
baystatebanner.com

Council calls on Wu to increase affordable unit requirements

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. City councilors passed a resolution today calling on the administration of Mayor Michelle Wu to increase the percentage of affordable housing required in new housing developments from the current 13% to 20% and lower the threshold at which the policy takes effect from nine units to five units.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Alleged Faneuil Hall assailant confirmed to be Boston firefighter

Robert Buckley, 43, has been placed on paid administrative leave after pleading not guilty to assaulting and seriously injuring a 68-year-old man on Dec. 4. The Boston Fire Department confirmed that a Plymouth man who allegedly attacked a 68-year-old man at Faneuil Hall last week causing serious injuries is a city firefighter.
BOSTON, MA
WNAW 94.7

Massachusetts Town to Become First to Actively Shoot and Kill Coyotes

Recently, coyotes in Massachusetts have been an issue throughout the state. There have been several reports of coyote attacks in the past months and now one town in the Bay State is looking to take matters a step further to remedy the situation. The Massachusetts town has approved the hiring of federal sharpshooters so they may kill 'habituated coyotes'.
NAHANT, MA
nbcboston.com

Threat Made at City Bus Stop Prompts Framingham High School Lockdown

A person waiting for a MWRTA bus made a threat about Framingham High School Friday, prompting the school to go into stay in-place mode, police in the Massachusetts city said. Framingham police didn't share the nature of the threat, noting that it was under investigation, but said the person who made it has been identified. The school had an increased police Friday afternoon.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Boston Globe

Bertucci’s files for bankruptcy, closes five Mass. locations

A spokesperson cited "severe setbacks" due to the pandemic. The Italian restaurant chain Bertucci’s experienced serious setbacks this week—filing for bankruptcy and closing a string of locations. Known for its brick-oven pizzas and pastas, the Somerville-born business filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Dec. 5, while shutting...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

4 college students killed in Maine crash, including 2 from Mass.

CASTINE, Maine -  Four Maine Maritime Academy students, including two from Massachusetts, were killed when a sport utility vehicle crashed into a tree and burst into flames early Saturday after the last day of classes for the semester, authorities said.The driver and two other passengers — all of them students, as well — survived the fiery crash in Castine and were transported to local hospitals, state police spokesperson Shannon Moss said.The state medical examiner's office identified the dead as Luke Simpson, 22, of Rockport, Massachusetts; Riley Ignacio-Cameron, 20, of Aquinnah, Massachusetts; Brian Kenealy, 20, of York, Maine and Chase Fossett,...
CASTINE, ME
cbia.com

DOL Cites Contractors for Demolition, Asbestos Hazards

OSHA sent a significant and expensive message to Boston-based contractors for failing to properly supervise demolition and asbestos abatement operations. The incident happened in May, 2022, when an employee of a demolition contractor lost his legs after a concrete mezzanine platform collapsed during demolition and asbestos abatement operations. Two other...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Pedestrian fatally struck in hospital parking lot in Salem

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a 69-year-old Beverly woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in the patient pick-up area of the North Shore Physicians Group on Highland Avenue in Salem on Friday, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a woman struck by a car...
SALEM, MA

