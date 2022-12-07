ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sportsnaut

Rams rule out DT Aaron Donald (ankle) for ‘TNF’

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4blfpj_0jawg2EX00

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald will miss a second straight game with an ankle injury.

Quarterback John Wolford is listed as questionable with a neck injury. If he’s unable to go, newly acquired Baker Mayfield and QB3 Bryce Perkins will be the only healthy quarterbacks available to the Rams.

The Rams (3-9) host the Las Vegas Raiders to kick off Week 14. Los Angeles has six straight games, an NFL record for a reigning league champion.

In addition to Donald, the Rams also ruled out linebackers Terrell Lewis (back) and Travin Howard (hip) along with cornerback David Long Jr. (groin) for the Thursday night contest.

Donald sustained the injury in the Rams’ Week 12 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. Last week’s game against the Seattle Seahawks was the first career game missed for the nine-year veteran.

The seven-time All-Pro has five sacks and 49 tackles — including 10 for loss — on the season. He also has a forced fumble and fumble recovery.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans rule 6 starters out vs Jacksonville Jaguars, Jeffery Simmons questionable

The Tennessee Titans have ruled six starters out or Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, four of which are key defensive contributors. The Titans (7-5) host the Jaguars (4-8) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). Starting cornerbacks Kristian Fulton and Tre Avery both will not play. Defensive lineman Denico Autry and inside linebacker David Long are also ruled out, as are wide receivers Treylon Burks and C.J. Board. In addition to playing receiver, Board has been the Titans' return specialist.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Connection

Raiders at Rams: TNF Preview, Prop Picks, Prediction

The Las Vegas Raiders have kept their faint playoffs hopes - and perhaps coach Josh McDaniels' job - alive with a three-game winning streak. They take that momentum to Los Angeles on Thursday night to face the Rams (3-9), who are tied for the fewest wins in the NFC. The Rams tabled any hopes of a Super Bowl repeat long ago with quarterback Matthew Stafford on the shelf, along with...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

49ers' Bosa questionable to face Brady, Bucs in Week 14 matchup

SANTA CLARA -- The frontrunner for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year is questionable to face, perhaps, the greatest player in league history. The 49ers on Friday listed defensive end Nick Bosa as questionable for the team's Week 14 game at Levi's Stadium against seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
TAMPA, FL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

90K+
Followers
67K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy