Read full article on original website
Related
Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota Are Home to Some Fast Talkers
In this part of the United States, we pride ourselves on enjoying life at a much slower pace than most of the rest of the country. That is until we open our mouths. A new study from Preply shows that half of the top ten fastest-talking states are in our neck of the woods.
Atlantic Schools Experiencing absenteeism due to Illness
(Des Moines) Respiratory illnesses are on the rise in Iowa. The Iowa Department of Public Health recently reported RSV cases, flu, and COVID-19 are increasing statewide. Atlantic Schools Superintendent Steve Barber says the district’s nursing staff is required to report to Public Health if the school non-attendance reaches 10 percent.
8 Southern Cities Poised for a Housing Crisis
The South is so iconic, full of rich history, gorgeous scenery, and diverse groups of people, that it seems like its housing markets would be on a constant upswing. Yet even here, the housing market...
Nebraska volleyball falls to Oregon in five-set classic
Nebraska volleyball’s post season run has come to an end. The Huskers came up short against the Oregon Ducks 25-14, 24-26, 25-22, 30-32, 11-15. Thursday’s match was a test of the “defense wins championships” adage. Nebraska entered the match with a .123 opponent hitting percentage, the top mark in the country. Oregon’s high-octane offense boasted the fourth best hitting percentage in the land at .298 and the Ducks had won 15 consecutive matches.
Nebraska Football: OL Anjani Cornelius set to visit this weekend
A Nebraska Football belmetPhoto by(Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) The Nebraska football program will be hosting several players for visits this weekend. One of the visitors will be offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius.
Comments / 0