Nebraska State

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Schools Experiencing absenteeism due to Illness

(Des Moines) Respiratory illnesses are on the rise in Iowa. The Iowa Department of Public Health recently reported RSV cases, flu, and COVID-19 are increasing statewide. Atlantic Schools Superintendent Steve Barber says the district’s nursing staff is required to report to Public Health if the school non-attendance reaches 10 percent.
ATLANTIC, IA
On3.com

Nebraska volleyball falls to Oregon in five-set classic

Nebraska volleyball’s post season run has come to an end. The Huskers came up short against the Oregon Ducks 25-14, 24-26, 25-22, 30-32, 11-15. Thursday’s match was a test of the “defense wins championships” adage. Nebraska entered the match with a .123 opponent hitting percentage, the top mark in the country. Oregon’s high-octane offense boasted the fourth best hitting percentage in the land at .298 and the Ducks had won 15 consecutive matches.
EUGENE, OR

