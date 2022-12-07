ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montecito, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Noozhawk

Fire Damages House in Farm Field Near Santa Maria

Santa Maria firefighters returning to their station from a different incident spotted a fire at a house in a remote area of the eastern Santa Maria Valley early Saturday morning. At 3:15 a.m., Santa Barbara County Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the incident on the 2100 block Stowell Road...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

Montecito Real Estate Agent Donates $50,000 to Help Community

The Santa Barbara/Ventura chapter of The Charitable Foundation, a nonprofit organization run by the real estate agents and employees of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, has received one of its largest donation to date: $50,000 from longtime agent Cristal Clarke in the Montecito midtown office. Giving back to the community...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Grace Fisher to Open Inclusive Arts Clubhouse at La Cumbre Plaza

In January 2023, La Cumbre Plaza will be home to a brand new “Inclusive Arts Clubhouse” where people of all abilities can enjoy creative pursuits such as art, dance and music, announced Grace Fisher at her foundation’s Winter Showcase benefit performance at the Granada on Friday night.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Spreads Cheer with Holiday on Milpas Street Parade

Even the rain couldn’t put a complete damper on the holiday spirit in Santa Barbara as the 68th annual Holiday on Milpas Street Parade, sponsored by the Santa Barbara Eastside Society, brought smiles and cheer on the wet Saturday evening. Hundreds of spectators braved the downpour to watch the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Lompoc Greets Newly Restored, Relocated ‘Hi! Let’s Eat’ Sign

Christmas came early in Lompoc where the historic Hi! Let’s Eat sign now stands at its new home. A ceremony hosted by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce on Friday attracted about 100 people to celebrate the lighting of the sign after its rescue and restoration. The sign for...
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Warming Centers Open Overnight Dec. 10-12

The Freedom Warming Centers will open be overnight Dec. 10, 11 and 12 at the following times and locations:. Lompoc: 6 p.m.-6 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 1000 W. Ocean Ave. Santa Maria: 7 p.m.-6 a.m. (note later start time) Grogan Center, 1155 W. Rancho Verde. Santa Barbara: 6 p.m.-6 a.m.,...
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Historic Downtown Hacienda in Santa Barbara

While walking through the property for sale at 835 Laguna Street, it’s easy to daydream about the almost 200 years of history that this home has experienced. I was doing exactly that as I strolled the length of the covered brick veranda and admired the sun-dappled back courtyard. The thick adobe walls and hand-painted tiles carry the legacy of this masterpiece, conjuring up images of the lively fiestas it must have seen over the years.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
sitelinesb.com

A Montecito Classic Ready for Its Next Act

Noteworthy new listings…. The photos of 751 Buena Vista Drive ($18.9 million)—designed by George Washington Smith in 1930, with a Lutah Maria Riggs addition three years later—play up the abundant character, as well they should. What you don’t see, however, is that more than surface work needs to be done: the downstairs floor plan wants adjusting to create en-suite bedrooms; the guest cottage was built for visiting Lilliputians; and there’s a bedroom accessible only via the primary bedroom. (For fighting spouses? A live-in lover? Both?) The project will be substantial, but what a payoff: an estate with ineffable charm and architectural provenance on 4.67 acres in a sweet location.
MONTECITO, CA
Noozhawk

BizHawk: We Want the Funk Restaurant Finds Home in Funk Zone

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing news@noozhawk.com. Funk fries, wood-fired oysters and the Janis Choplin salad, of course, all have a home inside Santa Barbara’s eclectic and diverse Funk Zone.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
pacbiztimes.com

SB, Ventura counties’ outlooks on ‘23

By Robert Marich Special to The Business Times and By Madeleine Benn Staff Writer Ventura County officials cheered on the future during their state of the county presentation Nov. 30, while speakers at Santa Barbara County’s presentation the same day offered a mixed outlook. VC officials upbeat Government officials from across Ventura County took victory…
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Montecito Firefighters Rescue Dog from Creek

A dog stuck in a creek — instead of a cat trapped in a tree — had to be rescued by Montecito firefighters Saturday. At 10:30 a.m., personnel from the Montecito Fire Protection District were dispatched to San Ysidro Creek to help man’s best friend. The 14-year-old...
MONTECITO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy