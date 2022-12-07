Read full article on original website
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Noozhawk
Fire Damages House in Farm Field Near Santa Maria
Santa Maria firefighters returning to their station from a different incident spotted a fire at a house in a remote area of the eastern Santa Maria Valley early Saturday morning. At 3:15 a.m., Santa Barbara County Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the incident on the 2100 block Stowell Road...
Noozhawk
Montecito Real Estate Agent Donates $50,000 to Help Community
The Santa Barbara/Ventura chapter of The Charitable Foundation, a nonprofit organization run by the real estate agents and employees of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, has received one of its largest donation to date: $50,000 from longtime agent Cristal Clarke in the Montecito midtown office. Giving back to the community...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Channel Islands and Campus Point Marine Reserves Recognized
Two marine protected areas off Santa Barbara — Campus Point and the Channel Islands — were among the five noted to be standouts in a new review by Environment California and Azul, research and policy groups for the marine environment. At Campus Point, a piece of the UC...
Santa Barbara Independent
Grace Fisher to Open Inclusive Arts Clubhouse at La Cumbre Plaza
In January 2023, La Cumbre Plaza will be home to a brand new “Inclusive Arts Clubhouse” where people of all abilities can enjoy creative pursuits such as art, dance and music, announced Grace Fisher at her foundation’s Winter Showcase benefit performance at the Granada on Friday night.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Spreads Cheer with Holiday on Milpas Street Parade
Even the rain couldn’t put a complete damper on the holiday spirit in Santa Barbara as the 68th annual Holiday on Milpas Street Parade, sponsored by the Santa Barbara Eastside Society, brought smiles and cheer on the wet Saturday evening. Hundreds of spectators braved the downpour to watch the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See the change in real estate prices in Santa Barbara the week of Nov. 27
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Barbara in the last two weeks was $1,115. That’s $722 more than the Santa Barbara County median. In the past two weeks, a 2,618-square-foot home on East Pedregosa Street in Santa Barbara sold for $2,920,500. The figures in...
Noozhawk
Lompoc Greets Newly Restored, Relocated ‘Hi! Let’s Eat’ Sign
Christmas came early in Lompoc where the historic Hi! Let’s Eat sign now stands at its new home. A ceremony hosted by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce on Friday attracted about 100 people to celebrate the lighting of the sign after its rescue and restoration. The sign for...
Noozhawk
Warming Centers Open Overnight Dec. 10-12
The Freedom Warming Centers will open be overnight Dec. 10, 11 and 12 at the following times and locations:. Lompoc: 6 p.m.-6 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 1000 W. Ocean Ave. Santa Maria: 7 p.m.-6 a.m. (note later start time) Grogan Center, 1155 W. Rancho Verde. Santa Barbara: 6 p.m.-6 a.m.,...
Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade is here
The Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade is today at 12 p.m. and will begin on Broadway street rain or shine. The post Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade is here appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara to Pay $225,000 to Settle Flightline Restaurant Dispute
The City of Santa Barbara has agreed to pay $225,000 to settle the controversial dispute over the Flightline Restaurant at the Santa Barbara Airport. The city will pay the money to avoid going to a jury trial. “The city reached a global settlement, which represented the anticipated cost of a...
Santa Barbara Independent
Historic Downtown Hacienda in Santa Barbara
While walking through the property for sale at 835 Laguna Street, it’s easy to daydream about the almost 200 years of history that this home has experienced. I was doing exactly that as I strolled the length of the covered brick veranda and admired the sun-dappled back courtyard. The thick adobe walls and hand-painted tiles carry the legacy of this masterpiece, conjuring up images of the lively fiestas it must have seen over the years.
Start up clothing designer sees results with Santa Barbara logo sales
Alexis Flores has taken a street start-up apparel idea in Santa Barbara and watched it grow. He is selling outside on State Street downtown. The post Start up clothing designer sees results with Santa Barbara logo sales appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
sitelinesb.com
A Montecito Classic Ready for Its Next Act
Noteworthy new listings…. The photos of 751 Buena Vista Drive ($18.9 million)—designed by George Washington Smith in 1930, with a Lutah Maria Riggs addition three years later—play up the abundant character, as well they should. What you don’t see, however, is that more than surface work needs to be done: the downstairs floor plan wants adjusting to create en-suite bedrooms; the guest cottage was built for visiting Lilliputians; and there’s a bedroom accessible only via the primary bedroom. (For fighting spouses? A live-in lover? Both?) The project will be substantial, but what a payoff: an estate with ineffable charm and architectural provenance on 4.67 acres in a sweet location.
$80M approved for road projects in Santa Barbara County
The California Transportation Commission approved $80 million in 2023 Active Transportation Program funding for projects in Santa Barbara County.
Noozhawk
BizHawk: We Want the Funk Restaurant Finds Home in Funk Zone
BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing news@noozhawk.com. Funk fries, wood-fired oysters and the Janis Choplin salad, of course, all have a home inside Santa Barbara’s eclectic and diverse Funk Zone.
kclu.org
Say "Hi!" to a historic Santa Barbara County restaurant sign being unveiled after being relocated
It’s a more than half-century old slice of the past on the Central Coast which will once again be lighting up a community with smiles. For decades, a sign invited hungry diners in Lompoc to come eat by using three simple words: Hi! Let’s Eat. "The original sign...
Forecasted rain postpones Santa Maria Christmas in the Country drive-thru
The event will instead add Thursday nights for the first two weeks to make up for the cancellation over the Dec. 10-11 weekend. The post Forecasted rain postpones Santa Maria Christmas in the Country drive-thru appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
pacbiztimes.com
SB, Ventura counties’ outlooks on ‘23
By Robert Marich Special to The Business Times and By Madeleine Benn Staff Writer Ventura County officials cheered on the future during their state of the county presentation Nov. 30, while speakers at Santa Barbara County’s presentation the same day offered a mixed outlook. VC officials upbeat Government officials from across Ventura County took victory…
Noozhawk
Montecito Firefighters Rescue Dog from Creek
A dog stuck in a creek — instead of a cat trapped in a tree — had to be rescued by Montecito firefighters Saturday. At 10:30 a.m., personnel from the Montecito Fire Protection District were dispatched to San Ysidro Creek to help man’s best friend. The 14-year-old...
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Strangers Come Together in Harrowing, Fiery Rescue on Highway 154
More than 2½ years in development, Noozhawk’s transition to the Newspack web publishing platform went more smoothly than we had anticipated. There were hiccups; there always are. But we’ve already worked through most of the list of things we discovered after our Dec. 7 launch and expect to have the rest cleaned up by early next week.
