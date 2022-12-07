ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troopers ID Pedestrian Struck And Killed Thursday Night

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred on December 8, 2022, in the Seaford area as Clifton Shelton, 52, of Seaford, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in Seaford yesterday evening.
SEAFORD, DE
WGMD Radio

Seaford Man Dies after Struck by Vehicle on Norman Eskridge Highway in Seaford

A Seaford man is dead after he was struck walking in the left lane of eastbound Norman Eskridge Highway in Seaford Thursday night just after 8. Delaware State Police say a Dodge Caravan traveling in the same lane struck the 52 year old victim, who was not in a crosswalk and had no light or reflective clothing. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries. The driver and passenger of the caravan, both from Laurel, were properly restrained and neither was injured.
SEAFORD, DE
WBOC

Two Teens Injured in Rehoboth Beach Motorcycle Crash

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Delaware State Police say two teens were injured early Friday morning after a suspected drunk driver struck the motorcycle they were riding with an SUV. The accident occurred at around 12:39 a.m. on Coastal Highway at Church Street, which is right where the Fulton Bank is located. Police said that at that time, a Honda CBR 1000RR motorcycle was traveling northbound on Coastal Highway at a high rate of speed in the right lane. Troopers said that at the same time, a Nissan Rogue was stopped at the stop sign in the southbound lane of Coastal Highway and Church Street, waiting to turn left onto Church Street. The driver of the Rogue failed to see the motorcycle and began turning left, according to police. Troopers said that as a result, the Rogue struck the left side of the motorcycle, leading to the motorcycle operator and passenger being ejected and injured.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBOC

Man Sent to Hospital After Shooting, Crash in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Del.- A man was sent to the hospital after his car was shot at and he crashed Wednesday night. Delaware State Police say that the shooting happened at around 9:30 p.m. in the roadway of Cokesbury Road and Seashore Highway. When troopers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man who...
GEORGETOWN, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Shots fired at moving vehicle in Sussex Co.

A man is out of the hospital after his vehicle was fired upon, and he ended up in a ditch. Delaware State Police said an investigation determined that the 32-year-old man was driving on Cokesbury Road near Seashore Highway in the Georgetown area Wednesday night, when someone drove up next to him and opened fire. The victim was not struck and was released from a hospital with minor injuries suffered when his vehicle left the roadway.
GEORGETOWN, DE
WGMD Radio

Roadway Shooting in Georgetown Area

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting from a vehicle that led to a driver crashing his car into a ditch. Police say the 32-year-old man had been driving northbound on Cokesbury Road yesterday evening around 9 p.m. when someone began driving next to his car and then fired several shots into his vehicle. The shooting caused him to drive off the roadway. The shots missed him, but he is being treated for minor injuries after going into the ditch. Police have no information at this time on who did this. The motive surrounding the shooting remains under investigation.
GEORGETOWN, DE
WBOC

Ellendale Man Arrested on Weapon and Drug Charges

GREENWOOD, Del. - Police have arrested a man on weapon and drug charges after a suspicious person report. According to Delaware State Police, on Dec. 9 around 9:30 am, troopers responded to a home on the 14,000 block of Beach Highway for reports of a suspicious person. State troopers say...
ELLENDALE, DE
firststateupdate.com

Two Killed In Two Separate Accidents On I-95

Maryland State Police are investigating two fatal multi-vehicle crashes that occurred Wednesday morning in Harford County. At about 6:45 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police JFK Memorial Highway Barrack responded to Interstate-95 North at MD Route 543 in Belcamp, Maryland for a report of a five-vehicle crash. According to...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
maryland.gov

Police Arrest Suspect Connected To Two Fatal Shootings In Dorchester County

(CAMBRIDGE, MD) – A suspect was arrested last night in connection with two fatal shootings which occurred a few hours apart Thursday evening in Dorchester County. According to a preliminary investigation, at about 10 p.m. on Friday, Cambridge Police located a man, later identified as Williams, who matched the description of the suspect wanted in the murders of Taijay Brian Daniels, 24, and Lory Eugene Fields, 69, both of Cambridge, Maryland. Both had been fatally shot on Thursday evening. Investigators believe Williams shot Daniels during the course of an armed robbery around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Pleasant Street and Race Street. Fields was killed at about 9 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of High Street.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Worker trapped under trailer in Stanton

A worker is being treated for non-life threatening injuries after becoming trapped underneath part of a mobile home Wednesday afternoon, December 7, 2022. The incident happened on Maple Street in Murray Manor Trailer Park in Stanton around 1 p.m. New Castle County paramedics, firefighters from several fire companies, and the...
STANTON, DE
WGMD Radio

GOLD ALERT CANCELED: Delaware State Police Locate Lewes Woman

UPDATED – 9:30pm – The Gold Alert issued on December 7, 2022, by Delaware State Police Troop 7 for Alyssa Speese has been canceled. Speese has been located. ============================================================. Delaware State Police Troop 7 is issuing a Gold Alert for 26-year-old Alyssa Speese of Lewes. She was last...
LEWES, DE
firststateupdate.com

Police: Two Jersey Teens In Stolen Car Facing Charges In Two Dover Attempted Robberies

The Dover Police Department has arrested a 15-year-old Penns Grove, New Jersey teen and a 16-year-old Salem, New Jersey teen following two attempted robbery complaints Thursday afternoon. Officials the investigation began at approximately 1:45 p.m., when Dover Police were called by a victim in the Gateway West parking lot. The...
DOVER, DE
WGMD Radio

Burglary at Lincoln Business This Morning

Delaware State Police need your help to identify a person they are looking for in connection with a burglary that occurred early this morning. Whoever did this broke a window at Wilson’s Auction Sales in Lincoln and stole money from inside the business. If anyone can identify this person, call State Police Trooper T. Wolford at Troop 5 at 302-337-1090 or by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800 TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.
LINCOLN, DE
WGMD Radio

Family Pet Dies in Georgetown House Fire Wednesday Morning

A fire on Wilson Hill Road Wednesday morning has been ruled accidental by State Fire Marshal investigators. The call came out just before 9am and Georgetown firefighters arriving at the scene found a chimney fire with extension to the home. Crews from Millsboro, Bridgeville, Ellendale and Milton along with County paramedics were on the scene.
GEORGETOWN, DE
WMDT.com

Two New Jersey teens arrested for attempted robbery in Dover

DOVER, Del. – Police in Dover have arrested two New Jersey teens following an investigation into two attempted robberies. At around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, Dover Police responded to the Gateway West parking lot to meet with a victim who reported that he was getting out of his vehicle in the parking lot when a male suspect wearing all black, later determined to be a 15-year-old male from Penns Grove, NJ, wrapped his arms around him and demanded the victim turn over his keys. The victim was able to get out of the suspect’s grip and call 9-1-1, while the suspect fled in a red passenger car with New Jersey registration.
DOVER, DE
WBOC

Two Deadly Shootings Has Cambridge Community Grieving

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A grieving community wanting the violence to end. The violence across Cambridge spanned for three hours last night with police responding to at least two scenes. The first call came in around 7 p.m. to the area of Pleasant and Race streets. Responding officers found 24-year-old Taijay...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
maryland.gov

Maryland State Police Investigating Two Fatal Shootings In Dorchester County

(CAMBRIDGE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating two fatal shootings which occurred a few hours apart Thursday evening in Dorchester County. At about 7:15 p.m. last night, the Cambridge Police Department responded to the area of Pleasant Street and Race Street in Cambridge, Maryland for a gunshot victim. Officers located the victim, identified as Taijay Brian Daniels, 24, of Cambridge, Maryland, who had been shot multiple times. Daniels was pronounced deceased at the scene.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
nccpdnews.com

SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN DRUG DEALING INVESTIGATION – TOWNSEND

(Townsend, DE 19734) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) have arrested multiple suspects in reference to drug dealing charges. During October, the division received several tips and complaints about suspicious activity occurring at a residence in the Odessa Chase community – Townsend. It was reported that occupants of a residence in the unit block of Mailly Drive were conducting drug deals out of the home on a regular basis which caused an increase in vehicle traffic to the community.
TOWNSEND, DE

