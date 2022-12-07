Read full article on original website
firststateupdate.com
Troopers ID Pedestrian Struck And Killed Thursday Night
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred on December 8, 2022, in the Seaford area as Clifton Shelton, 52, of Seaford, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in Seaford yesterday evening.
WGMD Radio
Seaford Man Dies after Struck by Vehicle on Norman Eskridge Highway in Seaford
A Seaford man is dead after he was struck walking in the left lane of eastbound Norman Eskridge Highway in Seaford Thursday night just after 8. Delaware State Police say a Dodge Caravan traveling in the same lane struck the 52 year old victim, who was not in a crosswalk and had no light or reflective clothing. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries. The driver and passenger of the caravan, both from Laurel, were properly restrained and neither was injured.
WBOC
Two Teens Injured in Rehoboth Beach Motorcycle Crash
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Delaware State Police say two teens were injured early Friday morning after a suspected drunk driver struck the motorcycle they were riding with an SUV. The accident occurred at around 12:39 a.m. on Coastal Highway at Church Street, which is right where the Fulton Bank is located. Police said that at that time, a Honda CBR 1000RR motorcycle was traveling northbound on Coastal Highway at a high rate of speed in the right lane. Troopers said that at the same time, a Nissan Rogue was stopped at the stop sign in the southbound lane of Coastal Highway and Church Street, waiting to turn left onto Church Street. The driver of the Rogue failed to see the motorcycle and began turning left, according to police. Troopers said that as a result, the Rogue struck the left side of the motorcycle, leading to the motorcycle operator and passenger being ejected and injured.
WBOC
Man Sent to Hospital After Shooting, Crash in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Del.- A man was sent to the hospital after his car was shot at and he crashed Wednesday night. Delaware State Police say that the shooting happened at around 9:30 p.m. in the roadway of Cokesbury Road and Seashore Highway. When troopers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man who...
WDEL 1150AM
Shots fired at moving vehicle in Sussex Co.
A man is out of the hospital after his vehicle was fired upon, and he ended up in a ditch. Delaware State Police said an investigation determined that the 32-year-old man was driving on Cokesbury Road near Seashore Highway in the Georgetown area Wednesday night, when someone drove up next to him and opened fire. The victim was not struck and was released from a hospital with minor injuries suffered when his vehicle left the roadway.
WGMD Radio
Roadway Shooting in Georgetown Area
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting from a vehicle that led to a driver crashing his car into a ditch. Police say the 32-year-old man had been driving northbound on Cokesbury Road yesterday evening around 9 p.m. when someone began driving next to his car and then fired several shots into his vehicle. The shooting caused him to drive off the roadway. The shots missed him, but he is being treated for minor injuries after going into the ditch. Police have no information at this time on who did this. The motive surrounding the shooting remains under investigation.
WBOC
Single Suspect Arrested in Connection with Two Deadly Cambridge Shootings
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Maryland State Police say a single suspect has been arrested in connection with two deadly shootings that took place just hours apart in Cambridge on Thursday evening. Troopers say Tramelle Lamar Williams was arrested on Friday evening in connection with an armed robbery around 10 p.m. According...
WBOC
Ellendale Man Arrested on Weapon and Drug Charges
GREENWOOD, Del. - Police have arrested a man on weapon and drug charges after a suspicious person report. According to Delaware State Police, on Dec. 9 around 9:30 am, troopers responded to a home on the 14,000 block of Beach Highway for reports of a suspicious person. State troopers say...
firststateupdate.com
Two Killed In Two Separate Accidents On I-95
Maryland State Police are investigating two fatal multi-vehicle crashes that occurred Wednesday morning in Harford County. At about 6:45 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police JFK Memorial Highway Barrack responded to Interstate-95 North at MD Route 543 in Belcamp, Maryland for a report of a five-vehicle crash. According to...
maryland.gov
Police Arrest Suspect Connected To Two Fatal Shootings In Dorchester County
(CAMBRIDGE, MD) – A suspect was arrested last night in connection with two fatal shootings which occurred a few hours apart Thursday evening in Dorchester County. According to a preliminary investigation, at about 10 p.m. on Friday, Cambridge Police located a man, later identified as Williams, who matched the description of the suspect wanted in the murders of Taijay Brian Daniels, 24, and Lory Eugene Fields, 69, both of Cambridge, Maryland. Both had been fatally shot on Thursday evening. Investigators believe Williams shot Daniels during the course of an armed robbery around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Pleasant Street and Race Street. Fields was killed at about 9 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of High Street.
WBOC
Neighbors Have Concerns Of Excessive Speeding In Caroline County
RIDGELY, Md. - Neighbors are complaining about how fast people are driving along Central Ave. in Caroline County. People say it's gotten so bad that speeding cars have almost hit their kids while getting onto the school bus. One neighbor said they've seen cars racing each other on both sides...
WDEL 1150AM
Worker trapped under trailer in Stanton
A worker is being treated for non-life threatening injuries after becoming trapped underneath part of a mobile home Wednesday afternoon, December 7, 2022. The incident happened on Maple Street in Murray Manor Trailer Park in Stanton around 1 p.m. New Castle County paramedics, firefighters from several fire companies, and the...
WGMD Radio
GOLD ALERT CANCELED: Delaware State Police Locate Lewes Woman
UPDATED – 9:30pm – The Gold Alert issued on December 7, 2022, by Delaware State Police Troop 7 for Alyssa Speese has been canceled. Speese has been located. ============================================================. Delaware State Police Troop 7 is issuing a Gold Alert for 26-year-old Alyssa Speese of Lewes. She was last...
firststateupdate.com
Police: Two Jersey Teens In Stolen Car Facing Charges In Two Dover Attempted Robberies
The Dover Police Department has arrested a 15-year-old Penns Grove, New Jersey teen and a 16-year-old Salem, New Jersey teen following two attempted robbery complaints Thursday afternoon. Officials the investigation began at approximately 1:45 p.m., when Dover Police were called by a victim in the Gateway West parking lot. The...
WGMD Radio
Burglary at Lincoln Business This Morning
Delaware State Police need your help to identify a person they are looking for in connection with a burglary that occurred early this morning. Whoever did this broke a window at Wilson’s Auction Sales in Lincoln and stole money from inside the business. If anyone can identify this person, call State Police Trooper T. Wolford at Troop 5 at 302-337-1090 or by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800 TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.
WGMD Radio
Family Pet Dies in Georgetown House Fire Wednesday Morning
A fire on Wilson Hill Road Wednesday morning has been ruled accidental by State Fire Marshal investigators. The call came out just before 9am and Georgetown firefighters arriving at the scene found a chimney fire with extension to the home. Crews from Millsboro, Bridgeville, Ellendale and Milton along with County paramedics were on the scene.
WMDT.com
Two New Jersey teens arrested for attempted robbery in Dover
DOVER, Del. – Police in Dover have arrested two New Jersey teens following an investigation into two attempted robberies. At around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, Dover Police responded to the Gateway West parking lot to meet with a victim who reported that he was getting out of his vehicle in the parking lot when a male suspect wearing all black, later determined to be a 15-year-old male from Penns Grove, NJ, wrapped his arms around him and demanded the victim turn over his keys. The victim was able to get out of the suspect’s grip and call 9-1-1, while the suspect fled in a red passenger car with New Jersey registration.
WBOC
Two Deadly Shootings Has Cambridge Community Grieving
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A grieving community wanting the violence to end. The violence across Cambridge spanned for three hours last night with police responding to at least two scenes. The first call came in around 7 p.m. to the area of Pleasant and Race streets. Responding officers found 24-year-old Taijay...
maryland.gov
Maryland State Police Investigating Two Fatal Shootings In Dorchester County
(CAMBRIDGE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating two fatal shootings which occurred a few hours apart Thursday evening in Dorchester County. At about 7:15 p.m. last night, the Cambridge Police Department responded to the area of Pleasant Street and Race Street in Cambridge, Maryland for a gunshot victim. Officers located the victim, identified as Taijay Brian Daniels, 24, of Cambridge, Maryland, who had been shot multiple times. Daniels was pronounced deceased at the scene.
nccpdnews.com
SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN DRUG DEALING INVESTIGATION – TOWNSEND
(Townsend, DE 19734) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) have arrested multiple suspects in reference to drug dealing charges. During October, the division received several tips and complaints about suspicious activity occurring at a residence in the Odessa Chase community – Townsend. It was reported that occupants of a residence in the unit block of Mailly Drive were conducting drug deals out of the home on a regular basis which caused an increase in vehicle traffic to the community.
