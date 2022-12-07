Read full article on original website
New York Post
AOC facing House ethics investigation after ‘Tax the Rich’ Met Gala freebie
The House Ethics Committee is investigating Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the congressional panel confirmed Wednesday. The eight-member committee provided no details about the nature of the investigation, saying only that it had decided to extend its consideration of a matter brought to its attention on June 23 of this year, and would announce its ultimate course of action some time next year.
Dems silent on McCarthy’s pledge to boot Swalwell, Omar, Schiff from committees
Senior House Democrats are silent on Republican Kevin McCarthy's pledge to boot Adam Schiff, Ilhan Omar, and Eric Swalwell off committees next Congress.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is subject of House ethics investigation
Spokesperson for New York Democrat ‘confident’ undisclosed matter ‘will be dismissed’
Top House Democrat Blasts AOC as "Nowhere to Be Found"
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, a top House Democrat who lost his New York House race to his Republican challenger last week, has blasted Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, saying “she was nowhere to be found” during campaign season.
Top House Democrat Considering Leaving To Become Senator
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) has decided not to run for a House Democratic leadership post, instead looking to “focus” on potentially running for Senate, according to Politico. Schiff has reportedly been thinking about his political future in recent months, “meeting with Democratic colleagues to gauge support for a potential House leadership bid,” according to Politico.
The Jewish Press
Kevin McCarthy to Republican Jews: I’ll Kick Ilhan Omar Out of Foreign Affairs Committee
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Cal) on Saturday night told the Republican Jewish Coalition’s Annual Conference in Las Vegas that when he is elected Speaker of the House, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Min) would be ousted from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. McCarthy is expected to be the next speaker,...
Democratic Rep Eric Swalwell brings daughter to House floor for Nancy Pelosi’s leadership farewell speech
Rep Eric Swalwell brought his daughter to the floor of the House of Representatives on Thursday morning to watch as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would step down from her leadership position at the conclusion of this Congress.Mr Swalwell was one of a substantial number of Democrats and a handful of Republicans who came to the floor to hear the longtime Democratic leader give her farewell address. Both Mr Swalwell and Ms Pelosi represent California in the House, with Ms Pelosi’s district covering the city of San Francisco and Mr Swalwell’s covering a portion of the East...
Rep. Jamie Raskin said a GOP majority could install Trump as speaker of the House. Matt Gaetz has floated the idea before.
Jamie Raskin says GOP members of the House could try to make Trump the Speaker. Pro-Trump members have repeatedly talked about the idea, Raskin said on "Face the Nation." Rep. Matt Gaetz previously told supporters he would nominate Trump if the GOP took the House. US Rep. Jamie Raskin of...
Ilhan Omar, Eric Swalwell hit back at McCarthy over pledge to block them from House committees
Reps. Ilhan Omar and Eric Swalwell lashed out Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for pledging to block them from serving on House committees next Congress.
Kevin McCarthy will not be House speaker, Matt Gaetz says
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) says he is convinced House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) will not become speaker, a declaration that signals a turbulent process given the GOP's ultraslim projected margin in winning control of the lower chamber.
House Republicans choose Steve Scalise for majority leader
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The House Republican conference on Tuesday (Nov. 15) elected Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) to serve as majority leader when the next session of Congress begins in January. “I’ve served as the Whip now for the last eight years and it’s been a great honor, but...
New Democratic House leaders are 31 years younger on average, featuring Hakeem Jeffries, Katherine Clark, and Pete Aguilar
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries leads a new generation of left-of-center congressional standard bearers as Nancy Pelosi and Steny Hoyer step away.
Hakeem Jeffries elected to replace Pelosi as top House Democrat, ushering in new generation of leadership
Democrats elected Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) to lead the House caucus in the next Congress, ushering in a new generation of House leadership with Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA) as the next minority whip and Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) as House Democratic conference chairman.
McCarthy instructs Jan. 6 committee to preserve documents ahead of GOP House takeover
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy is demanding that the Select Committee on Jan. 6 preserve documents related to its investigation into the Capitol riot.
Rashida Tlaib, Ro Khanna join protests against expedited oil lease permitting
Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ro Khanna joined climate activists on Capitol Hill Tuesday to protest against Sen. Joe Manchin's deal with party leadership.
Congress RECEIVES Trump's tax returns: Treasury Department announces Democrat-led House committee has six years of records
The House Ways and Means Committee is now in possession of six years of former President Trump's tax returns following a three-year legal fight. The IRS, under the Treasury Department, has handed over the documents after the Supreme Court rejected Trump's plea to prevent them from giving the Democrat-led committee access to tax returns from 2013-2018 for Trump and some of his businesses.
WSET
Rep. Madison Cawthorn directed to pay over $15,000 in fines by House Ethics Committee
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Ethics has issued a report regarding allegations against Congressman Madison Cawthorn (R-NC). The outgoing 11th district representative has been fined more than $15,000 by the House Ethics Committee over his handling of cryptocurrency. An investigative subcommittee found the...
Freedom Caucus says there will be an 'alternative challenger' to Kevin McCarthy for House speaker
The hard line Freedom Caucus is poised to offer an "alternative" to Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy as House speaker. "McCarthy doesn't have 218 and there will be an alternative challenger," a spokesman for Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Fox News Digital. Biggs, who chaired the Freedom Caucus until earlier this...
Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger Wins New Democratic 'Battleground' Post
Spanberger defeated Pennsylvania Rep. Matt Cartwright, who has won reelection in a tough seat while holding more progressive views.
Republican Gallagher to lead new U.S. House China select committee
WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Representative Mike Gallagher was named on Thursday to lead a select committee being created in the U.S. House of Representatives to focus on economic and security competition with China.
