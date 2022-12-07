MSU students discuss ways to stay motivated during the 'holiday slump'

Before I moved to Michigan State University this fall, I was told, by numerous sources, that the coming months would be the greatest time of my young life. One person told me that "college is gonna be bananas with a capital B."There was almost a longing, a certain "take me back, please," in the adult eyes that told me how unforgettably inevitably incredible this time would be. They told me to value it, because soon it's gone and you're raising three male toddlers in an arid hellscape called Phoenix, wondering where the time went. And while I don't see myself...

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO