ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana sues TikTok ‘to protect children and combat threats from China’

By Joe Hopkins
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1APzQH_0jawfIEh00

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana has filed two separate lawsuits against TikTok accusing the company of making false claims about its video-sharing app, Attorney General Todd Rokita announced Wednesday.

The first lawsuit asserts that TikTok has drawn children onto its platform through misleading representations that indicate the app contains only “infrequent/mild” sexual content, profanity and drug references. The attorney general claims TikTok is “rife with extreme examples of such material.”

“An essential part of TikTok’s business model is presenting the application as safe and appropriate for children ages 13 to 17,” stated the attorney general’s office.

FCC bans import, sale of certain Chinese tech over ‘unacceptable risk to national security’

The second lawsuit alleges that TikTok possesses a large amount of highly sensitive data and personal information about Indiana users and that the company has deceived users to believe this information is protected from the Chinese government.

“With this pair of lawsuits, we hope to force TikTok to stop its false, deceptive and misleading practices, which violate Indiana law,” said Rokita in a press release.

Nationwide Concerns

Rokita isn’t the only one that has an issue with TikTok.

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines is warning parents about risks to their children’s data privacy on TikTok, which is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance. In an interview with NBC’s Andrea Mitchell at the Reagan National Defense Forum, Haines said it is “extraordinary” how adept the Chinese government is at “collecting foreign data.”

When asked if parents should be worried, Haines responded, “I think you should be.”

FBI head: China has ‘stolen more’ US data ‘than every other nation combined’

FBI Director Christopher Wray agrees. Last month, he stated that the data of the roughly 80 million Americans on the app can be weaponized.

“There’s a number of concerns,” Wray said. “For influence operations if they so chose, or to control software on millions of devices.”

Security concerns have prompted the State Department, the Department of Homeland Security and the military to ban TikTok from government phones. Last week, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem signed an executive order banning state government agencies, employees and contractors from using the app on state devices.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
indianacapitalchronicle.com

Woman fined, barred from state employment

The Indiana Ethics Commission on Thursday approved a settlement that bars a woman from ever working for the state of Indiana again and fined her $5,000. Bridget Murphy worked at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management from 2004 until her termination in February 2020. She was inspections chief and oversaw a team of 15 that inspected wastewater treatment facilities. During her tenure the state inspected the Cloverdale and Waynetown plants.
INDIANA STATE
WGN News

Indiana doctor drops abortion lawsuit against attorney general

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana doctor has dropped a lawsuit that aimed to halt the state’s attorney general from investigating her after she provided an abortion to a 10-year-old Ohio child who was raped. Lawyers for Dr. Caitlin Bernard, of Indianapolis, voluntarily nixed the lawsuit filed last month against Indiana Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita, […]
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indianapolis doctor drops lawsuit against Rokita, citing judge’s ruling that AG broke the law

Lawyers for an Indianapolis doctor on Thursday said they would voluntarily withdraw a lawsuit against Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita because the case has now shifted to an administrative licensing action.  Marion County Superior Court Judge Heather Welch ruled last week that he caused “irreparable harm” to the OB-GYN’s reputation and professional standing. But ultimately […] The post Indianapolis doctor drops lawsuit against Rokita, citing judge’s ruling that AG broke the law appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indiana lawmakers to push mental health legislation

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lawmakers are sharing new details about their plans for mental health legislation this session. A bipartisan group of Indiana lawmakers discussed their ideas at Mental Health America of Indiana’s symposium Friday. They say they believe the timing is right and the support from their colleagues is there to pass mental health legislation. […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana flu deaths double in a week

INDIANAPOLIS— The number of flu-related deaths doubled in the span of a week, according to the Indiana Department of Health. Officials say 24 people have died from the flu so far this season. This is 13 more deaths than the previous week. Of the deaths this season, 1 was a person between the age of […]
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Breaking down those campaigning for Indiana Governor

Indiana is two years away from the next Governor’s election. Political expert Abdul-Hakim Shabazz talks about those who’ve announced their plans and who could make a 2024 campaign run. Plus the impact the result of Georgia’s senate race has on Capitol Hill.
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

General Assembly wants former Attorney General accusers to pay up

You may remember the groping allegations against former Attorney General Curtis Hill and the lawsuit that followed. Now, the General Assembly wants Hill’s accusers to pay up. Court documents show Indiana General Assembly lawyers have requested three of Hill’s accusers pay more than 11-thousand-dollars for court costs. That number...
FOX59

Pricey pants from 1857 go for $114k, raise Levi’s questions

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Pulled from a sunken trunk at an 1857 shipwreck off the coast of North Carolina, work pants that auction officials describe as the oldest known pair of jeans in the world have sold for $114,000. The white, heavy-duty miner’s pants with a five-button fly were among 270 Gold Rush-era artifacts that […]
OREGON STATE
WBKR

Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall

Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
INDIANA STATE
WGN News

Wawa plans to expand to Indiana markets

Wawa is typically considered an “East Coast” thing. But it could be an Indiana thing in the years to come. The convenience store chain announced plans Wednesday to expand into markets in Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. Wawa officials didn’t give any indication of which cities or metropolitan areas they were eyeing for the expansion. “While […]
INDIANA STATE
14news.com

Drugs with Tianeptine are banned in Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A drug called Tianeptine is marketed for its anti-depressant and anti-anxiety properties, but officials say it’s not regulated by the FDA. Tianeptine is an active ingredient in the products Zaza, Tianna, and Pegasus. Sergeant with Evansville-Vanderburgh Joint Drug Task Force, Nathan Hassler, says the drug...
INDIANA STATE
Outsider.com

Indiana Homeowners Shocked to See Duck Hunters Near Downtown Waterfront

Some residents in Indiana were alarmed recently when they spotted duck hunters waiting along the water edge on downtown area riverbanks. Sure, it’s a common sight to see duck hunters wading out in rivers and lakes. Some venture into the waters with just waders on, and others step onto kayaks or other boats as they track down their trophies. Few, however, venture into the downtown areas along a riverbank. This is why Indiana residents were shocked to see the duck hunters just outside their windows in the downtown area.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
WCPO

New survey shows majority of Hoosiers favor Marijuana legalization

INDIANAPOLIS — The future of marijuana in Indiana is set to be a topic discussed in the upcoming legislative session. Ball State, in a survey, interviewed 600 Indiana adults and found that 56% of people believe marijuana should be legal for recreational use, 29% think it should be legal for only medical use and 15% feel it shouldn't be legal at all.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

50K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy