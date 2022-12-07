ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California bill would cap apartment security deposits

A bill introduced in the California Assembly could change the amount of security deposit landlords can charge tenants. Assemblymember Matt Haney, a Democrat from San Francisco, proposed Assembly Bill 12 to cap security deposits to one month's rent. Current state law allows landlords to charge two months' rent for unfurnished units and three months' rent for furnished units.
COVID-19 cases in California spike two weeks after Thanksgiving

Two weeks after Thanksgiving holiday gatherings, California COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have risen significantly weeks before the next round of holiday gatherings. "We're concerned," said Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency. "We've been In more frequent communication with our hospital systems throughout the state."
California set to close more prisons as prison population declines

FOLSOM, Calif. — California leaders are working to close more prisons in the state as the inmate population declines. The women's section of the California State Prison in Folsom is one of those selected to close. The prison closure and facility deactivation decision were based on "cost to operate...
Northern California Dec. 10 storm coverage: High winds down powerlines in Sacramento area, snow snarls Sierra traffic

Editor's Note: Click here to see the latest Northern California storm coverage for Sunday, Nov. 11. Below is a recap of Saturday's coverage. Heavy rain and wind are forecast this weekend in Northern California. Travel in the Sierra, where some chain controls are in effect, is becoming dangerous due to whiteout conditions and is highly discouraged.
Mauna Loa lava no longer imminent threat to Hawaii highway

Video above: Iowa family surprised by Mother Nature while on vacation in Hawaii. Lava from the world's largest volcano is no longer an imminent threat to the main highway across the Big Island of Hawaii, scientists said Thursday, a development that was a welcome reprieve for motorists who depend on the road.
PG&E preparing for potential outages ahead of weekend storm

Storm preparations are underway all across Northern California ahead of the weekend storm. With high winds in the forecast, PG&E is warning customers of potential outages. Crews were out trimming trees and clearing some power lines before the storm rolled in on Friday. Extra crews have also been brought in to help restore power.

