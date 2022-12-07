Read full article on original website
Related
KCRA.com
Rent, fentanyl, ticket prices: An early look at bills California lawmakers will consider in 2023
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Should apartment security deposits be limited to one month's rent? Should political figures use campaign funds for security? Should homeless encampments be banned near schools and childcare centers? There are some of the questions California lawmakers are poised to answer in 2023. State lawmakers this week...
KCRA.com
California bill would cap apartment security deposits
A bill introduced in the California Assembly could change the amount of security deposit landlords can charge tenants. Assemblymember Matt Haney, a Democrat from San Francisco, proposed Assembly Bill 12 to cap security deposits to one month's rent. Current state law allows landlords to charge two months' rent for unfurnished units and three months' rent for furnished units.
KCRA.com
On Latina Equal Pay Day — Dec. 8 this year — California's first partner notes wage inequalities
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Latina Equal Pay Day is marked annually on the day of the year which notes how far into the year Latinas must work to be paid what non-Hispanic white men made the previous year. This year, it falls on Dec. 8. In 2021, the date was...
KCRA.com
COVID-19 cases in California spike two weeks after Thanksgiving
Two weeks after Thanksgiving holiday gatherings, California COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have risen significantly weeks before the next round of holiday gatherings. "We're concerned," said Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency. "We've been In more frequent communication with our hospital systems throughout the state."
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Preparing for NorCal wet weather, Griner released in prisoner swap, teen arrested in deadly Sac shooting
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
California set to close more prisons as prison population declines
FOLSOM, Calif. — California leaders are working to close more prisons in the state as the inmate population declines. The women's section of the California State Prison in Folsom is one of those selected to close. The prison closure and facility deactivation decision were based on "cost to operate...
KCRA.com
Northern California storm updates: I-80 closed in the Sierra, Highway 50 avalanche control work ends
Rain will linger throughout the day on Sunday in the Valley and snow will remain active in the Sierra, a day after dangerous whiteout conditions forced roadway closures for those headed to the mountains and high winds led to power outages across Northern California. This content is imported from Facebook....
KCRA.com
Northern California Dec. 10 storm coverage: High winds down powerlines in Sacramento area, snow snarls Sierra traffic
Editor's Note: Click here to see the latest Northern California storm coverage for Sunday, Nov. 11. Below is a recap of Saturday's coverage. Heavy rain and wind are forecast this weekend in Northern California. Travel in the Sierra, where some chain controls are in effect, is becoming dangerous due to whiteout conditions and is highly discouraged.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Detective involved in deadly crash ID’d, police say East Sac shooting was targeted, weekend storm prep
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
Mauna Loa lava no longer imminent threat to Hawaii highway
Video above: Iowa family surprised by Mother Nature while on vacation in Hawaii. Lava from the world's largest volcano is no longer an imminent threat to the main highway across the Big Island of Hawaii, scientists said Thursday, a development that was a welcome reprieve for motorists who depend on the road.
KCRA.com
How to track real-time traffic updates, Doppler radar during Northern California storm
This weekend will bring heavy rain and wind to the greater Sacramento region and possible whiteouts in the Sierra. KCRA 3’s weather team is calling Saturday an Alert Day due to the potential for wind damage. Here are some tools on KCRA.com to help keep you prepared. Download our...
KCRA.com
Northern California forecast: Wet Thursday evening, with more rain and snow ahead
More Northern California wet weather begins on Thursday evening. Several waves of rain and snow will move through, impacting the weekend. Our weather team says that Friday will be mostly dry but Saturday will be stormy. Here’s what you can expect. (Video above: Dec. 8 forecast at 4 p.m.)
KCRA.com
Northern California forecast: Weather Alert Day called for Saturday for potential wind damage; Track latest rain and snow timeline
Northern California is in a break between weather systems on Friday, but this weekend will bring heavy rain and wind in the Valley and possible whiteouts in the Sierra. (Video above: Dec. 9 forecast at noon.) KCRA 3’s weather team is calling Saturday an Alert Day due to the potential...
KCRA.com
PG&E preparing for potential outages ahead of weekend storm
Storm preparations are underway all across Northern California ahead of the weekend storm. With high winds in the forecast, PG&E is warning customers of potential outages. Crews were out trimming trees and clearing some power lines before the storm rolled in on Friday. Extra crews have also been brought in to help restore power.
Comments / 0