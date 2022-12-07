American Legion Chapter honors fallen soldiers with ceremony and breakfast, FOX9 Adam Klepp reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Americans across the country today are remembering the attack on Pearl Harbor.

It took place 81 years ago killing over 2,000 U.S. military members.

There was a local ceremony in Yuma this morning which also featured a very special guest.

The guest of honor was Raymond Evans, a 96-year-old World War II veteran who lives right here in Yuma.

Wednesday morning local veterans gathered to honor those who lost their lives in the attack on Pearl Harbor.

“These people were serving on a Sunday morning…and were slaughtered,” says American Legion Post 19 Chaplain GySgt. Tim "T.C." Hultine.

In attendance, Raymond Evans who was in high school when the attack happened and then he enlisted.

He went to Pearl Harbor just a few years later while he served in the Navy.

“There was lots of destruction," says World War II veteran Raymond Evans.

Evans looks fondly back on his time in the Navy, saying he made lifelong friends and was part of winning an important war.

“It gave me a chance to do things and see things that I would never get to do again," says Evans.

Evans was a rancher and was excused from the draft as his work was in producing our nation’s food.

But he and his brothers felt like it was their duty.

“The older men could do the cowboy work…we felt like it was our time to go, and do our share,” says Evans.

Post Commander Noel Epke says there are still over 20 World War II veterans with the American Legion Post 19.

American Legion Post 19 raises flag during Pearl Harbor ceremony

The post Local veterans remember Pearl Harbor appeared first on KYMA .