Tyron Smith returns to Cowboys practice on Wednesday

Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith was back on the practice field Wednesday for the first time since August.

Smith suffered an avulsion knee fracture during a practice late in training camp. The injury required surgery to repair the hamstring tendon that tore off the bone and landed Smith on injured reserve to start the season.

The Cowboys activated Smith’s 21-day practice window on Wednesday nearly three and a half months after Smith’s injury.

"Any time Tyron Smith is on the field is a good day for the Dallas Cowboys,” head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters at his press conference ahead of practice.

McCarthy’s excitement was shared by owner and general manager Jerry Jones earlier in the week.

“His addition is far more impactful than just a single player joining the line,” Jones told Shan & RJ on Tuesday. “I don’t know of an incremental piece of the skill level that Tyron has that could impact our team any more than to have your left tackle of his caliber come in at this time.”

Jones added that with Smith’s eventual return to the lineup, rookie Tyler Smith will move inside to left guard, where he played throughout training camp before kicking outside to tackle in the wake of Smith’s surgery.

Smith briefly spoke to reporters on his way to the weight room on Wednesday afternoon, saying he felt good at practice, but declined to say if he’d be able to play this weekend against the Houston Texans, adding that it’s “up to (the team).”

Ezekiel Elliott addressed reporters after practice and spoke glowingly of Smith.

“He looked really good today, he was out there striking guys,” Elliott said. “I felt bad for those D-ends he was going against. I’m sure they’re going to have some bruises on their chest tonight.”

Smith’s stint on injured reserve is just the latest addition to a lengthy injury history. Smith has missed at least three games in seven consecutive seasons, and has started just 13 games since Mike McCarthy was named head coach.

Smith is in his 12th NFL season and turns 32 on Monday.