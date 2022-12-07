Arsenal cement top spot thanks to Vivianne Miedema’s early strike

Jonas Eidevall hailed “extraordinary” Vivianne Miedema after the forward’s sweet first-half volley provided the colour in a game lacking finesse and quality finishing to steer Arsenal a step closer to progression from the Champions League group stage with a 1-0 defeat of Juventus.

The Women’s Super League and Netherlands record goalscorer’s contribution ensured Arsenal remained top of Group C, three points ahead of Lyon, who beat FC Zürich 4-0, and five points clear of Juventus.

Miedema spoke before the tie of not being “physically and mentally ready” to play earlier in the season, which led to her being given some leave around the international break in November. That rest, which was in part needed because she had Covid during the Euros and struggled with ongoing symptoms, is providing a return now, with goals in consecutive games.

Vivianne Miedema is congratulated by her teammates after putting Arsenal 1-0 up against Juventus in the 16th minute. Photograph: David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

The forward had taken the opportunity to plead with the footballing authorities to do more about the heavy schedule for players at the top level, with six international windows in the women’s calendar – two more than the men’s – smaller squad sizes and senior Olympic football rather than Under-23 teams competing.

“As a player you want to play in the big tournaments, the difference is we have more international windows in women’s football,” she said. “They need to start listening to us players and not just basing decisions on money or popularity or marketing. We need to try to come to a solution.”

Bayern Munich moved level with Barcelona at the top of Group D with a 3-1 victory in front of 24,000 fans at Allianz Arena. Spurred on by a record crowd for the women's side, Bayern went 2-0 up after just 10 minutes. Klara Buhl connected with Sydney Lohmann's cross before Lina Magull struck from Lea Schuller's cut-back. Barcelona were unable to find a response before half-time, with Georgia Stanway outshining her fellow Lionesses, Lucy Bronze and Keira Walsh. Schuller then made it 3-0 on the hour, heading home Magull's cross. Geyse pounced on a goalkeeping error shortly after to get Barça on the board, but Bayern held on. The result leaves Bayern and Barcelona level on nine points at the top of Group D after four matches, although the Spanish side remain ahead on goal difference. Benfica are three points further back after fighting back to win 3-1 at Rosengård , with Cloe Lacasse scoring twice for the visitors.

Eidevall said Miedema’s stunning form was “as easy as being mentally ready to play and to train and to enjoy”.

“I think in the last two games here we’ve seen some brilliant stuff from her both in offence and defence,” he said. “The weight of her touch and her passes are extraordinary. If we finished a bit better, we would talk of her having multiple assists as well as scoring goals in these games. I’m very happy for her that she is able to show these performances.”

Eidevall had made one change to the starting XI for the visit of the Italian side, with Leah Williamson back at centre-back in place of Jen Beattie for the first time since Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat of Ajax in qualifying on 28 September.

For Eidevall’s predecessor, Joe Montemurro, the only change also came at the back, with Linda Sembrant taking the place of Martina Rosucci.

Juventus had troubled Arsenal in Turin , with Miedema having to cancel out a second-half goal by her Dutch compatriot Lineth Beerensteyn to earn a point for the injury-hit travellers.

There was an early warning of the threat posed by the Serie A champions when Williamson miskicked a clearance before Arianna Caruso’s effort was blocked by the foot of goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger and Cristiana Girelli fired the rebound over.

With the chance to lift the pressure to get a result next week against the holders, Lyon, also at the Emirates, the Gunners ramped up the pressure. In the 16th minute the deadlock was broken, with Miedema, who on Saturday scored in her first league start since 16 October, again providing the goal.

The move started from Williamson, wearing the captain’s armband in place of the injured Kim Little. The defender lifted the ball into the run of Stina Blackstenius, who had found space on the right and sent in a cross from the byline that Miedema struck first time, sending a rising shot into the far corner.

Leah Williamson (left) captained her side in her first start since September. Photograph: Simon Dael/Shutterstock

At a bitterly cold Emirates Stadium, where the Gunners are playing all of their Champions League games this season, the second half was a little scrappier than the first and neither side would find the net. Despite a nervy period of added time the Gunners edged over the finish line.

“It is very difficult to explain what happened tonight,” said Montemurro. “I can’t single out any player because we played better in the second half, we just lacked the goal. We made one error that was very costly in the end.”

On the changes he has seen in Arsenal since he left, he said: “They’re definitely a more complete squad, a more complete team. I notice there are a lot more staff! It’s great to see that there’s more people, more staff and more growth.”

After Lyon, who were crushed 5-1 in France by Eidevall’s side, Arsenal travel to Zürich for their final match of the group stage.