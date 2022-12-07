Cher Gets Causal-Chic in Denim Jeans With Light Yellow Blazer & Pointy Heels at ‘Aurora’s Sunrise’ Screening

Cher attended a special screening of “Aurora’s Sunrise” at iPic Theaters in Los Angeles today. The “Believe” singer stepped out in a bold blazer and sharp footwear.

The blazer in question was a cropped style in light yellow, featuring a sleek ribbed texture and double-breasted silhouette. The blazer was worn overtop a silky white tank top and tucked into light blue denim jeans that slightly eclipsed Cher’s shoes. The “Burlesque” actress adorned every other finger with silver statement rings and wore her long black locks parted down the middle and curled.

As for footwear, Cher wore a classic pair of pointy shoes in a white leather style. The shoes were fitted with metallic snakeskin accents and sharp stiletto-style heels, about 3 to 4 inches in height, that gave the Grammy-winning performer a slight boost.

“Aurora’s Sunrise” follows Aurora, a teenage girl who survives the Armenian genocide, escapes to America, and is thrust into Hollywood stardom, where she becomes the face of a massive humanitarian campaign. Meanwhile, a corrupt political conspiracy tries to silence her voice. The movie is an official submission for an international feature film for the 95th Academy Awards.

