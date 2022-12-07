Kris Rey To Direct 20th Century Studios RomCom ‘Sooner Or Later’ From Tess Morris; Scott Frank Producing

EXCLUSIVE: We hear that Kris Rey is set to direct Sooner or Later , a romantic comedy that’s early in the works at 20th Century Studios from scribe Tess Morris and produced by Logan ‘s Scott Frank .

Sooner or Later focuses on Nora, a cynical British journalist who is hired to write a puff piece for a legendary Hollywood playboy attempting to reinvent his image.

Rey’s most recent comedy feature I Used To Go Here premiered at SXSW in 2020 and starred Gillian Jacobs and Jemaine Clement. The pic was acquired stateside by Gravitas Ventures. Previously, she wrote and directed the feature Unexpected , which premiered in competition at the Sundance Film Festival and stars Cobie Smulders, Anders Holm, Gail Bean, and Elizabeth McGovern.



Up next on the feature side, Rey is attached to direct Higher Ground, a natural disaster rom-com written by Olivia Wolfe and Neel Shah. Dave Bernad and Ruben Fleischer are producing.



On the television front, Rey’s original pilot Side Chick is set up at Warner Bros. with Elizabeth Banks’ company Brownstone producing. Rey has directed episodes of Dollface for Hulu and Work In Progress for Showtime, and she previously wrote and directed an episode of Cinema Toast for Showtime.

She is represented by UTA and Cullen Conly and Emily Rose at Mosaic.

Morris previously wrote the acclaimed Lake Bell/Simon Pegg romantic comedy Man Up . On the TV side, she currently serves as a writer on the hit Hulu series Only Murders In The Building . Her additional TV credits include the Hulu series Casual and The Great , among many others. She is represented by UTA.

Frank co-created the award-winning Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit, and wrote such movies as Minority Report , Get Shorty, Marley and Me , The Wolverine , and the $619M-grossing Logan. He is repped by CAA and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.