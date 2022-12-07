ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kx5 set to headline L.A. Memorial Coliseum

By Glen Walker, Pablo Chacon, Summer Yu, Lu Parker
 3 days ago

Grammy-nominated electronic musicians Kaskade and deadmau5 have joined forces to form a duo called Kx5, and they joined us live ahead of their L.A. Memorial Coliseum show to share what fans can expect.

Their Dec. 10 spectacular is expected to be one of the biggest shows headlined by an electronic act in America, and it’s all part of the Coliseum’s 100th anniversary.

In anticipation of their big show, the duo will release their new single with Elderbrook, “ When I Talk ,” on Friday, Dec. 9, and fans can pre-save it now.

Limited tickets to the show are available and can be purchased at kx5official.com .

Stay up to beat with the duo by visiting their website or by following them on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 7, 2022.

