This Rare Gold Patek Philippe Chronograph Could Fetch up to $200,000 at Auction Next Week

By Bryan Hood
 3 days ago
Now might be your chance to snag one of Patek Phillipe’s rarest and most historically important watches.

Next week a coveted Ref. 1518 Perpetual Calendar Moonphase chronograph will be auctioned off by Doyle as part of its Important Jewelry sale . It may not be the most exclusive version of the timepiece, but the sale still represents a rare opportunity to acquire something truly special.

The Ref. 1518 was introduced by Patek more than eight decades ago in 1941. It was the world’s first wristwatch powered by a serially powered perpetual calendar chronograph. The complex style of movement had previously only appeared in pocket watches before the Swiss watchmaker figured out how to fit one into something that could fit on your wrist. Just 281 examples would be made during the 13 years the watch was in production. Of those, 215 were in 18k yellow gold, 58 in rose gold and five in stainless steel.

The example being sold by the auction house has a case made from yellow gold—or, as it’s referred to in the sale listing, “Gentleman’s Gold”—and was originally purchased in April 1953. For a watch that’s nearly 70 years old, it appears to be in decent shape. It was actually worn, so there is light scratching to the case and buckle. The intricately patterned dial looks great, too, though there is a small deterioration spot at 3 o’clock and the moon phase sub-dial is chipped.

As good as the watch may look, there do seem to be some questions about how well it works. Doyle’s states that the movement is “currently running, but is not guaranteed to be in working order.” We imagine there are plenty of collectors who won’t mind taking a risk on it.

Doyle has placed an estimate of $100,000 to $200,000 on the timepiece. That may seem like a lot for a watch that may not work, but a genuine Ref. 1518 doesn’t go up for auction every day. Either way, even if bidding ends up on the higher end of that range, it’s still a bargain compared to a rose gold or stainless-steel example. Those have been known to fetch well ove r than $1 million .

These Two Rare Patek Philippe Watches Could Fetch up to $1 Million Each at Auction

Mark your calendars for December 9, collectors. Sotheby's is holding its Important Watches auction in New York City, and two highly coveted timepieces from Patek Philippe will be going under the gavel. The first is a yellow-gold world timer from 1948 that features a cloisonné enamel dial depicting a map of North America (estimate: $500,000 to $1 million). The second is a platinum perpetual calendar minute repeater tourbillon from 2005 that is characterized by a retrograde date display, moon phases and a leap year indicator (estimate: $500,000 to $1 million). The Ref. 605 world timer, aka "Heures Universelles," is one of...
This 1995 Ferrari F50 Has Driven Just 650 Miles. It Could Fetch up to $6.5 Million at Auction.

The Ferrari F50 may be over a quarter-century old at this point, but there are still some mint condition examples out there. One such supercar will be auctioned off by RM Sotheby's as part its Miami sale next month. The 1995 F50 hasn't just been wonderfully maintained in the 27 years since it rolled off the line, it's also barely been driven, totaling just 625 miles over that time. The Prancing Horse entrusted Pininfarina with the unenviable task of designing the follow-up to the boundary-pushing F40. As difficult as that may have been, the supercar released to celebrate the marque's first 50...
This Custom Roger W. Smith Series 1 Just Sold for a Record $800,000 at Auction

A custom Roger W. Smith just set a new world record. The Series 1, which was designed in partnership with A Collected Man, sold for $800,000 (£660,000) on November 25 in a dedicated online auction held by the London-based watch retailer. The 18-karat white-gold timepiece bears all the watchmaker's signature design elements, but features a simplistic, stripped-back dial created exclusively for A Collected Man. "I was a bit doubtful initially," Smith said about the design. "However, as soon as the designs came through, I was very impressed, and I thought it was a good fit with my work." Prior to the...
This Rare Roger W. Smith Watch Could Fetch up to $400,000 at Auction

'Tis the season for auctions, and there's an especially exciting one happening across the pond this winter. Bonhams will host its Fine Watches sale in London on December 14, and it will be led by a particularly remarkable watch from Roger W. Smith: a specially commissioned Series 2. Roger W. Smith is known for its coveted custom timepieces that are available in extremely limited numbers. The Series 2 was the first model from the brand to be made entirely in-house. Crafted in 2011, this particular example is known officially as commission piece No. 20C. This number indicates it was the 32nd Series...
Zenith's New Double Tourbillon Chronograph Watch Contains Its Most Advanced Movement Ever

Zenith is taking its bold Defy series to new extremes with the debut of the Defy Extreme Double Tourbillon. The model is equipped with the brand's most advanced chronograph to date: the El Primero 9020. Zenith's legacy is its El Primero movement, the first automatic chronograph ever created. Since its inception in 1969, the brand has continued to improve the technology, culminating in the El Primero 9004, the fastest chronograph movement on the market offering accuracy to 1/110th of a second. The 9020 takes this expertise in complicated movements to new heights. The 9020 features a pair of two independent tourbillon mechanisms...
Palm Beach's Only Private Island Just Hit the Market for $218 Million

There are plenty of waterfront properties on Palm Beach's Billionaires' Row. But there's only one private island in the area—and now it's up for grabs.   The man-made Tarpon Island sits on roughly two acres and has just hit the market for a whopping $218 million—coming in at No. 3 on our list of the world's most expensive homes for sale—up from its $210 asking price last year. The reason for the increase comes back to the property's already existing 1930s estate, which has since been extensively renovated and is nearing completion, reports the New York Post. Originally designed by Howard Major, the...
The 25 Most Expensive Homes in the World for Sale

The world is on the verge of a house-price slump. Increasing mortgage rates have sparked a downturn in the cost of abodes across the globe. In fact, house prices are now falling in nine rich economies, according to The Economist. The trend is especially noticeable when looking at the Most Expensive Homes lists we compile annually here at Robb Report. Last year, the priciest property in the world was a $532 million villa in Rome. This year, it's a $250 million penthouse near Central Park in New York. That's quite a significant monetary drop for the pad in top spot. It's...
9 Stellar Watch Books That Make Perfect Gifts for Collectors

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you want to fully nerd out on a particular brand or you simply want a beautiful centerpiece for your coffee table, building up a horological library is a must for any collector. The good news is, there are tons of great options out there for every type of enthusiast–from those who are diehard for dive watches to devotees of Rolex. Here, we've compiled nine titles that would make a great gift for any watch lover in your life. Fifty...
Breitling's Sold-Out Top Time Deus Chronograph Is Back in a Limited-Edition Sky-Blue Hue

Breitling is back at it again with another iteration of a popular timepiece collab. For the second time, the Swiss watchmaker has partnered with Australian custom motorcycle and surf outfitter Deus Ex Machina to create a new twist on the iconic Top Time Chronograph. The duo first teamed up in March 2021 for a limited-edition iternation of the same timepiece. The model was produced in a run of just 1,500 pieces and was an instant sellout. The initial Top Time Deus Chronograph collaboration drew inspiration from Breitling's original 1960s edition, with a silver dial, yellow and orange accents and black tachymeter scale,...
There Are 7 Pink Zenith Chronomaster Originals Left—and Only Robb Report Readers Can Get Them

Back in October, Zenith launched a striking pink dial sport watch, the Chronomaster Original Pink ($10,000)—a unisex piece that played into the ultra-hot colored-dial trend. It was only available for that month, with 20 percent of the price of each timepiece purchased donated to the Susan G. Komen Foundation to combat breast cancer. But if you didn't get your hands on one now is the time. Zenith is now offering seven pieces exclusively to Robb Report readers (the donation percentage to breast cancer still applies). Here's why you might want to get your hands on one: There are watches whose spirit...
650 HP RUF RT12 Is Selling At RM Sotheby's Miami

Porsche couldn't even imagine what this car would soon become. Ruf has been one of the most prominent Porsche tuners across the globe for decades. They've done some truly mind blowing things and even managed to make the signature flat-six fast, utilizing its high revving. Throughout the years, the brand has proven itself more than capable of building some really great cars. This particular vehicle is a great example of just that.
Southern California Gets Its First 3-Star Restaurant in Michelin's 2022 Guide

Given that California is basically the size of a small country (with its own massive economy), you'd be forgiven for assuming this year's Michelin guide would include dozens of new additions. The real number, however, is relatively modest. On Monday night, the esteemed dining guide announced that 18 restaurants in America's most populous state have been awarded new Michelin stars in 2022. Among those, just one—San Diego's Addison—reached the highest honor of three stars, while the 17 others gained their very first star. With Addison's win, it becomes the first three-star restaurant in Southern California. "California is a foodie's dream come...
The 21 Best Gifts for Whiskey Lovers, From Bourbon to Books

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission. If you're having trouble thinking of gift ideas for your friends and loved ones, you are like most of us. There is, however, something that most people (above the age of 21) always enjoy—a good bottle of the best whiskey. Of course, there are also lots of whiskey-adjacent things to consider as well, like glasses, flasks and even a whiskey bottle-shaped bird feeder for your ornithologist aunt. Here are 21 whiskey gift ideas covering all styles and categories, along...
This Sleek New Open Cockpit Cruiser Brings 2,800 HP of Cool Fury to the Water

Sonny Crockett would have approved. The Miami Vice undercover sleuth and go-fast boat lover would have felt right at home behind the controls of the latest Itama 62RS open cockpit cruiser with its 2,800 horsepower and 46 mph top speed. Influenced by the rocketships from Miami's fabled Thunderboat Row—Donzi, Magnum, Cigarette and Formula—this iconic, Italian-built 62-footer is a poster-child for the saying "Don't mess with success." While it was launched over a decade ago in 2011, the 62's wave-slicing deep-V hull dates back to Itama's classic FiftyFive model from the mid-2000s, and has barely changed in design since. But fast-forward to the most...
What Will eVTOLs Look Like With Major Carmakers like Porsche and Toyota as Partners?

The automotive and aviation industries are coming together faster than at any time since the 1920s, when auto magnate like Henry Ford built an airport and started running passenger and freight services by air. Ford even created a single-seat Flivver aircraft—dubbed the "model T of the Air"—but both Ford's aircraft and air services had faded by the early 1930s. The collaboration between carmakers and the budding eVTOL market today is significantly different; several auto giants are either spinning off their own eVTOL divisions while others are investing significant money into promising startups. Here are the major partnerships. Another dozen auto badges have...
Harry and Meghan Have Stayed at This Beachfront Barbados Villa. Now It Can Be Yours for $40 Million.

Elton John, Nicole Kidman and even Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have all decamped to Cove Spring House in St. James, Barbados, for a tropical getaway. Now, you too can live like a A-lister in the same famed island estate. Perched atop a coral cliff, the beloved beachfront residence is surrounded by lush gardens and its idyllic positioning allows you to revel in picturesque views of the Caribbean Sea. Given its star power, it should come as no surprise that the ultra-luxurious hideaway is asking its next owner to cough up an eye-watering $40 million. (It even appeared on The X Factor...
This Tiffany Sword Was Once Wielded by a Civil War General. Now It's Headed to Auction.

Since 1837, Tiffany & Co. has created a bevy of luxurious designs, from stunning bracelets to gem-studded necklaces—to military swords, which the jewelry house produced an entire line of back in the mid-19th century. Now one Illinois-based auctioneer is giving you the chance to snatch up two of these historical sabers. As a part of its December Premier event, Rock Island Auction Company is selling off a plethora of antique swords and war memorabilia. Included in the prominent lots are two Civil War–era blades made by Tiffany's, predating the brand's foray into luxury jewelry. One of the items belonged to...
France Is Banning Short-Haul Domestic Flights in a Bid to Reduce Carbon Emissions

France can now make you train rather than plane. The European Commission (EC) has given French officials the green light to ban select domestic flights if the route in question can be completed via train in under two and a half hours. The plan was first proposed in 2021 as a means to reduce carbon emissions. It originally called for a ban on eight short-haul flights, but the EC has only agreed to nix three that have quick, easy rail alternatives with several direct connections each way every day. The three routes that currently fall under the edict include journeys between Paris-Orly Airport...
