'Night to Shine' prom event comes to Albany
Another successful Mayor’s Christmas Motorcade in the books for Valdosta
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The annual Mayor’s Christmas Motorcade in Valdosta is back and this year it’s a little more special. The season of giving is here and the city of Valdosta along with the Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) is spreading the love to more than 100 residents at Parkwood Developmental Center.
The Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Rec. announce a revitalized Langdale Park
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - 350+ acres of beautiful nature are back and ready for the community to use in Lowndes County. Everyone appreciates community leaders that listen and deliver. That’s exactly what Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Recreation Authority (VLPRA) did by revamping miles of mountain bike trails here at Langdale Park.
4th annual The Longest Table Events happens Sunday
The Longest Table is a free event for Leon, Wakulla, and Gadsden County 9th through 12th grade students to come together and discuss community issues.
Thomasville’s Victorian Christmas back for another year
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville’s Victorian Christmas is back for another year. The Rose City’s annual festive blast to the past will be Dec. 8-9, from 6-9 p.m. in downtown Thomasville. Carriage rides. Live nativity presented by First Baptist Church. Visits with St. Nick. Crafts for kids. Marshmallow...
The Home Builders Association of SWGA hosts toy drive, oyster roast for Aspire Clubhouse
The Home Builders Association of SWGA hosted a toy drive and oyster roast for the Aspire Clubhouse in Albany on Dec. 8th. Toys were being collected as well as having a raffle for a playhouse built by the Association, all in hopes to fulfill the Aspire Kids' Christmas Wishlist. Associate...
New hours announced for Thomasville landfill in 2023
The City of Thomasville announced that the landfill will have new hours in 2023. Starting January 1, the landfill will be closed on Saturdays. New hours will be be from Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cultural history museum, observatory eyed for Georgia's Okefenokee Swamp
WARE COUNTY, Ga. — An economic boost could soon be coming to Georgia's most famous swamp. Georgia democratic Senator Jon Ossoff has secured new resources to help boost tourism and create jobs at the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge. The Okefenokee encompasses more than 350,000 acres near Waycross and Folkston...
Americus’ historic Windsor Hotel sold to new management
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) -The historic Windsor Hotel in Americus is under new management. But what’s in store for the future of this community staple?. The Windsor Hotel is a staple in Americus. Not only for its historic value but also for its preservation of the original architectural structure. “Under...
PSST 2023 early bird season membership available
VALDOSTA – The Peach State Summer Theatre 2023 early bird season membership is now available with for purchase with great savings. Early bird memberships are now available for the 2023 Peach State Summer Theatre season. The cost is $80.76 for adults and $77.52 for students and senior citizens, including all taxes and fees.
Sherwood Worship Choir and Orchestra presents ‘WONDER’ Christmas event and concert
Sherwood Church is hosting its annual one concert, two nights event, Saturday, December 10 and Sunday, December 11. The festive concert is called WONDER, the event will have family activities including a photo booth, cake walk, crafts and games begin at 4:30 p.m. and an interactive pre-show and seating will precede the musical performance at 5:30 pm. The concert is free and open to the public.
Businessmen prepare large donation for Feeding the Valley Food Bank
ALBANY — If anybody understands how the high price of groceries is impacting southwest Georgia families, it’s Mike Rogers, whose Mike’s Country Stores in southwest Georgia offer some of the lowest grocery prices in the region. So when a fellow Albany businessman asked for Rogers’ help in...
Library Everywhere announces schedule changes to begin, January 2023
Library Everywhere has change its hours of operation in the town of Alapaha to 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. beginning January 2023. The mobile library will continue to be open on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of every month, barring holiday closures or emergencies. The last time to visit Library...
8 of the Best Wedding Venues in Albany, GA
From its sweet southern hospitality to the perfectly picturesque views, Albany is home to a fabulous mix of breathtaking wedding venues. Whether your hopes are set on a private estate on 100 beautiful rolling acres, a unique and historic former museum, or a serene banquet facility set on a 15-acre Pecan orchard, we've hand-picked the best venues in Albany, Georgia to make your dream wedding a reality.
Drought is expanding across our area. Here’s where — and when it might end
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – The lack of rain continues to take its toll across the region, and dry conditions are now expanding eastward. Last week’s Drought Monitor from the National Drought Mitigation Center showed dry conditions primarily along the I-75 corridor and in coastal sections of Southeast Georgia.
Monticello Christmas Christmas Around the World!
The streets of Monticello shone brightly on Friday night, Dec. 2, as members of the community gathered in the downtown area for a cheerful celebration of one of the town's most popular annual events, Monticello Christmas, presented by Experience Monticello. This year's theme was “Christmas Around the World,” and included a Christmas Lights Parade, tree lighting ceremony, visits with Santa and live music and entertainment. At 5 p.m. sharp, the town came alive with laughter, caroling and traditional holiday melodies as citizens enjoyed a walk along the festive streets that were filled with craft vendors, costumed characters and seasonally decorated local boutiques that stayed opene late for the event.
Betriva Pickett earns Albany Tech GOAL honor
ALBANY — Betreva Pickett, who is working toward an associate of science in Nursing degree at Albany Technical College, was named the college’s Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) winner for 2022 during a ceremony at ATC’s Kirkland Conference Center. Nursing was a big hit at the...
Albany food box giveway set for mid December
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One of Albany’s largest food giveaways of the year is coming up on Dec. 17. To receive the food, you must pre-register. The First Apostolic Church of Albany will have its annual Christmas Food Giveaway at the Albany Civic Center from 8 a.m.-noon. The food...
USPS van involved in Lee Co. crash
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Two drivers, one a USPS driver, were taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after a crash in Lee County, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). It happened in the 1000 block of Philema Road. A USPS van was hit by another vehicle while delivering packages.
Major grocery store chain opening new location in Georgia next month
Having a new grocery store open in town can provide many benefits to the local community. Not only will the store offer residents a greater variety of fresh produce, pantry items, and other food staples, but it will also create new jobs in the area and help stimulate the local economy. That's why we're excited to let you know that a major grocery store chain is opening another new location in Georgia next month.
