The streets of Monticello shone brightly on Friday night, Dec. 2, as members of the community gathered in the downtown area for a cheerful celebration of one of the town's most popular annual events, Monticello Christmas, presented by Experience Monticello. This year's theme was “Christmas Around the World,” and included a Christmas Lights Parade, tree lighting ceremony, visits with Santa and live music and entertainment. At 5 p.m. sharp, the town came alive with laughter, caroling and traditional holiday melodies as citizens enjoyed a walk along the festive streets that were filled with craft vendors, costumed characters and seasonally decorated local boutiques that stayed opene late for the event.

MONTICELLO, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO