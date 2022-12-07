Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2016 Case Of A Woman Found Dead In Her BathtubStill Unsolved
New Orleans man murders UBER driver, posts video to Facebook—‘I didn’t choose her, UBER picked her’The Modern TimesNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints nominate LB Demario Davis for NFL Man of the YearTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
1st Annual Children's Hospital Holiday Parade in New Orleans this weekend.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
cenlanow.com
Dog Day afternoon: Lutcher wins 9th state title 28-25 over North DeSoto
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Lutcher High School has its 9th state football championship, thanks to quarterback D’Wanye Winfield and a defense that forced five turnovers. The Bulldogs defeated North DeSoto on Saturday, 28-25, in the Division II Non-Select championship at the Caesar’s Superdome. Winfield completed 20 of...
State Champs: Destrehan captures D1 non-select title with 17-10 win over Ruston
Holding off Ruston in another nail-biter state title game, the Destrehan Wildcats won the Division I Non-Select championship Friday night at the Caesar's Superdome.
NOLA.com
Destrehan comes through in the end and wins a state title against Ruston
Jai Eugene Jr. scored the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter, the Destrehan defense came up with two interceptions in the final minutes and the third-seeded Wildcats defeated No. 1 Ruston 17-10 in the Division I nonselect state football championship Friday at the Caesars Superdome. Eugene scored on a 29-yard...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Heartbreak in the Big Easy
As the final seconds ticked off the scoreboard late Friday night at the Superdome, the Ruston Bearcats (12-2) came up a touchdown short. And by the immediate reaction of the Ruston players as the clock hit zeroes, it was obvious they weren’t content on just being back in the state title game. This bunch came with the mindset of taking the championship trophy back to the northern part of the state.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston fans invited to pregame tailgate
Bearcat fans that make their way to the Superdome can join a state championship community tailgate at Opening Act at Champions Square beginning at 4 p.m. through 7 p.m. before kickoff. All Ruston football fans, friends, and family are welcome to come eat jambalaya while food is available. Opening Act...
KNOE TV8
Ruston football head coach Jerrod Baugh shares his story to success
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Jerrod Baugh has led the Bearcats to their first state championship game since 1998. Ruston’s head coach recounts his journey before he takes his squad to the Superdome to try to capture their first title since 1990.
tigerdroppings.com
Sunday’s LSU Women’s Basketball Game vs. UNO Cancelled
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball game on Sunday has been canceled because of health and safety protocols within the New Orleans program. LSU actively searched for a replacement to play Sunday but was unable to find an opponent. The game will not be rescheduled or made-up....
New Orleans, December 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Destrehan High School football team will have a game with Ruston High School on December 09, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
2023 Commit Michael Daugherty Locked In With LSU
It’s no secret that 2023 LSU commit Michael Daugherty is one of the top safeties in the country. With the Tigers keeping their foot on the gas for Daugherty, an in-home visit this week reaffirmed his commitment to Brian Kelly and his program. Early Signing Day is vastly approaching,...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Memories to championships past, and to come
I am a Ruston Bearcat. It’s in my blood. Or my bloodline, anyway. Most people know that I grew up in New Orleans. But my father grew up in Ruston, and my mother in Quitman. And I spent much time in my youth hearing stories of the mighty Bearcats football team.
KNOE TV8
Trey Holly gets set for his final game as a Farmer
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Trey Holly is preparing to put his Union jersey on one last time. The state’s all-time leading rusher takes time to reminisce ahead of Union’s Saturday state championship showdown with top seeded Many.
brproud.com
Richardson selected for Black College Football Hall of Fame
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – You can now add Hall of Famer to Pete Richardson’s legacy. The former Southern University football coach was selected for the Black College Football Hall of Fame class of 2023. “This Class is another representation of the immense football talent that has played...
cenlanow.com
Tulane Green Wave athletes team up with Habitat for Humanity
NEW ORLEANS, LA. (WGNO) — A group of Tulane athletes partnered with Habitat for Humanity on Friday (Dec. 9), to build a home for a family in need. About 50 athletes joined Habitat to build a house in the Lower Ninth Ward for Kataya Urquhart and her daughter. “To...
fgazette.com
Illegal gambling has invaded LSU
Gambling is everywhere in Louisiana.Presently,thestatehas 15 so called “floating” casinos, a huge land-based casino in downtown NewOrleans,fourracetrack casinos, 200 truck stop casinos and over 1,000 restaurants and bars that have video poker machines. Wow! So is there anywhere else where the gambling industry can go in the Bayou State to suck out more dollars from gullible locals?
Southern University’s Band Takes Shot at ‘Coach Prime’ During Performance [VIDEO]
Southern University took on Jackson St. this past weekend and when it came time for the "Human Jukebox" to perform at halftime, they took a jab at Jackson St head Coach Deion Sanders. Coach Prime is moving on from Jackson St. as he's accepted the job at Colorado. Knowing that...
This Bakery Has The Best Pastries In Louisiana
Yelp compiled a list of the best spots in the country to enjoy a pastry.
cenlanow.com
LSU student supports moms facing food insecurities
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) Kristina Dezendorf is the founder of The Baton Rouge Moms Network. It’s a resource helping to tackle food insecurity. “We have really grown since we first started,” said Dezendorf. Dezendorf is a graduate student at Louisiana State University. In January 2021, she was searching...
3 members of Southern University band killed in wreck
Three members of the Southern University marching band, known as the Human Jukebox, were killed in a car crash Tuesday night, according to The Advocate.
KTBS
Coushatta man killed in Webster Parish crash
MINDEN, La. -- A Coushatta man died early Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Webster Parish. Troopers said Paul Born, 57, was driving his 2023 Chevrolet Camaro at a high rate of speed on U.S. Highway 371 when he left the road, hit an embankment, went through a creek and a struck a tree.
Four-vehicle Ouachita Parish crash claims the life of Rayville man
OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 8, 2022, shortly after 6:30 AM, Louisiana State Police responded to a four-vehicle crash that took place on Louisiana Highway 139 at Trichel Road in Ouachita Parish, La. The crash claimed the life of 70-year-old Louis E. Higgins of Rayville, La. According to authorities, a 2013 Toyota Camry, […]
Comments / 0