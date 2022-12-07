ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destrehan, LA

cenlanow.com

Dog Day afternoon: Lutcher wins 9th state title 28-25 over North DeSoto

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Lutcher High School has its 9th state football championship, thanks to quarterback D’Wanye Winfield and a defense that forced five turnovers. The Bulldogs defeated North DeSoto on Saturday, 28-25, in the Division II Non-Select championship at the Caesar’s Superdome. Winfield completed 20 of...
LUTCHER, LA
NOLA.com

Destrehan comes through in the end and wins a state title against Ruston

Jai Eugene Jr. scored the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter, the Destrehan defense came up with two interceptions in the final minutes and the third-seeded Wildcats defeated No. 1 Ruston 17-10 in the Division I nonselect state football championship Friday at the Caesars Superdome. Eugene scored on a 29-yard...
DESTREHAN, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Heartbreak in the Big Easy

As the final seconds ticked off the scoreboard late Friday night at the Superdome, the Ruston Bearcats (12-2) came up a touchdown short. And by the immediate reaction of the Ruston players as the clock hit zeroes, it was obvious they weren’t content on just being back in the state title game. This bunch came with the mindset of taking the championship trophy back to the northern part of the state.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Ruston fans invited to pregame tailgate

Bearcat fans that make their way to the Superdome can join a state championship community tailgate at Opening Act at Champions Square beginning at 4 p.m. through 7 p.m. before kickoff. All Ruston football fans, friends, and family are welcome to come eat jambalaya while food is available. Opening Act...
RUSTON, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Sunday’s LSU Women’s Basketball Game vs. UNO Cancelled

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball game on Sunday has been canceled because of health and safety protocols within the New Orleans program. LSU actively searched for a replacement to play Sunday but was unable to find an opponent. The game will not be rescheduled or made-up....
BATON ROUGE, LA
High School Football PRO

New Orleans, December 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

NEW ORLEANS, LA
LSUCountry

2023 Commit Michael Daugherty Locked In With LSU

It’s no secret that 2023 LSU commit Michael Daugherty is one of the top safeties in the country. With the Tigers keeping their foot on the gas for Daugherty, an in-home visit this week reaffirmed his commitment to Brian Kelly and his program. Early Signing Day is vastly approaching,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Memories to championships past, and to come

I am a Ruston Bearcat. It’s in my blood. Or my bloodline, anyway. Most people know that I grew up in New Orleans. But my father grew up in Ruston, and my mother in Quitman. And I spent much time in my youth hearing stories of the mighty Bearcats football team.
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Trey Holly gets set for his final game as a Farmer

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Trey Holly is preparing to put his Union jersey on one last time. The state’s all-time leading rusher takes time to reminisce ahead of Union’s Saturday state championship showdown with top seeded Many.
MONROE, LA
brproud.com

Richardson selected for Black College Football Hall of Fame

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – You can now add Hall of Famer to Pete Richardson’s legacy. The former Southern University football coach was selected for the Black College Football Hall of Fame class of 2023. “This Class is another representation of the immense football talent that has played...
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

Tulane Green Wave athletes team up with Habitat for Humanity

NEW ORLEANS, LA. (WGNO) — A group of Tulane athletes partnered with Habitat for Humanity on Friday (Dec. 9), to build a home for a family in need. About 50 athletes joined Habitat to build a house in the Lower Ninth Ward for Kataya Urquhart and her daughter. “To...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fgazette.com

Illegal gambling has invaded LSU

Gambling is everywhere in Louisiana.Presently,thestatehas 15 so called “floating” casinos, a huge land-based casino in downtown NewOrleans,fourracetrack casinos, 200 truck stop casinos and over 1,000 restaurants and bars that have video poker machines. Wow! So is there anywhere else where the gambling industry can go in the Bayou State to suck out more dollars from gullible locals?
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

LSU student supports moms facing food insecurities

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) Kristina Dezendorf is the founder of The Baton Rouge Moms Network. It’s a resource helping to tackle food insecurity. “We have really grown since we first started,” said Dezendorf. Dezendorf is a graduate student at Louisiana State University. In January 2021, she was searching...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KTBS

Coushatta man killed in Webster Parish crash

MINDEN, La. -- A Coushatta man died early Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Webster Parish. Troopers said Paul Born, 57, was driving his 2023 Chevrolet Camaro at a high rate of speed on U.S. Highway 371 when he left the road, hit an embankment, went through a creek and a struck a tree.
WEBSTER PARISH, LA

