After dropping the first two games of its four-game homestand, the New York Knicks (12-13) closed it out by picking up a winning streak for the first time in nearly a month. Now, the team heads back on the road to take on the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night (7 p.m. ET, MSG), a prelude to a three-game road trip next week. Charlotte (7-18) has fallen in three consecutive games but took the Knicks to overtime earlier in the season. New York has not won three consecutive games since an early homestand at the start of the year (Oct. 21-26).

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO