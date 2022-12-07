ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Sporting News

Zion Williamson closes out Pelicans' win over Suns with incredible 360 windmill dunk

The Suns may not have appreciated Zion Williamson's spectacular finish at the end of Friday night's game in New Orleans, but the Smoothie King Center crowd definitely did. With the Pelicans holding a nine-point lead and only a few seconds remaining in regulation, Williamson took an outlet pass from Larry Nance Jr. and exploded toward the rim for a 360 windmill slam dunk.
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX8 News

Former Charlotte Hornets, Bobcats coach Paul Silas dead at 79

(WGHP) — Former NBA player and longtime Charlotte Hornets/Bobcats coach Paul Silas has died at the age of 79, according to the Boston Globe’s Bob Ryan. Silas starred in the NBA for 16 seasons, making a pair of All-Star appearances in 1972 and in 1975. Silas was renowned for being a tenacious rebounder, despite standing […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Knicks vs. Hornets: 3 Big Things to Watch

After dropping the first two games of its four-game homestand, the New York Knicks (12-13) closed it out by picking up a winning streak for the first time in nearly a month. Now, the team heads back on the road to take on the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night (7 p.m. ET, MSG), a prelude to a three-game road trip next week. Charlotte (7-18) has fallen in three consecutive games but took the Knicks to overtime earlier in the season. New York has not won three consecutive games since an early homestand at the start of the year (Oct. 21-26).
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Watch: Clifford Post Game vs Knicks

Steve Clifford (Above) spoke to the media following Charlotte's 121-102 loss to the Knicks. The Hornets are now 4-9 at home and have the joint worst record in the league at 7-19.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

As rotation shortens, New York Knicks look to make moves

Tom Thibodeau's new nine-man rotation has Cam Reddish and Derrick Rose joining Evan Fournier as exiled members of the Knicks. Undefeated since switching to the new rotation, New York (12-13) could be wheeling and dealing soon. Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported Wednesday that the Knicks and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABOUT

New York City's chief publisher of community news.

