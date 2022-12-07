Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sporting News
Zion Williamson closes out Pelicans' win over Suns with incredible 360 windmill dunk
The Suns may not have appreciated Zion Williamson's spectacular finish at the end of Friday night's game in New Orleans, but the Smoothie King Center crowd definitely did. With the Pelicans holding a nine-point lead and only a few seconds remaining in regulation, Williamson took an outlet pass from Larry Nance Jr. and exploded toward the rim for a 360 windmill slam dunk.
Former Charlotte Hornets, Bobcats coach Paul Silas dead at 79
(WGHP) — Former NBA player and longtime Charlotte Hornets/Bobcats coach Paul Silas has died at the age of 79, according to the Boston Globe’s Bob Ryan. Silas starred in the NBA for 16 seasons, making a pair of All-Star appearances in 1972 and in 1975. Silas was renowned for being a tenacious rebounder, despite standing […]
Zion Williamson powers red-hot Pelicans past slumping Suns
Zion Williamson scored 35 points, Jose Alvarado added 20 off the bench and the red-hot New Orleans Pelicans defeated the
This Knicks-Lakers Trade Features Cam Reddish
Everyone has clutter. Sometimes, it builds up. The New York Knicks seems to fit that more so than any NBA team ahead of the midseason deadline. You’ve seen the show about hoarders. They’ve got a house full of stuff they’re not using. Yet, somehow, they can’t seem to part with it.
Former NBA player, coach Paul Silas dies at 79
Former NBA player and head coach Paul Silas has died at 79, multiple outlets reported Sunday. Silas was a two-time
Yardbarker
Mike Conley (knee) returning for Jazz, Collin Sexton (hamstring) out
Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley has been cleared to play in Friday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves after missing nine games with an injured left knee. Conley will be on a minutes restriction during his first contest since Nov. 19. "I've been working, and we're still working through...
Yardbarker
Knicks vs. Hornets: 3 Big Things to Watch
After dropping the first two games of its four-game homestand, the New York Knicks (12-13) closed it out by picking up a winning streak for the first time in nearly a month. Now, the team heads back on the road to take on the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night (7 p.m. ET, MSG), a prelude to a three-game road trip next week. Charlotte (7-18) has fallen in three consecutive games but took the Knicks to overtime earlier in the season. New York has not won three consecutive games since an early homestand at the start of the year (Oct. 21-26).
Yardbarker
Watch: Clifford Post Game vs Knicks
Steve Clifford (Above) spoke to the media following Charlotte's 121-102 loss to the Knicks. The Hornets are now 4-9 at home and have the joint worst record in the league at 7-19.
Yardbarker
As rotation shortens, New York Knicks look to make moves
Tom Thibodeau's new nine-man rotation has Cam Reddish and Derrick Rose joining Evan Fournier as exiled members of the Knicks. Undefeated since switching to the new rotation, New York (12-13) could be wheeling and dealing soon. Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported Wednesday that the Knicks and...
