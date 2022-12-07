ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Murder conviction overturned for man involved in 2017 Elmira stabbing

By Carl Aldinger
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29beif_0jawdXIm00

ELMIRA, N.Y. ( WETM ) – The New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division has overturned the murder conviction of an Elmira man involved in a fatal stabbing at Gush’s bar over five years ago.

On November 23, 2022, the Third Judicial Department of the Supreme Court Appellate Division reversed the 2nd-degree murder charge against Willie Jenkins, 47. The Chemung County District Attorney’s office said it will request within the next 30 days that the NYS Appeals Court take up the case to reverse the decision.

This decision to overturn the conviction came a month after the case was presented and over five years after the murder.

Demetrius Mack found guilty of murder for 2017 stabbing in Elmira

The Night of the Murder

Jenkins and Demetrius Mack, 39, were convicted in 2018 for the incident at Gush’s Thirsty Bear that left Albert Sturgis dead from a stabbing.

According to the court decision document, in June 2017, Mack, Jenkins and a third person entered the bar, and soon after, Mack and Sturgis got into a fight. Mack eventually pulled a knife and landed several blows on Sturgis. Meanwhile, witnesses during the trial said that Jenkins and the third person pointed guns at onlookers before all three fled, according to the appellate decision document.

When Sturgis asked one of the witnesses to go get a gun from a car to shoot Mack, Jenkins and the third person, Jenkins—with his gun drawn—responded, “Don’t move, I don’t want to have to kill you”, according to the document.

Elmira man charged with baseball bat assault in Corning

Sturgis later died from his injuries, and as a result, Jenkins was convicted of 2nd-degree murder and sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

Reasoning for court’s decision to overturn

However, the document said Mack only resorted to pulling the knife with the intent to kill after Sturgis knocked him to the ground outside, describing the use of the knife as “spontaneous”.

As such, the jury in Jenkins’ trial was forced to speculate that he suddenly became aware of the knife, the decision reads. The document also said that prosecutors failed to prove that Jenkins shared any intent to kill Sturgis since the fight didn’t start with “homicidal intent”.

Gas, sauerkraut, & sticker shops: What the people of the Twin Tiers googled the most in 2022

The appellate court’s decision also explained that in order to be responsible for the murder, prosecutors failed to prove that Jenkins pulled the gun with the intent to buy more time for Mack and prevent onlookers from taking Sturgis to the hospital. The document then pointed out that one of the witnesses in the trial never said they wanted to break up the fight, call police or render medical aid to Sturgis, only that they wanted to get the gun to shoot Mack, Jenkins, and the third person.

Mack is currently in prison for the murder, also receiving a 25-years-to-life sentence. Jenkins is also in prison on assault and weapons charges for another incident in Elmira in 2017.

18 News will continue to follow decisions in Jenkins’ case and provide details as they become available.

The Supreme Court Appellate Division’s full Nov. 23 decision can be read below:

Willie Jenkins Appellate Reversal 11-23-22 by Carl Aldinger on Scribd

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Man given 2-6 year sentence for attacking guards

West Burlington, Pa. — A 23-year-old man could spend up to six years behind bars for attacking several guards at a prison. Doyle Bonnell of Canton was sentenced to 27-72 months in state prison and fined $250 for injuring three correctional officers at the Bradford County Jail in January. Related reading: Three correctional officers injured in scuffle with inmate Bonnell, who was originally jailed on disorderly conduct charges, slipped out of his restraint belt at the jail and used it to hit a guard. Bonnell continued to struggle with the corrections officers, spitting a "large amount" of salivia in one of the guard's eyes and hitting another in the leg before he was able to be restrained. He was convicted of aggravated assault of law enforcement with a deadly weapon and two counts of simple assault.
CANTON, PA
WETM 18 News

Rochester man arrested on weapons charges in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police have announced the arrest of a Rochester man that fled the scene of an investigation and disposed of an illegal weapon on Saturday. According to police, Voshon O. Carpenter, 28, of Rochester, was arrested early Saturday morning and has been charged with the following. At around 2:05 a.m. on […]
ITHACA, NY
WHEC TV-10

NYS Police: Woman arrested for physically abusing children in Webster

WEBSTER, N.Y. — An Ontario County woman was arrested on Thursday after New York State Troopers says she physically abused children while living in Webster between April and October of this year. Troopers began investigating after receiving dozens of videos showing a woman striking an 8-year-old and 4-year-old with...
WEBSTER, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Lance Johnson Sentenced to Prison for 2020 Murder

A Binghamton man will spend the rest of his life in jail after he was found guilty in July of murder. Lance Johnson was sentenced Thursday to over 75 years in prison for the murder of Alison Salisbury and the attempted murder of Shannon Brooks in August 2020. He was...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Police incident near Riverside puts school into lockdown

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A police incident in Elmira Friday afternoon put a local school on a temporary lockdown while officers conducted an investigation in the area. According to Elmira Police, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Riverside Avenue for repeated 911 hang-up calls. When police arrived, they were met with a male […]
ELMIRA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton Murderer Will Never be Free

A Binghamton resident will never again walk the streets a free man following sentencing for the murder of one woman and the wounding of another two years ago. 47-year-old Lance Johnson was convicted in July of the murder of Alison Salisbury, and attempting to murder Shannon Brooks, who was in a relationship with Salisbury at the time of the attack by Johnson August 7, 2020 at an apartment building on Conklin Road in Conklin.
BINGHAMTON, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Cogan Sation woman racks up additional drug charges

Williamsport, Pa. — A Cogan Station woman has been charged again for allegedly possessing narcotics with intent to distribute. This time, Ashley Ann Johnson, 36, was charged for possessing 4.48 grams of fentanyl after Lycoming County narcotics detectives picked her up to transport her to a rehabilitation facility. The detective said he and another narcotics detective arrived at a home at the 2000 block of W. Fourth Street on Jan....
COGAN STATION, PA
News 8 WROC

Broome overdose spike: 7 deaths in 11 days

BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT) – Broome County is once again experiencing a significant spike in drug overdose deaths. According to the Broome County Health Department, there have been a suspected 7 deaths over the course of the past 11 days. The total number of deaths this year is already 75 compared to 54 last year. […]
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Joshua M. Woodworth

Joshua M. Woodworth is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Woodworth has violated his probation. Woodworth was convicted of unlawful dealing with a child. Woodworth is 32 years old. Woodworth has red hair and hazel eyes. Woodworth is 5’6″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. The last...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Former Waverly recreation director pleads guilty to misusing funds

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – The former Waverly recreation director has pleaded guilty to destroying and altering Village records, misusing over $15,000, and covering up the crime, according to the NYS Comptroller’s office. David Shaw, 67, of Sayre, pleaded guilty to Official Misconduct, will pay restitution of $16,525, and was sentenced to one year of conditional […]
WAVERLY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Two People From Steuben County Arrested on Drug and Weapons Charges

ARKPORT, N.Y. (WENY) - Two people from Steuben County were arrested following an investigation of illegal weapon possession. According to police, 23-year-old Riley Halbert of Arkport and 28 year old Amber Zeh, allegedly possessed illegal weapons as well as meth. Halbert and Zeh was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy