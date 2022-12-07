Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Marshalls Location to Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to studentsAsh JurbergMinneapolis, MN
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their storiesLimitless Production Group LLCBemidji, MN
Related
mprnews.org
Seasonal temps on Sunday; Update on the upcoming winter storm
It was a fairly typical Saturday in many ways. The high temperature at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was 35 degrees, which is four degrees warmer than our average Dec. 10 high. Most of Minnesota and western Wisconsin had Saturday highs in the 30s. Some areas saw patchy light snow and...
Light rail: A year in review
The platform of the Golden Triangle light rail station last Friday was flocked with snow. Work shoe impressions passed under signs that read: “to SouthWest Station” and “to Union Depot.” No passengers will board LRT cars here until, maybe, 2027. Two sets of rails cross adjacent West 70th Street to the south. To the north, [...]
Report: Car theft prevention laws quietly ‘peeled back’ by Minnesota Legislature
For KSTP-TV, Eric Rasmussen and Ricky Campbell report, “[Vada] Haxton’s car was one of more than 3,800 vehicles reported stolen in Minneapolis last year alone — part of a crime wave that is challenging agencies across the state trying to crack down on everything from armed carjackings to national theft rings involving catalytic converters. 5 INVESTIGATES found lawmakers anticipated a surge in auto-related thefts nearly a decade ago when they passed a law that changed how scrap yards report purchases. It included an electronic database requirement that could have helped police find Haxton’s car before it was destroyed. But a review of legislative records shows those reforms, largely opposed by the scrap industry, were quietly peeled back despite widespread support from prosecutors and law enforcement.”
Hennepin County commissioners will vote to censure Sheriff Dave Hutchinson
KMSP’s Tom Lyden reports Hennepin County Commissioners will vote today to censure Sheriff Dave Hutchinson “after an outside investigation found he engaged in a pattern of harassment and workplace bullying.” Hutchinson was also involved in a drunk driving crash a year ago. Axios reports that the St....
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, a vehicle’s rims were spray painted pink while parked on the 100 block of 8th Street South. On Tuesday, a 2014 Nissan was found in the ditch on Hwy 52 between the river...
Minnesota House Flipper Sentenced for Investor Fraud
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Twin Cities woman was sentenced for her role in a $3 million dollar house-flipping fraud scheme. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 46-year-old Suzanne Griffiths was sentenced Friday to 58 months, or nearly five years, in prison followed by two years of supervised release, and ordered to pay more than $1.6 million in restitution.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota's largest hotel going up for auction
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesota's largest hotel is going up for auction. The Hilton Minneapolis is being auctioned off next month as part of foreclosure proceedings. The 826-room hotel is located on Marquette Avenue South and is a five-minute walk from the Minneapolis Convention Center. The auction is set for January...
Downtown Minneapolis leaders rethink approach to urban retail as more companies announce closures
MINNEAPOLIS — During the busiest shopping season of the year, another store is leaving downtown Minneapolis. Marshalls on Nicollet Mall will close next month. "We are at the end of the era of any department stores in our downtown," said Downtown Council President and CEO Steve Cramer. "It's been a 40-year process of seeing them diminish."
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls waste must go to Red Wing
Over the course of several years, the city of Red Wing and Goodhue County have been working with the state to implement an ordinance pertaining to waste disposal designation. The entities have been working on a designation plan and designation ordinance in the county, meaning that all mixed municipal solid waste – the garbage that haulers pick up from houses and businesses – would be delivered to the Red Wing Solid Waste Campus.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Shakopee prison conditions constitute cruel and unusual punishment
At MCF-Shakopee [a Minnesota Correctional Facility for women] the female inmates are witnessing and being subjected to multiple forms of cruel and unusual punishment. First, there has been this ongoing drive by the warden and her staff to double-bunk all rooms throughout the Shakopee facility. Furthermore, she intends to gut and replace all wood with nothing but a metal bunk bed and two storage bins to store inmate property in. No more wooden closets, drawers, or anywhere to hang items neat and orderly.
Metro Transit LRT back up and running in downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- Metro Transit reports that light rail train service has been restored in downtown Minneapolis after being out of service for a number of hours Saturday.Metro Transit said that the stoppage was because of a power issue. Both blue and green lines were affected.A tweet from Metro Transit said that the trains may be off schedule for the rest of the evening as a result of the disruptions.In all, the trains were out of service in downtown Minneapolis for roughly four hours.
Minnesota liquor store worker gives her sneakers to man walking with boxes on feet
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — You’ve heard of people giving others the shirts off their backs. A Minnesota liquor store employee gave her sneakers to a man wearing boxes on his feet. Ta Leia Thomas, who recently started working at Brooklyn Center Liquors in suburban Minneapolis, it was a...
$1 million Powerball prize won in Twin Cities
The gigantic Powerball jackpot of November has been and gone, but a Minnesotan has still found themselves much richer on Thursday morning. The Minnesota Lottery has confirmed Thursday that a $1 million ticket for Wednesday's Powerball draw was sold in Chanhassen. The ticket was bought for the Cub Foods at...
If not here, then where? Opposition to NE zoning changes another hurdle for adding housing in Minneapolis
Raise your hand if you live in Minneapolis and your home is on a unique block. (I’m assuming everyone’s hand is up right now.) The paradox of individuality is that everyone and every place is unique if you think about them for long enough. And if every place is unique, where do you draw the line about what parts of the city merit special rules and special scrutiny?
swnewsmedia.com
Community Voices: Caution urged on proposed Elko New Market bottling plant
What are your thoughts on bottled water? The reason I ask is because our neighbors to the south, Elko New Market, are developing an industrial park on the Interstate 35 corridor. For its first development the city is considering a water bottling plant. The Elko New Market City Council took...
No problems found in check on Minnesota voting machine tabulations
At MPR News, Kirsti Marohn says, “Post-election hand counts of ballots that Minnesota counties are required to conduct did not uncover problems with vote-counting machines. Counties are required by law to hand-count ballots in a few randomly chosen precincts after the election. … Administrative services director Deborah Erickson said about 10 people observed the three-hour process, which didn’t uncover any problems. Erickson said two ballots weren’t counted by the machines because the voter did not mark their ballot correctly, either because they filled in ovals for two candidates and crossed one out, or because they crossed out a candidate’s name.”
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to students
In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. We can all benefit from reading positive news during the festive season.
Edina pizza joint quietly closes after 38 years
Cheetah Pizza in Edina quietly closed its doors late last month. After 38 years in business, the by-the-slice pizza joint, located at 5125 Edina Industrial Blvd, closed its doors on Nov. 23. A sign on the front door of the business reads: “We have been blessed to have had such...
Hilton Minneapolis to be sold at foreclosure auction
MINNEAPOLIS -- The largest hotel in Minneapolis will be up for auction in January following its foreclosure.A Hennepin County judge ordered a foreclosure auction for Hilton Minneapolis on South Marquette Avenue in April 2021 as many businesses struggled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.MORE: Hospitality Minnesota unveils COVID-19 relief planThe 826-room hotel will be sold to the highest cash bidder at a public auction at the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 13.
Officer who kneeled on George Floyd’s back faces sentencing
MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — The former Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on George Floyd's back while another officer kneeled on the Black man's neck is expected to be sentenced Friday to 3 1/2 years in prison for manslaughter. J. Alexander Kueng pleaded guilty in October to a state...
MinnPost
Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.http://MinnPost.org
Comments / 2