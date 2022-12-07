Read full article on original website
Related
Indiana doctor who provided abortion services to 10-year-old rape victim drops lawsuit against state AG
Attorneys for Dr. Caitlin Bernard, the Indiana doctor who provided abortion services to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio, and her medical partner dropped their lawsuit against the state attorney general Thursday.
Judge finds Indiana’s Republican attorney general repeatedly violated state law in high-profile abortion case
A state judge in Indiana found that Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita repeatedly violated state law by publicly discussing details of his investigation into an obstetrician-gynecologist targeted by GOP officials and right-wing media after she provided abortion care to a 10-year-old rape survivor.Judge Heather Welch found that Mr Rokita caused “irreparable harm” to Dr Caitlin Bernard’s reputation with his “unlawful breaches” of confidentiality provisions after he discussed his investigation on national news and in the press.But the ruling on 2 December denied Dr Bernard’s request for a preliminary injunction into the investigation because Mr Rokita had filed an administrative...
Gizmodo
Indiana AG Sues TikTok Twice as Texas Joins the Call to Ban App From State-Issued Devices
TikTok is facing growing scrutiny from various U.S. political officials. Amidst an ongoing call from state leaders to ban the app from state government devices, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has announced that the state has filed two lawsuits against the social media platform. Rokita announced the lawsuits in a...
DOJ warns Supreme Court against ‘overly broad’ Section 230 reading in Google case
The Department of Justice (DOJ) is warning the Supreme Court against using an “overly broad” interpretation of a provision that provides tech companies a legal liability shield over content posted by third parties. The DOJ issued the warning in a brief about a case relating to Google that could change how digital content is hosted…
Indiana's attorney general wants a state board to discipline a doctor who provided abortion services to a 10-year-old. Her attorney says it's to 'intimidate' providers.
Indiana's attorney general is asking the state medical licensing board to discipline an Indianapolis doctor who provided abortion services to a 10-year-old girl -- a move the physician's attorney has called an effort to "intimidate" abortion providers.
Judge finds Indiana AG broke law in probe over 10-year-old’s abortion, but declines to halt investigation
An Indiana judge found on Friday that the state’s attorney general violated Indiana law by publicly disclosing his investigation into the doctor who conducted an abortion for a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio, but declined to halt the investigation. Marion County Superior Court Judge Heather Welch rejected Dr. Caitlin...
Missouri judge rules AG’s office under Josh Hawley ‘knowingly’ violated transparency laws
A Missouri judge on Monday ruled staff in the attorney general’s office, while it was being run by now-U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, used private email accounts to “knowingly and purposefully” subvert the state’s open records law. Cole County Judge Jon Beetem determined the attorney general’s office violated the Sunshine Law by taking steps to conceal […] The post Missouri judge rules AG’s office under Josh Hawley ‘knowingly’ violated transparency laws appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Texas Is The Latest State To Ban TikTok
Governor Greg Abbott said the app poses a "threat" to "critical U.S. information and infrastructure."
Maryland bans state agencies from using TikTok and other Chinese and Russian products after NBC News report
The state of Maryland on Tuesday banned the use of TikTok and other Chinese and Russian products by state agencies, citing reporting by NBC News about hackers linked to the Chinese government stealing millions in Covid benefits from state governments in the U.S. In announcing the emergency directive, the state...
Oregon gun control law battered with setbacks, outcry from cops before even taking effect: 'Grave problems'
Oregon's Measure 114, which will tighten gun laws in the state, has faced numerous setbacks by lawsuits and outcry from law enforcement over the implementation of such laws.
Tech firms send Supreme Court a warning
Tech firms are warning the Supreme Court that weakening liability protections for online speech could put all types of service providers — including those operating offline — at risk of costly, business-wrecking litigation. The big picture: A key law governing online speech is facing its first-ever fundamental tests...
Indiana Attorney General files lawsuits against TikTok
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita on Wednesday announced he has filed two separate lawsuits against TikTok, which accuse the company of making false claims about the safety of user data, and age-appropriate content.
Plaintiff attorneys: Near final blow dealt to Air Force by Sixth Circuit over vaccine mandate
(The Center Square) – All three judges on a U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals panel unanimously upheld a class wide injunction protecting unvaccinated U.S. Air Force personnel from being disciplined over the Department of Defense’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. In their 56-page ruling Tuesday, the panel denied the federal government’s request to overturn a lower court’s ruling after previously denying its request for an emergency stay. In Hunter Doster, et...
newsnationnow.com
More states crack down on TikTok over cybersecurity fears
(NewsNation) — TikTok is now under fire in several states. On Wednesday, Texas and Indiana were the latest to act against the social media giant. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered all Texas state agencies to ban its use. And Indiana’s attorney general sued TikTok, claiming it violates state consumer protection laws and fails to disclose the Chinese government’s ability to access sensitive information.
Texas Governor Abbott Bans TikTok in 2023
Governor Abbott bans TikTokPhoto byUnsplash Photo by Solen FeyissaonUnsplash. You may have heard about the app TikTok but if you work for the Texas government, you are banned from using it according to Governor Greg Abbott.
Senator plans to file bill adding exceptions to Tennessee abortion law, remove ‘affirmative defense’ clause
Rep. Yusuf Hakeem (D-Chattanooga) plans to file a bill that aims to eliminate an "affirmative defense" clause from Tennessee's abortion law and also add exceptions regarding cases of rape and incest.
Newly freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said he 'wholeheartedly' supports Russia's war in Ukraine and would 'certainly' volunteer: report
"I'm proud that I'm Russian and that our president is Putin," Bout said in an interview after suggesting he would volunteer to fight against Ukraine.
Democrats want government to ID mass shooters before they shoot by studying social media posts
House Democrats proposed legislation aimed at assessing the communications of mass shooters to make it easier to identify others who might become mass shooters.
E-cigarette company Juul settles over 5,000 lawsuits
Electronic cigarette company Juul announced Tuesday that it has settled more than 5,000 lawsuits for an undisclosed amount.
Texas Republican proposes bill banning children under 18 from social media
A North Texas lawmaker has put forward a bill that would ban children in the state from using social media. Texas Republican State Rep. Jared Patterson has introduced HB 896 which would require social media users to be at least 18 years old in order to open a social media account. “Once thought to be perfectly safe for users, social media access to minors has led to remarkable rises in self-harm, suicide, and mental health issues,” Patterson said, likening social media to cigarette use before it was widely deemed unsafe in the 1960s.’ Most prominent social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram require users...
Comments / 0