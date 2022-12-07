ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

The Independent

Judge finds Indiana’s Republican attorney general repeatedly violated state law in high-profile abortion case

A state judge in Indiana found that Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita repeatedly violated state law by publicly discussing details of his investigation into an obstetrician-gynecologist targeted by GOP officials and right-wing media after she provided abortion care to a 10-year-old rape survivor.Judge Heather Welch found that Mr Rokita caused “irreparable harm” to Dr Caitlin Bernard’s reputation with his “unlawful breaches” of confidentiality provisions after he discussed his investigation on national news and in the press.But the ruling on 2 December denied Dr Bernard’s request for a preliminary injunction into the investigation because Mr Rokita had filed an administrative...
INDIANA STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri judge rules AG’s office under Josh Hawley ‘knowingly’ violated transparency laws

A Missouri judge on Monday ruled staff in the attorney general’s office, while it was being run by now-U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, used private email accounts to “knowingly and purposefully” subvert the state’s open records law.  Cole County Judge Jon Beetem determined the attorney general’s office violated the Sunshine Law by taking steps to conceal […] The post Missouri judge rules AG’s office under Josh Hawley ‘knowingly’ violated transparency laws appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Axios

Tech firms send Supreme Court a warning

Tech firms are warning the Supreme Court that weakening liability protections for online speech could put all types of service providers — including those operating offline — at risk of costly, business-wrecking litigation. The big picture: A key law governing online speech is facing its first-ever fundamental tests...
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Plaintiff attorneys: Near final blow dealt to Air Force by Sixth Circuit over vaccine mandate

(The Center Square) – All three judges on a U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals panel unanimously upheld a class wide injunction protecting unvaccinated U.S. Air Force personnel from being disciplined over the Department of Defense’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. In their 56-page ruling Tuesday, the panel denied the federal government’s request to overturn a lower court’s ruling after previously denying its request for an emergency stay. In Hunter Doster, et...
GEORGIA STATE
newsnationnow.com

More states crack down on TikTok over cybersecurity fears

(NewsNation) — TikTok is now under fire in several states. On Wednesday, Texas and Indiana were the latest to act against the social media giant. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered all Texas state agencies to ban its use. And Indiana’s attorney general sued TikTok, claiming it violates state consumer protection laws and fails to disclose the Chinese government’s ability to access sensitive information.
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

Texas Governor Abbott Bans TikTok in 2023

Governor Abbott bans TikTokPhoto byUnsplash Photo by Solen FeyissaonUnsplash. You may have heard about the app TikTok but if you work for the Texas government, you are banned from using it according to Governor Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

Texas Republican proposes bill banning children under 18 from social media

A North Texas lawmaker has put forward a bill that would ban children in the state from using social media. Texas Republican State Rep. Jared Patterson has introduced HB 896 which would require social media users to be at least 18 years old in order to open a social media account. “Once thought to be perfectly safe for users, social media access to minors has led to remarkable rises in self-harm, suicide, and mental health issues,” Patterson said, likening social media to cigarette use before it was widely deemed unsafe in the 1960s.’ Most prominent social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram require users...
TEXAS STATE

