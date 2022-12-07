ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 9

Elfie Mcmurren
3d ago

Thank God because that facility is on the same road as my sister's house, directly across the street from a retirement complex where my Mom lived and right down the road from an elementary school.

Reply
3
Related
fox44news.com

Waco officers arrest teen for smuggling of persons

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 17-year-old from Irving has been arrested in south Waco and is being held on a charge of smuggling of persons. Bertin Lopez-Jimenez was booked into the McLennan County Jail Thursday following his arrest. Waco Police Department spokesman Bryton Johnson said that about 9:30 a.m....
WACO, TX
KWTX

Fake license plate with vulgar Spanish slur leads Waco police to alleged human trafficker

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police arrested Bertin Lopez-Jimenez, 17, charged with four second-degree felony counts of smuggling of persons, after officers received information about suspicious activity in a south Waco neighborhood and later spotted a Chevrolet pickup with defective headlights, and a fake license plate with a sexual slur in Spanish, according to a court document obtained by KWTX.
WACO, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

One License Plate Phrase Leads To Arrest Of Waco, Texas Man

Recently in Waco, a 17 year old individual was taken into custody due to the vehicle he was driving having items that were unorthodox. According to KWTX, law enforcement first received intel about potential suspicious activity in a southern Waco neighborhood. After the officers arrived in the area, they found a vehicle, identified as a Chevrolet pickup.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Temple police investigating shooting

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon. Officials say it happened around 5:23 p.m. at the 900 block of E. Avenue B. Upon their arrival they found that one car had been hit by a bullet. Witnesses in the area said...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Waco police charge man with human smuggling, seize over $19,000

WACO, Texas — A man has been arrested in Waco on charges of human smuggling, according to the Waco Police Department. Department Public Information Officer Bryton Johnson stated that Bertin Lopez-Jimenez was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 8, and charged with four counts of Smuggling of Persons, which is a second-degree felony.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Temple police investigating early morning home invasion robbery

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a home invasion robbery that took place early Sunday morning. Officials responded to a call around 12:27 a.m. in the 5100 block of Davy Crockett Street. Witnesses tell officials that four men, wearing masks, kicked in the front door to...
TEMPLE, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Chief Gohlke saying farewell to Gatesville PD

A career in law enforcement is something that intrigued Nathan Gohlke since childhood, but after 31 years in that line of work - including 29 as a licensed peace officer — he will be hanging up the badge and working in an entirely different career. Gohlke was sworn in...
GATESVILLE, TX
KWTX

Temple Police investigating a single vehicle crash on I-35

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a single vehicle crash on I-35 near mile marker 302. When officers arrived, they found the female driver had been stabbed multiple times. She has been taken to the hospital. There is no word on when the stabbing occurred in...
TEMPLE, TX
kswo.com

GRAPHIC: Court docs shed more light on murder of Athena Strand

WISE COUNTY, Texas (KSWO) - New details are coming to light in the murder of a Stephens County girl in Texas. Some of the details are graphic. 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner is facing capital murder and kidnapping charges for the death of 7-year-old Athena Strand. Court documents say Horner was...
WISE COUNTY, TX
Boston 25 News WFXT

Teenager accused of murdering mother, hiding body in crawl space

BELTON, Texas — A Texas teenager was charged with murder after police said they found his mother’s body while doing a well-being check at the family’s home. Belton police officers were called to do a welfare check for Jennifer James on the afternoon of Dec. 1, police told KCEN. When police arrived at the house, they met with James’ niece, Kayla, who said that she had received a phone call about Jennifer not showing up to work.
BELTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy