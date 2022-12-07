ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Midland announces road closures for weekend parade

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- City of Midland Parks and Recreation will host the Lighted Christmas Parade this Saturday. The festive event will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Preparations for the annual event will prompt road closures throughout the downtown area.  Road closures for the Lighted Christmas Parade will start at 3:30 p.m. on December 10 at the following intersections:

  • Texas Ave. & Big Spring St.
  • Cuthbert Ave. & Colorado St.
  • Big Spring & Wall St.
  • Big Spring & W. Missouri Ave.
  • S. Loriane St. & W. Missouri
  • Wall St. & S. Loraine St.

The intersections along the route will also be closed to traffic leading up to the start time until the end of the Lighted Christmas Parade. The parade will start on the east side of the YMCA parking lot with the following route:

  • North on Whitaker St.
  • East on Cuthbert Ave.
  • South on Main St.
  • West on Ohio Ave.
  • South on Colorado St.

The parade will end at Colorado Ave. and Missouri Ave.

NewsWest 9

Basin Theatre Work's Divas and Desserts event is back

ODESSA, Texas — Basin Theatre Works invite the public to it's annual Divas and Desserts event on December 16th at 6:00 p.m. at the MCM Grande Hotel. The event will feature twelve of the Permian Basin's most talented women who plan on dazzling the audience. On Friday, the team...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 12/10/22

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 12/10/22: Low clouds and fog look to hang around for the start of the weekend then a cold front will push through making for a nicer day in the afternoon. Sunday will be the best day of the weekend with a mix of clouds and sun and some nice temperatures.
ODESSA, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

See Beautiful Christmas Marriage Proposal At Starlight Village In Odessa!

It's Christmas time! A time to get in the car and head on over to see the Christmas Lights! And, if you are in Odessa, Texas then you hit up Starlight Village to check out the full display of Christmas Lights! Well, what if you and your man are checking out the lights and all of a sudden among all the exhibits, you see a special message to you? That's what happened recently at Starlight Village in Odessa. See Video Below!
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland Park Mall to host breakfast with Santa

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Santa Clause is making his way over to the Midland Park Mall this holiday season! The Midland Park Mall (located at 4511 North Midkiff Road) is hosting Breakfast with Santa this Saturday, December 10th, from 9:00am to 10:30am. People all across the basin are invited to visit and enjoy some of the […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Holidays Celebration at Bush Family Home

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The George W. Bush Childhood Home Museum in Midland is inviting everyone across the Permian Basin to come out and celebrate the holidays. The event will take place on Saturday, December 17th from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the George W. Bush Childhood Home Museum, located at 1412 West Ohio Avenue. […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Vehicle crashes into Odessa home

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police are on the scene of a vehicle that crashed into a home early Friday morning. A CBS7 crew on the scene reports that there is significant damage to the house which is located on 42nd Street near Delwood Avenue. Police have one eastbound lane...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Blue Santa to stop in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Santa is making a stop this year in Midland to meet with everyone in the Basin and to enjoy a nice cup of hot cocoa! Midland Police Department says that Blue Santa will be at Centennial Park (located at 200 West Wall Street) on December 18th from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. He will […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Ector County leaders host sock drive ahead of winter weather

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office, in association with the Ector County District Attorney’s office,  is holding its 4th Annual Sock Drive all throughout the month of December. The goal of the donation drive is to help provide families and those in need with basic necessities for the cold winter months. Items […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Local bar and barbershop celebrates one year

A local bar and barbershop is celebrating one year in business. Ntoxifaded, located on 902 N County Road West in Odessa, provides not only a place to get your haircut, but also a cool place to hangout and grab a drink with friends. “We wanted to do something different,” says owner Pete Mcgarity. “Something innovative, […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Holiday Book Distribution Event

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Literacy Coalition of the Permian Basin is teaming up with 3:11 Ministries to help give out children’s books this holiday season. The Literacy Coalition will distribute 1,150 children’s books on Saturday, December 10th from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm at 3:11 Ministries (located at 7110 Elkins Road). The LCPB wants to […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

No injuries reported in MISD bus crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- No injuries were reported in a Tuesday afternoon crash involving a Midland ISD bus crash, a district spokesperson said. The crash between a bus and a truck happened a little before 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of Bentwood Drive and Thomason Drive. Witnesses at the scene said a truck and bus collided […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland County working with TxDOT amid major road closures

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Motorists traveling north and south on Midkiff and Cotton Flat Roads will see significant detours along Interstate 20 beginning December 16 with the demolition of the Cotton Flat Road bridge. In preparation for this demolition the Cotton Flat Rd bridge crossing I-20 has been closed. During nighttime demolition, the main lanes […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

