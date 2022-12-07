ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jayson Tatum claps back at overreactions after brutal showing in Celtics-Warriors rematch

Well, that wasn’t the performance that the Boston Celtics wanted against the Golden State Warriors. The two teams faced off this Saturday night in a rematch of last year’s Finals. Unfortunately, Jayson Tatum’s cold streak against the Dubs continued last night, as he struggled to find his groove against the defending champions. Despite the ugly […] The post Jayson Tatum claps back at overreactions after brutal showing in Celtics-Warriors rematch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
James Wiseman gets shocking update after return to Warriors lineup

The Golden State Warriors had just recalled James Wiseman from the G League for their quick, one game road trip against the Utah Jazz, and they’ve already sent him back down to Santa Cruz as per Kendra Andrews of ESPN. The Warriors have reassigned James Wiseman, Ryan Rollins and Patrick Baldwin Jr. to the G […] The post James Wiseman gets shocking update after return to Warriors lineup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Damian Lillard inches closer to cementing himself as Blazers GOAT with absurd record

He may not be there yet, but Damian Lillard appears primed to become the greatest player in Portland Trail Blazers franchise history. Drafted sixth overall in 2012 by the Blazers, Lillard has done nothing but scorch the nets since his arrival in the league, his shot and playmaking arsenal in full display every single night. And Lillard showed off his elite talent yet again during the Blazers’ Wednesday night clash against the Denver Nuggets.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant reacts to ‘crazy’ finish in Portland as Nuggets’ Jamal Murray ends Damian Lillard, Blazers

It was just a three-game slate in the NBA on Thursday night, but it definitely was not short in action. The last matchup of the day was between the Denver Nuggets and the Portland Trail Blazers, and boy did these two teams put on a show. So much so, that Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant […] The post Grizzlies star Ja Morant reacts to ‘crazy’ finish in Portland as Nuggets’ Jamal Murray ends Damian Lillard, Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Kristaps Porzingis expected to remain with Wizards beyond this season

In spite of the fact that the Washington Wizards are currently 12th in the East with an 11-16 record, it’s hard to deny that there has been a lot of excitement surrounding the emergence of their new Big 3 in Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis, and Kyle Kuzma. However, with how things are going with the […] The post RUMOR: Kristaps Porzingis expected to remain with Wizards beyond this season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clippers’ John Wall reveals truth on first game vs. Wizards with fans

Saturday night saw an NBA game that was highly anticipated for over two years. Five-time NBA All-Star John Wall was traded from the Washington Wizards to the Houston Rockets on December 2, 2020. 738 days later, as a member of the LA Clippers, he was finally able to make his return to D.C. to face […] The post Clippers’ John Wall reveals truth on first game vs. Wizards with fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Blow it up’: DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic could be traded by Bulls soon amid rumors of full rebuild

Time is running out on the Chicago Bulls. Their slow start to the campaign is quickly turning into another wasted season, and unless they are able to pick themselves up soon, dire consequences could be forthcoming. According to NBA insider Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, this could come in the form of a major overhaul […] The post ‘Blow it up’: DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic could be traded by Bulls soon amid rumors of full rebuild appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 reasons Celtics are clear favorites to dethrone Warriors as NBA champions

It has been 177 days since the Boston Celtics last faced the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals. On Saturday, they’ll square off once again, but in very different positions. Currently, Boston sits atop the NBA with a league-best 21-5 record (and a 7-0 record versus the Western Conference). The reigning champs hold […] The post 3 reasons Celtics are clear favorites to dethrone Warriors as NBA champions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry fires stern warning to rest of NBA that Warriors fans will love

The Golden State Warriors may have begun the 2022-23 season with uneven performances uncharacteristic of the defending champions, but Stephen Curry remains on top of his game. In fact, one can argue that he’s playing the best basketball of his career at the moment. Through 23 games played, Curry is averaging 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, […] The post Stephen Curry fires stern warning to rest of NBA that Warriors fans will love appeared first on ClutchPoints.
