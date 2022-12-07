Read full article on original website
Chris Paul, Suns called out by Kendrick Perkins over Zion Williamson scuffle
The New Orleans Pelicans’ 128-117 win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night was smeared by a late-game altercation between the two teams. This was after the always-entertaining Zion Williamson decided to go for a last-second dunk with the game already won. Chris Paul and Co. clearly did not...
Jazz star Jordan Clarkson couldn’t help but laugh at his ridiculous excuse for Jonathan Kuminga fight
Wednesday’s clash between the Utah Jazz and the Golden State Warriors was by no means short of action. At one point late in the game, Jordan Clarkson was ejected for a Flagrant 2 on Jonathan Kuminga which was followed by a heated altercation wherein both men had to be restrained.
The real reason why Mavs star Luka Doncic was pissed after missing game-winner vs. Bucks
The Dallas Mavericks have been mediocre in the clutch this season. That might surprise a lot of people, considering Luka Doncic’s reputation as a clutch player prior to this season. Despite Doncic’s presence, though, Dallas has struggled to put away teams in the final moments of the game (their game against the Toronto Raptors comes to mind).
Jayson Tatum claps back at overreactions after brutal showing in Celtics-Warriors rematch
Well, that wasn’t the performance that the Boston Celtics wanted against the Golden State Warriors. The two teams faced off this Saturday night in a rematch of last year’s Finals. Unfortunately, Jayson Tatum’s cold streak against the Dubs continued last night, as he struggled to find his groove against the defending champions. Despite the ugly […] The post Jayson Tatum claps back at overreactions after brutal showing in Celtics-Warriors rematch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
James Wiseman gets shocking update after return to Warriors lineup
The Golden State Warriors had just recalled James Wiseman from the G League for their quick, one game road trip against the Utah Jazz, and they’ve already sent him back down to Santa Cruz as per Kendra Andrews of ESPN. The Warriors have reassigned James Wiseman, Ryan Rollins and Patrick Baldwin Jr. to the G […] The post James Wiseman gets shocking update after return to Warriors lineup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Damian Lillard inches closer to cementing himself as Blazers GOAT with absurd record
He may not be there yet, but Damian Lillard appears primed to become the greatest player in Portland Trail Blazers franchise history. Drafted sixth overall in 2012 by the Blazers, Lillard has done nothing but scorch the nets since his arrival in the league, his shot and playmaking arsenal in full display every single night. And Lillard showed off his elite talent yet again during the Blazers’ Wednesday night clash against the Denver Nuggets.
Lakers hit with reality check amid Russell Westbrook-DeMar DeRozan trade clamor
The Los Angeles Lakers have had a mini-resurgence as they’ve climbed out of their 2-10 hole to start the season. It’s come in part thanks to Russell Westbrook buying into his sixth-man role off the bench. But just because Westbrook is finally playing nice, doesn’t mean they wouldn’t pull the trigger on a potential trade.
Yardbarker
This Day In Lakers History: Career Night From Andrew Bynum Leads Way Against Warriors
On Dec. 9, 2007, the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers met at Staples Center in a showdown early in the season. Entering the matchup, the Warriors were in the midst of a solid stretch and attempting to put together their best 14-game span in franchise history. At the...
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray hits game-winner to stun Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers in Western Conference thriller
The Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers always seem to produce magic when they step on the court together, and Thursday night's thriller would fit right in with their instant classic quadruple-overtime game in the 2019 playoffs and the double-overtime affair from the 2021 postseason. As the final contest of...
Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert craving return to Utah to face Jazz
Rudy Gobert has already played his former team, the Utah Jazz, once this season. But that game was in the
Grizzlies star Ja Morant reacts to ‘crazy’ finish in Portland as Nuggets’ Jamal Murray ends Damian Lillard, Blazers
It was just a three-game slate in the NBA on Thursday night, but it definitely was not short in action. The last matchup of the day was between the Denver Nuggets and the Portland Trail Blazers, and boy did these two teams put on a show. So much so, that Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant […] The post Grizzlies star Ja Morant reacts to ‘crazy’ finish in Portland as Nuggets’ Jamal Murray ends Damian Lillard, Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Kristaps Porzingis expected to remain with Wizards beyond this season
In spite of the fact that the Washington Wizards are currently 12th in the East with an 11-16 record, it’s hard to deny that there has been a lot of excitement surrounding the emergence of their new Big 3 in Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis, and Kyle Kuzma. However, with how things are going with the […] The post RUMOR: Kristaps Porzingis expected to remain with Wizards beyond this season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clippers’ John Wall reveals truth on first game vs. Wizards with fans
Saturday night saw an NBA game that was highly anticipated for over two years. Five-time NBA All-Star John Wall was traded from the Washington Wizards to the Houston Rockets on December 2, 2020. 738 days later, as a member of the LA Clippers, he was finally able to make his return to D.C. to face […] The post Clippers’ John Wall reveals truth on first game vs. Wizards with fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nuggets star Nikola Jokic joins LeBron James on legendary shortlist after wild milestone
Nikola Jokic recorded more than just a triple-double during the Denver Nuggets’ Saturday win against the Utah Jazz. He also made history with a feat that has been seen just once in the last 25 years. The Serbian giant finished with 31 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists as...
Yardbarker
Mike Conley (knee) returning for Jazz, Collin Sexton (hamstring) out
Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley has been cleared to play in Friday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves after missing nine games with an injured left knee. Conley will be on a minutes restriction during his first contest since Nov. 19. "I've been working, and we're still working through...
‘Blow it up’: DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic could be traded by Bulls soon amid rumors of full rebuild
Time is running out on the Chicago Bulls. Their slow start to the campaign is quickly turning into another wasted season, and unless they are able to pick themselves up soon, dire consequences could be forthcoming. According to NBA insider Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, this could come in the form of a major overhaul […] The post ‘Blow it up’: DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic could be traded by Bulls soon amid rumors of full rebuild appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers prediction, odds and pick – 12/8/2022
The Denver Nuggets (14-10) visit the Portland Trail Blazers (13-11) on Thursday. Action tips off at 10:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Nuggets-Blazers prediction and pick. Denver has lost three consecutive games coming into tonight but still sits in fourth place in the Western...
3 reasons Celtics are clear favorites to dethrone Warriors as NBA champions
It has been 177 days since the Boston Celtics last faced the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals. On Saturday, they’ll square off once again, but in very different positions. Currently, Boston sits atop the NBA with a league-best 21-5 record (and a 7-0 record versus the Western Conference). The reigning champs hold […] The post 3 reasons Celtics are clear favorites to dethrone Warriors as NBA champions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Suns eyeing trade with West team Chris Paul will love
The Phoenix Suns have been linked with Kyle Kuzma as of late, but sure enough, he’s not the only one that the team is interested in as they look to get more help for Chris Paul and Devin Booker. Apparently, the Suns are also eyeing a potential deal with...
Stephen Curry fires stern warning to rest of NBA that Warriors fans will love
The Golden State Warriors may have begun the 2022-23 season with uneven performances uncharacteristic of the defending champions, but Stephen Curry remains on top of his game. In fact, one can argue that he’s playing the best basketball of his career at the moment. Through 23 games played, Curry is averaging 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, […] The post Stephen Curry fires stern warning to rest of NBA that Warriors fans will love appeared first on ClutchPoints.
