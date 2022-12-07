Read full article on original website
tripsavvy.com
Wind Cave National Park: The Complete Guide
Designated as a national park in 1903 by President Theodore Roosevelt, Wind Cave National Park in the Black Hills of South Dakota is the world’s largest and foremost example of a box work cave containing honeycomb-like calcite formations in the cave. Wind Cave has 95 percent of the world’s discovered boxwork formations. More than 150 miles of cave passages have been mapped in Wind Cave National Park, although it is assumed to be even larger. It is currently the sixth-longest-mapped cave in the world and the third-longest in the U.S.
KUTV
Trial to begin for human rights activist killed by gate in Arches National Park in 2020
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The family of a woman killed at a Utah national park in 2020 is preparing to head to trial for the wrongful death lawsuit. Esther “Essie” Nakajjigo was 25 years old when an unsecured gate inside Arches National Park swung open and impaled the vehicle she was a passenger in, killing her.
Chronicle
First-Ever Recorded Moose Sighting at Mount Rainier National Park
Mount Rainier National Park recorded its first-ever moose sighting on Thursday. This is also the first-ever moose sighting in southwest Washington, the National Park Service said. The last recorded moose sighting in Western Washington was just west of Stevens Pass in 2009, according to the Washington Department of Fish and...
Trial begins for woman decapitated at Arches National Park, family seeks $140M
A widow and his wife’s family are seeking $140 million in damages from the U.S. government more than two years after a woman was killed in a Utah national park. Ludovic Michaud and his new wife, Esther Nakajjigo, were driving around Arches National Park on a windy spring day in 2020 when a metal gate whipped around, sliced through the passenger door of his car and decapitated Nakajjigo. Attorneys for Michaud and Nakajjigo’s family gave their opening arguments when the civil trial began Monday. They argue that the U.S. Park Service was negligent and did not maintain the gates at the entrances and exits to...
Woman, 31, hiking in Zion National Park dies overnight in the Narrows as husband goes to get help
The National Park Service said that a 31-year-old woman was found dead in the Narrows section of Zion National Park's Zion Canyon early on Wednesday morning.
a-z-animals.com
Which National Park has the Most Bears in the United States?
If you’re looking to see the most significant number of bears in one place in the United States, you don’t have to look any further than its national parks. With over 60 national parks spread throughout the US, each park is home to various wildlife and ecosystems, including many bears.
Hunt for holiday ornaments hidden on trails in Oregon's Willamette, Umpqua national forests
Two hundred ornaments have been hidden on hiking trails throughout the Willamette and Umpqua national forests outside Salem and Eugene in what’s become an annual winter tradition led by the Willamette Valley Visitor’s Association. The ornaments are placed on popular routes that don’t normally get a ton of...
KVAL
Merkley announces over $500,000 for west coast monarch butterfly & pollinator conservation
Oregon U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley announced Monday, December 5, $557,600 in federal funding from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation's Monarch and Pollinator Fund. That money will go to improve western monarch butterfly and pollinator habitats in Oregon and California. Back in June of 2022, Merkley hosted a summit to...
FOX Reno
Nevada City resident found guilty of driving motor vehicle in Tahoe National Forest
NEVADA CITY, CA. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Nevada City resident was found guilty of driving a motorized vehicle in Tahoe National Forest earlier this year. After an investigation by Tahoe National Forest law enforcement officers, U.S. Magistrate Judge Deborah Barnes found a Nevada City resident guilty of driving a motorized vehicle off designated routes determined by the federal government. Officials say the driver was operating a vehicle in a protected riparian area along Greenhorn Creek that serves as vital habitat for the Foothill yellow-legged frog, a federal species of concern and California endangered species.
California invested an enormous amount of money into getting EVs on the road, but practically nothing when it comes to dealing with the waste: 'It's totally like the Wild West.'
California has been a leader in EV adoption, but does not have a battery recycling plant, nor tried-and-true recycling programs to deal with the fallout.
KUOW
Could grizzly bears officially return to the North Cascades?
Humans and grizzly bears have coexisted in the North Cascades for at least 9,000 years, but their relationship has been a rocky one. When European settlers arrived, they hunted the animals for their fur, and by the mid-1800s, thousands had been killed. Bear populations dwindled, and the last confirmed grizzly...
nativenewsonline.net
Biden to Establish Sacred Tribal Lands in Mojave Desert as National Monument
WASHINGTON – President Biden announced last week his intent to establish the Avi Kwa Ame National Monument in southern Nevada, preserving some of the most visually stunning, biologically diverse and culturally significant lands in the Mojave Desert. At 450,000 acres, Avi Kwa Ame, the Mojave name for Spirit Mountain...
Klamath River dam removal plan draws cheers from dignitaries
Tribal, state and federal officials on Thursday cheered a plan for the largest dam removal in U.S. history along the Klamath River near the California-Oregon line as a major step toward restoring a once-thriving watershed that tribal communities have long relied on. “Clean water, healthy forests and fertile land made...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Alaska
Alaska has the most lakes in the United States. There are more than 3,000 named lakes and it is estimated that there are more than 3 million unnamed lakes. A quick aerial view of the state and you will see how the landscape is dotted with thousands of scattered lakes. There are also some massive lakes like Lake Iliamna that covers 1,000+ square miles. But is the biggest lake also the deepest lake? Did you know three of the ten deepest lakes in the United States are in Alaska? How cold does it get in the deepest lakes in Alaska? Let’s find out all about the deepest lake in Alaska!
Remote Cabins on Alaskan Island Are the Perfect Place to Escape From It All
Just put us in one of these yurts for the rest of the year.
Yellowstone’s former Fountain Hotel still has a mystery to solve
Millions of visitors enjoy the wonders of Yellowstone National Park each year. Most of these people need a place to stay overnight in or around the park; thus, many hotels and campgrounds have been constructed to accommodate overnight visitors. Several large hotels are no longer standing. Here, we shed light on the history of one such […] The post Yellowstone’s former Fountain Hotel still has a mystery to solve appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
