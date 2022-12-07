ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gustavus, AK

Comments / 0

Related
tripsavvy.com

Wind Cave National Park: The Complete Guide

Designated as a national park in 1903 by President Theodore Roosevelt, Wind Cave National Park in the Black Hills of South Dakota is the world’s largest and foremost example of a box work cave containing honeycomb-like calcite formations in the cave. Wind Cave has 95 percent of the world’s discovered boxwork formations. More than 150 miles of cave passages have been mapped in Wind Cave National Park, although it is assumed to be even larger. It is currently the sixth-longest-mapped cave in the world and the third-longest in the U.S.
Chronicle

First-Ever Recorded Moose Sighting at Mount Rainier National Park

Mount Rainier National Park recorded its first-ever moose sighting on Thursday. This is also the first-ever moose sighting in southwest Washington, the National Park Service said. The last recorded moose sighting in Western Washington was just west of Stevens Pass in 2009, according to the Washington Department of Fish and...
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

Trial begins for woman decapitated at Arches National Park, family seeks $140M

A widow and his wife’s family are seeking $140 million in damages from the U.S. government more than two years after a woman was killed in a Utah national park. Ludovic Michaud and his new wife, Esther Nakajjigo, were driving around Arches National Park on a windy spring day in 2020 when a metal gate whipped around, sliced through the passenger door of his car and decapitated Nakajjigo. Attorneys for Michaud and Nakajjigo’s family gave their opening arguments when the civil trial began Monday. They argue that the U.S. Park Service was negligent and did not maintain the gates at the entrances and exits to...
UTAH STATE
a-z-animals.com

Which National Park has the Most Bears in the United States?

If you’re looking to see the most significant number of bears in one place in the United States, you don’t have to look any further than its national parks. With over 60 national parks spread throughout the US, each park is home to various wildlife and ecosystems, including many bears.
IDAHO STATE
FOX Reno

Nevada City resident found guilty of driving motor vehicle in Tahoe National Forest

NEVADA CITY, CA. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Nevada City resident was found guilty of driving a motorized vehicle in Tahoe National Forest earlier this year. After an investigation by Tahoe National Forest law enforcement officers, U.S. Magistrate Judge Deborah Barnes found a Nevada City resident guilty of driving a motorized vehicle off designated routes determined by the federal government. Officials say the driver was operating a vehicle in a protected riparian area along Greenhorn Creek that serves as vital habitat for the Foothill yellow-legged frog, a federal species of concern and California endangered species.
NEVADA CITY, CA
KUOW

Could grizzly bears officially return to the North Cascades?

Humans and grizzly bears have coexisted in the North Cascades for at least 9,000 years, but their relationship has been a rocky one. When European settlers arrived, they hunted the animals for their fur, and by the mid-1800s, thousands had been killed. Bear populations dwindled, and the last confirmed grizzly...
WASHINGTON STATE
nativenewsonline.net

Biden to Establish Sacred Tribal Lands in Mojave Desert as National Monument

WASHINGTON – President Biden announced last week his intent to establish the Avi Kwa Ame National Monument in southern Nevada, preserving some of the most visually stunning, biologically diverse and culturally significant lands in the Mojave Desert. At 450,000 acres, Avi Kwa Ame, the Mojave name for Spirit Mountain...
NEVADA STATE
The Oregonian

Klamath River dam removal plan draws cheers from dignitaries

Tribal, state and federal officials on Thursday cheered a plan for the largest dam removal in U.S. history along the Klamath River near the California-Oregon line as a major step toward restoring a once-thriving watershed that tribal communities have long relied on. “Clean water, healthy forests and fertile land made...
OREGON STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Alaska

Alaska has the most lakes in the United States. There are more than 3,000 named lakes and it is estimated that there are more than 3 million unnamed lakes. A quick aerial view of the state and you will see how the landscape is dotted with thousands of scattered lakes. There are also some massive lakes like Lake Iliamna that covers 1,000+ square miles. But is the biggest lake also the deepest lake? Did you know three of the ten deepest lakes in the United States are in Alaska? How cold does it get in the deepest lakes in Alaska? Let’s find out all about the deepest lake in Alaska!
ALASKA STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Yellowstone’s former Fountain Hotel still has a mystery to solve

Millions of visitors enjoy the wonders of Yellowstone National Park each year. Most of these people need a place to stay overnight in or around the park; thus, many hotels and campgrounds have been constructed to accommodate overnight visitors. Several large hotels are no longer standing. Here, we shed light on the history of one such […] The post Yellowstone’s former Fountain Hotel still has a mystery to solve appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy