Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia Sheriff's Office Delivers Thanksgiving CheerTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelersTracy LeicherMount Jackson, VA
A New Thrift Shop Pushing Boundaries to Help Homeless YouthUplift LoudounPurcellville, VA
New Luray Museum Honors Black HistoryTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Shenandoah National Park names new deputy superintendentTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Related
royalexaminer.com
Town Talk: A conversation with Shane Goodwin, Danelle Sperling, Robert Hupman – Reaching Out Now, Christmas Meal at Skyline HS
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Shane Goodwin, Danelle Sperling, and Robert Hupman about the Linda Kroll Community Meal Program. On December 15, 2022, at 4:30 pm, Reaching Out Now and its partners will host a Christmas meal for families with children in our local school system at Skyline High School School.
Inside Nova
Prince William County Supervisor Candland announces resignation
Prince William County Supervisor Pete Candland is resigning from his post by the end the year, he announced Saturday. Candland’s decision comes after a tumultuous year during which he faced a recall petition and lawsuits related to the controversial PW Digital Gateway data center project in his district. The...
theriver953.com
News Maker Brian Foley on the Skywarn weather course
A valley wide Skywarn course is being offered by the Warren County Fire and Rescue and National Weather Service. This is an attempt to prevent property damage when bad storms arrive. We spoke with Warren County Fire and Rescue’s Deputy Emergency Coordinator Brian Foley in our latest news maker.
WHSV
Hundreds attend funeral service honoring the life of Jesse Dove
FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday hundreds of people gathered at Riverton United Methodist Church in Front Royal to honor the life of Jesse Dove. Dove was a former Strasburg Police Officer and Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy who worked for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Dove passed...
royalexaminer.com
Donna Emily Clatterbuck (1935 – 2022)
Donna Emily Clatterbuck, 87, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630, with Reverend Dr. Susan Gum Catlett officiating. Guests are welcome to visit with the family one hour before the service. Following all services, the burial will take place at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
royalexaminer.com
An Arlington push for stronger swatting laws and more Va. headlines
• Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder gave congressional testimony that was “often evasive or misleading,” according to a report from the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform, which has been looking into a variety of misconduct allegations surrounding the team.—Washington Post. • William Fowler, a former...
royalexaminer.com
Culpeper, VA residents arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of two Culpeper, Virginia, residents. Daiquan L. Thompson, 24, and Octavia Richards, 45, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant executed along the 300 block of Wine Street in the Town of Culpeper. As a result of the operation, 67 grams (670 pills) of pressed fentanyl were seized along with 2 firearms. The drugs seized have an approximate street value of $16,750.
washco-md.net
Washington County Cybersecurity Incident Update 11-29-2022
HAGERSTOWN, MD (November 29, 2022) – Washington County officials continue working to restore County services that were impacted by the cybersecurity incident on Thursday, November 24, 2022. Washington County’s top priority continues to be ensuring our community members are safe and can access County government services they rely upon.
Washington County welcomes new Drug Court graduation class
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Addiction can be a hard thing for anyone to break without the proper resources. Washington County’s second Drug Court graduation showed just how impactful it can be for those looking for a change. “Drug courts are part of the problem-solving court system and their specialty dockets that are […]
pagevalleynews.com
Elected president twice in one night
December 10, 1964 — It isn’t often that one man is honored as was Ralph M. Vaughan on Tuesday night, Dec.1. He was installed as president of the Luray Ruritan Club and a little later, the same night, he was elected president of the Luray Fire Department. Both terms of office are for the year 1965.
loudounnow.com
Music Teacher, Single Mom Announces Ashburn Campaign
Catholic school music teacher Ana Quijano has announced she will run for the Ashburn District seat on the Board of Supervisors, seeking the Republican nomination. Quijano teaches music at Saint Theresa Catholic School, a kindergarten through eighth grade school in Ashburn, and has already garnered endorsements from two former supervisors. She is also the single mother to two girls.
WHSV
Shenandoah County school board adopts new policy on instructional material
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County Public Schools (SCPS) board took action on Thursday to adopt new policies regarding sexually explicit content. This comes as a result of Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signing a bill in April that requires schools to give parents a say in whether their kids will engage in such materials.
WTOP
Northern Va. residents face aftermath of trash collection company’s abrupt shutdown
After one Northern Virginia trash provider’s abrupt shutdown, customers across Fairfax and Loudoun counties were left to their own devices, trying to find new services. Virginia resident Amanda Poline finally found a new provider after five weeks of watching her trash pile up. Poline was on her own following the sudden closure of Haulin’ Trash, which previously provided trash pickup services.
Anti-Semitic writing found in Loudoun Co. high school
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Officials said that anti-Semitic writing was found in a Loudoun County high school bathroom just days after anti-Semitic graffiti was found at a county shopping center. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office was investigating after they said the writing was found in a Woodgrove High School bathroom. “There is […]
WHSV
Harrisonburg Fire Department advises thinking “fire-smart” this Christmas
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Many homes in the valley are all decked out for Christmas, but the Harrisonburg Fire Department reminds you that Christmas trees are just as flammable as they are festive. Most tree fires happen based on how they are taken care of. Classic safety tips like keeping...
Inside Nova
Fairfax County Supervisor Penny Gross announces retirement after 27 years
In an emotional announcement, Fairfax County Supervisor Penny Gross of the Mason District said she will retire when her term is up at the end of next year. "I'm proud and grateful to have played a role in ensuring these opportunities for our diverse community. And I look forward to the continuing success of Fairfax County and the region," Gross said at this week's board meeting. She joked that she had practiced her speech in front of the mirror and said she did not plan on getting emotional.
rewind1051.com
Abduction case continued in Shenandoah County courts
A preliminary hearing for the man authorities say was responsible for an abduction in October in Shenandoah County has been continued. Mitchell Markley Junior faces five felony charges and, according to online records, his preliminary hearing that was set for Friday in General District Court was delayed until February 10th.
restonnow.com
Fairfax County board approves redevelopment of Vantage Hill condominiums
The path to maintaining the aging Vantage Hill condominiums in Reston is officially clear. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Tuesday (Dec. 6) to move forward with the redevelopment, which will replace the southwest portion of the property — an abandoned pool that closed years ago — with 28 townhouses.
pagevalleynews.com
Luray man charged with poisoning, filming non-consenting adult and distributing images
LURAY, Dec. 7 — A Page County grand jury issued 25 indictments against a Luray man on Wednesday in Page County Circuit Court. The charges against David Howard Wright II include a Class 3 felony for poisoning someone, as well as 24 Class 1 misdemeanors for filming a non-consenting nude person (14 counts) and then distributing those images (10 counts).
WHSV
Family remembers fallen officer from Front Royal
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Jesse Dove from Front Royal passed away this weekend after a drowning accident during a hunting trip in Kansas. Dove lived a life of service. “He loved his community, he loved being a part of it anyway that he could serve he would be there for you,” Joshua Dove, Jesse’s brother said.
Comments / 0