Click10.com
South Florida groups speak up about the environmental dangers of balloon releases for celebrations
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – South Florida communities are taking action and speaking up about the dangers to our environment, as people continue releasing balloons as part of celebrations to honor their loved ones. In May of 2022, a video of a yacht crew popping balloons and throwing them into...
Click10.com
Local businesses damaged after massive junkyard fire in Hialeah
HIALEAH, Fla. – After Miami-Dade firefighters were fighting a massive fire on Tuesday afternoon at a junkyard in Hialeah, neighboring businesses and residents are still trying to sort through the aftermath and damage that it caused. Local 10 News’ Andrew Perez spoke with local businesses and residents who were...
Click10.com
Big Bus Toy Express fills up before donation pickups in Davie, Sunrise, Coral Springs
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – After completing seven pickups of toy donations on Friday in South Florida, the Local 10′s Big Bus Toy Express was full when it arrived at Davie. Volunteers loaded the new boxes of donations into a moving truck. There were still two more stops in...
Click10.com
Coral Springs police officer veers off road, nearly strikes children, witnesses say
SUNRISE, Fla. – A South Florida woman said a police officer nearly struck her children during a crash on Wednesday in Sunrise. Za’kayla Ford, 11, said she and her siblings managed to jump out of the way. Denise Ford said her baby girl started crying and shaking and...
Click10.com
Police: North Miami woman throws pot with noodles in it at boyfriend, cuts him with knife
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A North Miami woman was arrested Thursday on accusations that she attacked her boyfriend inside their home. According to her arrest report, Nataliya Vadimovna, 32, told responding police officers that she was having an argument with her boyfriend, who she has been living with for three years at an apartment building on Laguna Circle.
Click10.com
Man accused of stalking women in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood
MIAMI – A man has been taken into custody in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood after he was accused of stalking multiple women. His arrest was captured on camera outside of the Dominican consulate, and we’re now hearing from some of his alleged victims following his capture. “I’ve been...
Click10.com
Woman’s murder in Miami Beach remains unsolved
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – It has been about three days since a 47-year-old woman turned up dead at the Sherry Frontenac Hotel in Miami Beach. The murder of Marelbi Ruiz Lara remained unsolved on Friday and her friends said they had yet to understand the tragedy. Marleny Usa described...
Click10.com
Suspect arrested after man fatally shot near Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, authorities say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police have arrested a suspect on Friday after fatally shooting a man near Fort Lauderdale’s Executive Airport, authorities said. According to Fort Lauderdale Police Spokeswoman Casey Liening, the suspect was identified as 25-year-old Alexander Vargas Perez. The shooting occurred around 8:15 a.m. on Dec.5.,...
Click10.com
Police: Man arrested after fatally shooting Fort Lauderdale woman at bus stop
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police have arrested a man on Friday in connection with fatally shooting a woman last month in downtown Fort Lauderdale, authorities said. According to Fort Lauderdale Police Spokeswoman Casey Liening, the suspect was identified as 22-year-old Daril Matthews. Dawn Unruh, 59, was killed in the...
Click10.com
Police: Shoplifters pepper spray employees at two South Florida Walgreens
DORAL, Fla. – A man was arrested Friday morning after he pepper sprayed a Walgreens employee in Doral, authorities said. The incident occurred at the store at 9675 NW 41st St. According to Doral police, the suspect was shoplifting when he was confronted by the employee. Police said the...
Click10.com
Gunfire erupts after food drop-off becomes infidelity dispute, Miami-Dade police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A northeast Miami-Dade man is facing multiple felony charges, including attempted murder, after shooting into a man’s vehicle following an argument over infidelity Wednesday, according to police. According to a Miami-Dade police report, the victim went to the home of 21-year-old Javary Voltaire, located...
Click10.com
Investigation ongoing after man’s body found in garbage bin behind Miami Gardens home
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A death investigation is ongoing after a tip led police to discover a man’s body in Miami Gardens. Officers found the body in a garbage can behind a home located on 205th Street and 29th Avenue. Local 10 News’ Alex Finnie spoke to a...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade charter school temporarily evacuated due to hoax threat
SOUTH MIAMI, Fla. – A charter school in Miami-Dade County was evacuated Thursday morning after an anonymous call was phoned in, authorities confirmed. South Miami police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to Somerset Academy Charter School at 5876 SW 68th St. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed that the...
Click10.com
Prison time for Miami ‘fortune teller’ who took $3M from woman to lift ‘family curse’
MIAMI – Did she see this coming?. A federal judge sentenced a so-called psychic and fortune teller from Miami who prosecutors say swindled more than $3 million out of a woman by claiming she needed the money to break a family curse. Fifty-one-year-old Samantha Stevens was sentenced to spend...
Click10.com
Woman pays $21K deposit for roof, solar panels but 12 months later has nothing
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – A South Florida woman thought she’d have her new roof and solar panels installed by hurricane season after handing over thousands of dollars in January. Instead, she’s been getting the runaround for an entire year. That was until Local 10 News Investigator Jeff...
Click10.com
Man shot by security guard, arrested after trespassing at Palmetto Bay car dealership
PALMETTO BAY, Fla. – A Miami man was arrested for allegedly threatening a security guard at a car dealership, which led to the man being shot. According to police, 24-year-old Hunter Schofield was trespassing at a Palmetto Bay Nissan dealership, located on the 17000 block of South Dixie Highway, just before 4 a.m. on Monday.
Click10.com
Caught on Camera: Thief steals thousands in valuables from Miami home, puts on victim’s clothes
MIAMI – Miami police are searching for a man who was captured on surveillance video breaking into a home and stealing more than $13,500 worth of valuables. The burglary occurred around 11 a.m. Nov. 1 in the 3700 block of Northwest 13th Street. Surveillance video shows the man walking...
Click10.com
Police: Miami man arrested after shooting, killing roommate
MIAMI – A man was arrested on Thursday in connection with a shooting that left one man dead in Miami, authorities said. According to the arrest report, officers responded to a shooting around 2:00 p.m. at a residence near the 1700 block of Northwest 58th Street. The shooter was...
Click10.com
Rick Case annual program provides bicycles to children from Boys and Girls Club in Broward County
DAVIE, Fla. – More than a dozen children from the Boys and Girls Club of Broward County lined up at Rick Case Automotive Group in Davie to see their brand-new bicycles, thanks to generous donations from the South Florida community. Rita Case, President and CEO of Rick Case Automotive,...
Click10.com
State attorney general files complaint in Broward to shut down ‘moving scam’
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody filed a complaint on Thursday in Broward County to go after a group that investigators reported deceived more than 400 customers who needed moving services. The group of defendants in Broward County civil court includes a list of 10 companies...
