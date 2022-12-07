Read full article on original website
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
The bid for Pay As You Throw begins for Glenwood Springs
Glenwood Springs is nearing a competitive bidding process for proposals for a city-wide, volume-based, residential trash and recycling collection program. “We received many comments and believe that public feedback has helped us round out the Request for Proposals (RFP),” said Public Works Director Matthew Langhorst in a news release.
Aspen Daily News
Draft wolf plan views Aspen area as prime habitat
When 30 to 50 gray wolves are released in western Colorado over a three- to five-year period starting December 2023, there is a strong likelihood they will find their way to the Roaring Fork River watershed, if not immediately then over time. The Roaring Fork, Fryingpan and Crystal River drainages...
Northside restaurant group expands into two new locations in Edwards
The Northside restaurant family is expanding into Edwards this month with its fifth of six locations, including a new rotisserie restaurant concept called Ed’z opening this week and a third Benderz Burgers location opening in the new year. Jim Pavelich, who leads the restaurant group with partners Noah Bender...
Aspen Daily News
Local news in brief, Dec. 8
The U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management will hold a public meeting Wednesday in Carbondale to provide information to the public about the proposal to withdraw nearly 225,000 in Thompson Divide from oil and gas leasing. The meeting will feature two sessions, one at 5 p.m. and one...
Leadville hospital says it doesn't have money to pay employees this week
LEADVILLE, Colo. — There's a possibility employees at a hospital in Leadville won't get paid this week. The board of directors of St. Vincent Health called a special meeting on Wednesday and said that as of right now, they don't have the money to pay employees this Friday. During...
