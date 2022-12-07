ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, CO

Glenwood Springs Post Independent

The bid for Pay As You Throw begins for Glenwood Springs

Glenwood Springs is nearing a competitive bidding process for proposals for a city-wide, volume-based, residential trash and recycling collection program. “We received many comments and believe that public feedback has helped us round out the Request for Proposals (RFP),” said Public Works Director Matthew Langhorst in a news release.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Aspen Daily News

Draft wolf plan views Aspen area as prime habitat

When 30 to 50 gray wolves are released in western Colorado over a three- to five-year period starting December 2023, there is a strong likelihood they will find their way to the Roaring Fork River watershed, if not immediately then over time. The Roaring Fork, Fryingpan and Crystal River drainages...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Aspen Daily News

Local news in brief, Dec. 8

The U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management will hold a public meeting Wednesday in Carbondale to provide information to the public about the proposal to withdraw nearly 225,000 in Thompson Divide from oil and gas leasing. The meeting will feature two sessions, one at 5 p.m. and one...
CARBONDALE, CO

