Manchester: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Manchester, New Hampshire

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Manchester New Hampshire. Founded along the Merrimack River, Manchester New Hampshire is a cultural center and home to several museums. A former mill town, Manchester has many historic buildings still standing. The city is also home to a number of lakes and rivers. In...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Manchester firefighters distribute nearly 1,000 new coats to schoolchildren

MANCHESTER, N.H. — With temperatures dropping, Manchester firefighters launched their annual Operation Warm campaign, bringing winter coats to children across the city. Boxes of coats were piled up on Friday outside Beech Street School, which served as a distribution point for the campaign. Nearly 1,000 coats were then distributed to schools across the city.
MANCHESTER, NH
nerej.com

Northeast Private Client Group brokers $5.55m multifamily deal

Manchester, NH Northeast Private Client Group (NEPCG) negotiated the sale of South Policy St. Apartments and Mammoth Rd. Rooms. Investment associate Brad Carlson, senior associate Drew Kirkland, and associate Brett Curtis; represented the sellers and procured the buyers for both transactions. Merrimack St. portfolio, located in Manchester, sold for $2.35...
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

3 New England restaurants make "Top 100" list

BOSTON - Two restaurants in Boston and one in Maine have landed on a year-end list of the best restaurants in the country.OpenTable released its ranking of the "Top 100 Restaurants for 2022" based on millions of reviews from diners. The restaurant reservation service says customers had "a new vigor for dining out" this year.Both Boston selections are Back Bay neighbors and owned by the same parent company - one specializing in seafood and the other a steakhouse. Atlantic Fish Co., founded in 1978, has 4-and-a-half stars based on more than 10,000 reviews on the OpenTable website."The food was delicious....
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Remember the Giant Store on Central Ave in Dover, New Hampshire?

It's always interesting to see pictures from the past that show some of the many landmarks and businesses that once called our communities home. Given the fact that we live in such a historic part of the country, some of these places might be several hundred years old and still standing today. However, as you'll soon see, some were from not too long ago.
DOVER, NH
CBS Boston

Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants

NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England. 
BEVERLY, MA
Daily Free Press

Boston scores bid to co-host 2026 FIFA World Cup

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is currently being battled out in Qatar, drawing global audiences of captive fans from oceans away. But in four short years, the World Cup will be landing right on Boston’s doorstep. The city will serve as one of 16 host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026, jointly hosted by Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Ski season arrives at three New Hampshire resorts

BENNINGTON, N.H. — With the official start of winter just over a week away, three ski areas in New Hampshire opened for the season on Saturday. Ski managers at Crotched Mountain Resort in Bennington had hoped to open earlier, but opening day had to wait until Saturday, after a lack of snow delayed the start. However, thanks to the resort’s snowmaking machine, skiers and snowboarders alike were able to take to the slopes.
BENNINGTON, NH
WMUR.com

Granite Staters buying gifts for kids at Nashua Children's Home

NASHUA, N.H. — Granite Staters are teaming up to help kids at the Nashua Children's Home have a fun Christmas. They're buying gifts from the facility's Amazon Wish List. The list includes gifts for young children, all the way up to older teenagers. They also range in price. “You'll...
NASHUA, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston hospitals booked solid for colonoscopies

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For years, David Thau suffered gastrointestinal and other symptoms for no apparent reason. “I was throwing up a lot, I had some really acute and intense stomach pain. I’d had blood in my stool, but like most 34-year-old guys, just shrugged it off,” Thau said. “It’s nothing. Nothing will ever happen to me.”
FOXBOROUGH, MA
WUPE

The Oldest School in America Is Right Here in Massachusetts

Anything Classic or Historical you will usually find here in the Baystate. We have the oldest bars, oldest restaurants, and even the oldest houses. We do have some rather historic schools as well that are ether torn down, repurposed, vacant, or actually still in use! C.T. Plunkett (Hoosac Valley Elementary) in Adams is a pure example of an historic school.
BOSTON, MA

