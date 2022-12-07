Read full article on original website
nomadlawyer.org
Manchester: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Manchester, New Hampshire
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Manchester New Hampshire. Founded along the Merrimack River, Manchester New Hampshire is a cultural center and home to several museums. A former mill town, Manchester has many historic buildings still standing. The city is also home to a number of lakes and rivers. In...
WMUR.com
Manchester firefighters distribute nearly 1,000 new coats to schoolchildren
MANCHESTER, N.H. — With temperatures dropping, Manchester firefighters launched their annual Operation Warm campaign, bringing winter coats to children across the city. Boxes of coats were piled up on Friday outside Beech Street School, which served as a distribution point for the campaign. Nearly 1,000 coats were then distributed to schools across the city.
nerej.com
Northeast Private Client Group brokers $5.55m multifamily deal
Manchester, NH Northeast Private Client Group (NEPCG) negotiated the sale of South Policy St. Apartments and Mammoth Rd. Rooms. Investment associate Brad Carlson, senior associate Drew Kirkland, and associate Brett Curtis; represented the sellers and procured the buyers for both transactions. Merrimack St. portfolio, located in Manchester, sold for $2.35...
WMUR.com
Manchester conducts health, welfare check of downtown homeless camp
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Concerns from the public are growing over a Manchester homeless camp. Now, the city is sending in teams to clean up the area. Driving down Pine Street in Manchester, there is a line of tents. They snake around the property of Families in Transition, a local shelter.
3 New England restaurants make "Top 100" list
BOSTON - Two restaurants in Boston and one in Maine have landed on a year-end list of the best restaurants in the country.OpenTable released its ranking of the "Top 100 Restaurants for 2022" based on millions of reviews from diners. The restaurant reservation service says customers had "a new vigor for dining out" this year.Both Boston selections are Back Bay neighbors and owned by the same parent company - one specializing in seafood and the other a steakhouse. Atlantic Fish Co., founded in 1978, has 4-and-a-half stars based on more than 10,000 reviews on the OpenTable website."The food was delicious....
NHPR
Commission holds first meeting on train service between Boston and the Berkshires
A committee focused on train service between western Massachusetts and Boston held a hearing in Pittsfield Friday. It was the first of six planned public meetings by the Western Massachusetts Passenger Rail Commission. One of their tasks is to recommend an entity that would oversee the service. It's also following...
NECN
Residents ‘Horrified' Over Proposed Solar Farm Near Waltham/Lexington Line
Jim Troy moved out to a stretch of Waltham, Massachusetts, for peace and quiet; his backyard opens up to a large swath of wilderness. "I like the nature, I like the people," Troy said. Lauren Luallen loved the feel of the neighborhood, too; it's a big reason why she picked...
The Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester Just Got a Slick New Sign
With the new year coming up, everyone is in the mindset of "a new year, a new you." Year after year, I feel like we all try to find ways to improve ourselves and be the best we can be. Some of us decide to start going to the gym, while others choose to take more time to just focus on themselves.
City proposes to turn Comfort Inn into homeless housing after strange man found in K-8 classroom
BOSTON — Just one day after a Murphy School teacher found a stranger inside her classroom, officials with Boston Planning and Development Agency had a virtual meeting to propose turning Comfort Inn, which is within walking distance of the school, into housing for people once homeless. “We will also...
Remember the Giant Store on Central Ave in Dover, New Hampshire?
It's always interesting to see pictures from the past that show some of the many landmarks and businesses that once called our communities home. Given the fact that we live in such a historic part of the country, some of these places might be several hundred years old and still standing today. However, as you'll soon see, some were from not too long ago.
Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants
NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England.
Daily Free Press
Boston scores bid to co-host 2026 FIFA World Cup
The FIFA World Cup 2022 is currently being battled out in Qatar, drawing global audiences of captive fans from oceans away. But in four short years, the World Cup will be landing right on Boston’s doorstep. The city will serve as one of 16 host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026, jointly hosted by Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.
WMUR.com
Ski season arrives at three New Hampshire resorts
BENNINGTON, N.H. — With the official start of winter just over a week away, three ski areas in New Hampshire opened for the season on Saturday. Ski managers at Crotched Mountain Resort in Bennington had hoped to open earlier, but opening day had to wait until Saturday, after a lack of snow delayed the start. However, thanks to the resort’s snowmaking machine, skiers and snowboarders alike were able to take to the slopes.
Healey hiring effort “very intense”
Closer now to her swearing-in than to when she was elected, Gov.-elect Maura Healey said Thursday that she is continuing to work on picking people to join her team.
WMUR.com
Granite Staters buying gifts for kids at Nashua Children's Home
NASHUA, N.H. — Granite Staters are teaming up to help kids at the Nashua Children's Home have a fun Christmas. They're buying gifts from the facility's Amazon Wish List. The list includes gifts for young children, all the way up to older teenagers. They also range in price. “You'll...
Boston hospitals booked solid for colonoscopies
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For years, David Thau suffered gastrointestinal and other symptoms for no apparent reason. “I was throwing up a lot, I had some really acute and intense stomach pain. I’d had blood in my stool, but like most 34-year-old guys, just shrugged it off,” Thau said. “It’s nothing. Nothing will ever happen to me.”
Luxury Home of the Week: A historic N.H. farm compound tied to horse racing for $19.7m
Including a Shingle-style main house, a guest house, multiple barns, and three additional building lots. It’s difficult to pick which element of this week’s luxury home pick is the most eye-popping. There’s the 11,320 total square feet of indoor space and 47.5 acres of lawn, pastures, meadow, pond, and marshland – not to mention the $19,695,000 price tag.
4 college students killed, 3 hurt in fiery crash in Maine
CASTINE, Maine (AP) — Four Maine Maritime Academy students, including two from Massachusetts, were killed when a sport utility vehicle crashed into a tree and burst into flames early Saturday after the last day of classes for the semester, authorities said. The driver and two other passengers — all...
The Oldest School in America Is Right Here in Massachusetts
Anything Classic or Historical you will usually find here in the Baystate. We have the oldest bars, oldest restaurants, and even the oldest houses. We do have some rather historic schools as well that are ether torn down, repurposed, vacant, or actually still in use! C.T. Plunkett (Hoosac Valley Elementary) in Adams is a pure example of an historic school.
2 Boston restaurants among top 100 most beloved in the US, OpenTable says
Two Boston restaurants are among the 100 most beloved in the United States for 2022, and they’re right down the street each other. Abe & Louie’s and Atlantic Fish Company both made the list, which was compiled by OpenTable from customer reviews and released Wednesday. The company analyzed more than 13 million reviews to put together the list.
