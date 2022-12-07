ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Christmas Community night to support the Malibu High Booster Club

By Samantha Bravo
The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times
 3 days ago

Join for a community night on Friday, Dec. 9 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Chili Cook-Off Site. Bison Burger Truck will be there from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Malibu High School Choir will perform at 5:30 p.m. and enjoy hot chocolate, candy canes and crafts.

Members of the Malibu High Sharks water polo teams will be helping sell Christmas trees at Malibu High’s Athletic Booster Club Christmas Tree Lot until Dec. 11.

All the proceeds will benefit the school’s athletic teams, such as basketball, baseball, soccer, football, golf, track and field, and more.

The Christmas Tree Lot is located at 23575 Civic Center Way. The booster club began selling trees on Dec. 1. The lot is open 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday to Thursdays and open until 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The post Christmas Community night to support the Malibu High Booster Club appeared first on The Malibu Times .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Malibu Times

Our Lady of Malibu welcomes community to its Christmas Boutique

Proceeds help support renovations at OLM school and church By Emmanuel Luissi Special to The Malibu Times Our Lady of Malibu School hosted its Christmas Boutique on Saturday, Dec. 3. The event featured vendor tables, food trucks, a bake sale, and photos with Santa.  The event ran from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and concluded […] The post Our Lady of Malibu welcomes community to its Christmas Boutique appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu Arts Commission holds ‘Malibu Inspired Art’ exhibition

Paintings, sculptures, and photographs once again filled the walls of City Hall for the Malibu Arts Commission exhibition “Music Inspired Art.” The gallery features fine art, three-dimensional work created by Malibu and non-Malibu artists inspired by music.  Contributing artists include: Irene Biery, Raphaele Cohen-Bacry, Julie Ellerton, Kylie Epstein, Barbara Freund, Maureen Haldeman, Diane Hines, Ann […] The post Malibu Arts Commission holds ‘Malibu Inspired Art’ exhibition appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Pepperdine lights up the Christmas Tree

Students, staff and community members gathered at Pepperdine University on Friday evening for the annual festive Christmas Tree lighting.  The Christmas Tree Lighting is an annual tradition where the Pepperdine community gathers for a time of worship and celebrating the birth of Christ. The program culminates in the lighting of the Christmas tree. “The Christmas […] The post Pepperdine lights up the Christmas Tree appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

40 artists display their work at the Malibu Art Association first annual Holiday Boutique and Art Sale

A portion of all art sales at the event contributed to the association’s fund for art scholarships for local youth By Emmanuel Luissi Special to The Malibu Times The Malibu Art Association welcomed the community to their first annual Holiday Boutique and Art Sale last weekend on Dec. 3 and 4. The events were held […] The post 40 artists display their work at the Malibu Art Association first annual Holiday Boutique and Art Sale appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Michael Landon Community Center to be closed for maintenance

The Michael Landon Community Center at Malibu Bluffs Park will be closed from Dec. 12 through 18 for maintenance. Exterior restroom access will be available. Additional water bottle filling stations and drinking fountains are located on the multipurpose field near the sandbox play area and at the baseball fields. For more information on the city’s […] The post Michael Landon Community Center to be closed for maintenance appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Optimist Club of Malibu holds Youth Appreciation awards ceremony at Pepperdine

For the first time since 2019, the Optimist Club of Malibu was able to host its annual Youth Appreciation Program in person at Pepperdine University on Thursday, Nov. 17.  “The Malibu Optimists believe it is important to recognize the youth of our community for their efforts and achievements in the arts, athletics, academics and community […] The post Optimist Club of Malibu holds Youth Appreciation awards ceremony at Pepperdine appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Calendar for the week of Dec. 8

THURS, DEC. 8 PARK TALES: ART IN THE PARK Park Tales is a fun and educational program for the entire family. Children and their caregivers will listen to stories, create an art activity, and enjoy a complimentary snack. On Thursday, Dec. 8 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Malibu Bluffs Park. Pre-registration is required at […] The post Calendar for the week of Dec. 8 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

City of Malibu provides holiday safety tips

The City of Malibu staff and City Council wish everyone in the community a safe and happy holiday, filled with health, happiness, family, friendship and love. We are grateful to serve this community and work together to help protect Malibu’s beautiful natural surroundings and environment, and protect Malibu’s safety and community character.   As we head […] The post City of Malibu provides holiday safety tips appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

#SaveLACougars campaign holds seminar

On Wednesday, Nov. 9, a cougar attacked a small dog while it was being walked on a leash near the Hollywood Reservoir. Based on video footage and GPS tracking collar data, Santa Monica Mountains National Parks Service confirmed P-22 was the animal responsible for the attack. “We understand an incident...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce CEO honored by City Council

The Malibu City Council took time out of its busy meeting last week to honor the chief executive officer of the Malibu Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce. Barbara Bruderlin has served the Malibu business community as CEO of the now merged Chamber of Commerce since 2016. She was honored for her dedication to the community. […] The post Malibu Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce CEO honored by City Council appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Pacific Ballet Dance Theatre to present ‘Joys of the season’ at Pepperdine

Another Christmas tradition is finally returning to Malibu after the pandemic — the annual holiday dance and ballet performance at Pepperdine.  Under the direction of Director and Choreographer Natasha Middleton, the Pacific Ballet Dance Theatre (PBDT) will be giving two holiday dance performances at Pepperdine University on Dec. 10 and 11, under the auspices of […] The post Pacific Ballet Dance Theatre to present ‘Joys of the season’ at Pepperdine appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Santa Monica-Malibu School District to send COVID tests home for the holidays

Students and teachers in the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District are counting the days until December 17 when a two week winter break begins for holiday celebrations, visiting with families and maybe even some vacation time. But district officials are getting cautious about a winter surge in COVID-19 positive cases that has affected Los Angeles County. With positive […] The post Santa Monica-Malibu School District to send COVID tests home for the holidays appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu Best Shot: Sunset at Malibu Lagoon

Sunset at Malibu Lagoon on Nov. 7. Photo by Eli Van der Ryn (age 13) @surfshotsbyeli To submit your community spotlight, send a high resolution (300 dpi) jpeg photo by email to editorial@malibutimes.com, along with a caption up to 85 words. The post Malibu Best Shot: Sunset at Malibu Lagoon appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

“Party On, Dudes!” by Kim Devore

“Party On, Dudes!” by Kim Devore In loving memory of Kim, we are republishing the column she wrote, celebrating her 10th anniversary as a staff writer for The Malibu Times on Nov. 16, 2006. Kim looked back at the wild Malibu of the ’60s and ’70s. Which was an an era of “anything goes,” from […] The post “Party On, Dudes!” by Kim Devore appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Goodbye Old Friend

Goodbye Old Friend By Burt Ross Like many others, I was sad to hear that Malibu Kitchen is closing its doors. When I first moved to Malibu, I was told that the food at Malibu Kitchen was out of this world but that its proprietor was a bit on the grumpy side. The food there […] The post Goodbye Old Friend appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Christmas tree sell benefiting MHS athletics

Members of the Malibu High Sharks water polo teams will be out of the water a few days this month.  Instead, the players are helping sell Christmas trees at Malibu High’s Athletic Booster Club Christmas Tree Lot until Dec. 11.  Hayden Goldberg, the Sharks boys and girls water polo teams’ head coach, said the squads’ […] The post Christmas tree sell benefiting MHS athletics appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu filmmakers Rory Kennedy and Mark Bailey set to debut new volcano documentary on Netflix

The timing couldn’t be better — just as the Big Island of Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano began erupting and spewing fresh lava this past week, a new documentary about an explosive volcano eruption in 2019 on New Zealand is coming out: “The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari” by Malibu residents and filmmakers Rory Kennedy and Mark […] The post Malibu filmmakers Rory Kennedy and Mark Bailey set to debut new volcano documentary on Netflix appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

The Adamson House returns with its annual fundraiser

The holiday season has begun and The Adamson House is already festively decorated for the holiday season once again for the annual holiday fundraiser. Now through Dec. 21, guests will be able to explore the beautiful 1930s beach home filled with vintage ornaments, handwritten Christmas cards, and of course a Christmas tree in every room. […] The post The Adamson House returns with its annual fundraiser appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu Best Shot: Point Dume’s new stairs at daybreak

Point Dume’s new stairs at daybreak. By Hans Saeby. To submit your community spotlight, send a high resolution (300 dpi) jpeg photo by email to editorial@malibutimes.com, along with a caption up to 85 words. The post Malibu Best Shot: Point Dume’s new stairs at daybreak appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Calendar for the week of Dec. 1, includes Holiday events

FRI, DEC. 2 PEPPERDINE TREE LIGHTING This Friday, Dec. 2, Pepperdine University’s Tree Lighting is from 6 to 8 p.m. The beloved sold-out event will feature a tree lighting, a holiday reception, and celebratory songs.  FRI, DEC. 2 MALIBU PACIFIC CHURCH 2022 JINGLE JAM Join in on the party at 6 p.m. on December 2nd. […] The post Calendar for the week of Dec. 1, includes Holiday events appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

The Malibu Times

Malibu, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving the community of Malibu, California since 1946.

 https://malibutimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy