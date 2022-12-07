Read full article on original website
Betty Ellen Engle — UPDATED
Betty E. Engle, 79, lifetime resident of Warsaw, passed away at Cedarhurst Senior Living in Fort Wayne on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Born in Warsaw on July 26, 1943, Betty was the daughter of Arthur and Anjelle (Bibler) Huffman. She was a 1961 graduate of Warsaw High School and a longtime member of Warsaw First Brethren Church. She was united in marriage to Larry K. Engle on Sept. 14, 1963. The pair shared 53 years together before his passing in May 2017.
Mary Ann Beer
Mary Ann Beer, 96, of Milford, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Paddock Springs in Warsaw. She was born on Oct. 2, 1926, to Dan and Matilda (Dreyer) Sauder in Eureka, Ill., and graduated from Eureka High School. Mary Ann married Carlton “Cap”...
County HELP Program Progresses
WARSAW — More headway has been made with the Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program Kosciusko. Community projects have been submitted for review for the Strategic Investment Plan, with opportunity for more projects to move forward. Kosciusko County was one of three communities selected by the Indiana Office of Community and...
Celebrate Dewey Decimal System Day With WCPL
Have you wondered why the non-fiction books in the Warsaw Community Public Library, and in most public libraries, are arranged on the shelves? What do all those numbers on the books’ spines mean? The answers lie with an information processing technology that was first developed by American librarian and educator Mevil Dewey.
Joe E. Prough
Joe E. Prough, 87, Goshen, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Majestic Care, Goshen. He was born Nov. 4, 1935. He married Roanne Hout on Sept. 28, 1963. She survives along with two daughters, Kathy (Steve) Taft of Goshen, Karla (Michael) Burke of Old Lyme, Conn.; two sons, Sam Prough of Goshen and Jeff Prough of Syracuse; three grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Ramona Prough of Goshen.
Edgewood Food Drive Partners With Kroger
WARSAW — Edgewood Middle School students and staff are once again holding their annual food drive. This has been an ongoing tradition for many years. Every year, they restock the shelves of Combined Community Services and Our Father’s House food banks before the holidays. In addition, they assemble family boxes that include items such as laundry detergent, milk, toothpaste, and everything in between. The family boxes are filled with food for the entire family, but especially for children who are home during the day alone while their parents are gone. These items include instant oatmeal, soup, peanut butter and jelly, and ramen noodles, just to name a few. Edgewood has provided hundreds of family boxes to families of Warsaw Community Schools’ students and employees over the years.
Syracuse Public Library — Festive Fun Planned For Children
SYRACUSE — Children can now visit Syracuse Public Library’s letter writing station to pen letters to Santa Claus. The station includes everything children need to get started: crayons, stickers and a letter template. Once finished, pop the letter into the station’s little mailbox. The last date to write a letter is Friday, Dec. 16, so the letters have plenty of time to reach the North Pole.
Eldon Eichholtz
Eldon Eichholtz, 75, North Manchester, died at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Dec. 9, 2022. Arrangements are pending at Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw.
Larry Dion Thompson
Larry Dion Thompson, 56, Columbia City, died 12:25 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at his home. He was born on Nov. 8, 1966. Surviving is a daughter, Chantal Byers of Kimmell; stepdaughters, Ashley A. Crowley of Columbia City and Katie Ashba of Lafayette; his partner and former wife, Rebecca Thompson of Columbia City, mother, Jolene Gibbs of Bluffton; four grandchildren, two stepgrandchildren; brothers, Douglas (Julie) Thompson of Bluffton and David Gibbs of Port Charlotte, Fla; and a sister Lisa (Gary) Smith of Phoenix, Ariz.
Geneva J. Sevy
Geneva J. Sevy, 88, Goshen, died at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Waterford Crossing in Goshen. Geneva was born on Nov. 18, 1934. On Sept. 8, 1955 Geneva married Kellum Sevy, he survives. Additional survivors include four children: Myrtis (Michael) Krikau of New Paris, Vanessa (Aaron) West of...
Myra Lee (Crandall) Robinett
Myra Lee (Crandall) Robinett, 80, Wabash, died at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Indianapolis. She was born May 1, 1942. Myra married Randall Bolen in 1963, he passed away in 1966; she then married Max Robinett, he passed away on March 27, 2017.
Kosciusko County YMCA To Develop Urban Soccer Fields
WARSAW — The Kosciusko Community YMCA announces the development of an outdoor sports park opening in the spring of 2023. Thanks to a partnership with Urban Soccer Park, members and guests will be able to use these turf fields for a wide variety of games, sports leagues, group exercise classes and other athletic events.
Koldyke Named Fireman Of The Year
BURKET — Matt Koldyke was recently named the 2022 Seward Township/Burket Fire & Rescue Fireman of the Year. The award was recently presented to Koldyke by last year’s recipient Mitch Good.
Edna M. Swihart
Edna M. Swihart, 88, died at 2:34 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Edna was born on Aug. 8, 1934. On June 1, 1952, Merl and Edna M. Ritenour were wed; he preceded her in death. Edna is survived by her children: Anna (Arlen)...
Art In Action: Art Museums, Galleries
This week, we will introduce you to some of the museums and galleries just a short drive from Warsaw you might not know about. What is the difference between an art museum and an art gallery?. An art museum is a place where the public can go and view art,...
Patricia Ann Porter
Patricia Ann Porter, 79, of Akron (Rock Lake), passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 at her residence. Patricia was born on April 4, 1943 in Birmingham, Ala., to the late Frank and Edna (Weems) Moss. She married on Nov. 23, 1960 in Birmingham, Ala., to Michael J. Porter, he survives.
Doris May Callaway
Doris May Callaway, 89, North Manchester, died in the comfort of her home Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Doris was born on Sept. 13, 1933. On November 13, 1954 Doris married Glen Callaway. She is survived by her husband, Glen Callaway, North Manchester; sons, Stephen (Sylvia) Callaway, North Manchester, David (Pam)...
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. CommunityWide Federal Credit Union v. Christopher W. Wies, $6,560.88. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Chad E. Czerniak, $10,000. Aegis Dental Group Warsaw P.C. v. Michele Farr, $1,250. Jacob D. Lapp, $769.62. Earl Schafstall, $730.60.
Adkins Suffers Head Injuries In Crash
ELKHART COUNTY — Seth Adkins, 35, Warsaw, was taken to Parkview Regional Hospital, Fort Wayne, with neck and head injuries following a one-vehicle crash. The accident was on CR 52, east of CR 43, north of Syracuse, at 4:38 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office reports...
Warsaw Rotary Club To Hold 95th Annual ‘Rotary Toy Day’
The Warsaw Rotary Club will hold its annual Rotary Toy Day on Thursday, Dec. 15, during their weekly meeting. The first event was held in 1927, so this marks the 95th anniversary. New toys are collected to support the Angel Tree program of The Salvation Army. This year the toys...
