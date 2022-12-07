WARSAW — Edgewood Middle School students and staff are once again holding their annual food drive. This has been an ongoing tradition for many years. Every year, they restock the shelves of Combined Community Services and Our Father’s House food banks before the holidays. In addition, they assemble family boxes that include items such as laundry detergent, milk, toothpaste, and everything in between. The family boxes are filled with food for the entire family, but especially for children who are home during the day alone while their parents are gone. These items include instant oatmeal, soup, peanut butter and jelly, and ramen noodles, just to name a few. Edgewood has provided hundreds of family boxes to families of Warsaw Community Schools’ students and employees over the years.

