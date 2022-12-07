ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneau, AK

PND Engineers Names New Principals in Anchorage and Juneau

Alexandra West Jefferies joined PND in 2011 as a civil engineer after working for the firm as an intern. Jefferies earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from UAA, where she became the first UAA student to earn a US patent for her hydrokinetic fish grinding system. Raised on the Kenai Peninsula, Jefferies has excelled at PND as one of the company’s preeminent hydraulic and hydrologic specialists.
City Emergency Program Manager advises for winter weather safety

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - There are ways to stay safe this winter, whether it be in the backcountry or in the comfort of your own home. Tom Mattice, the City's Emergency Program Manager, spoke about ways to be prepared. "We recognize that southeast Alaska gets diverse winter weather. Sometimes when...
Special $100 Benefit to voting shareholders announced by Goldbelt

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Goldbelt Board approved a one-time $100 special benefit. The update was announced Wednesday by Goldbelt President & CEO, McHugh Pierre. The payment will be distributed to each voting shareholder on Friday, December 16th. Goldbelt will distribute a total of $384,200 to all voting shareholders on...
Egan outbound closed due to car accident

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - CCFR and JPD are responding to an accident that occurred late Wednesday afternoon on Egan Highway. Update 12/8: According to a press release, JPD received a report at about 4:19 p.m. of a small 4-door vehicle driving inbound on Egan Drive in the outbound lane of Egan Drive.
