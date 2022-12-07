ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

23 of the most anticipated concerts coming to Houston in 2023

HOUSTON – The upcoming calendar year is jam-packed with concerts by emerging artists (Keshi, Ashe), beloved bands (Muse, Paramore, The Killers), pop sensations (Pink, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran) and living legends (Bruce Springsteen, Lyle Lovett, Santana). Mark your calendars music junkies, here are 23 of the biggest artists bringing their tours to the Houston area in 2023.
HOUSTON, TX
No. 8 Alabama mounts comeback, beats No. 1 Houston 71-65

HOUSTON – No. 8 Alabama could have called it a day when it was trailing by double-figures early in the second half. The Crimson Tide didn’t, and earned another marquee win this season. Alabama rallied from a 15-point second half deficit to stun No. 1 Houston 71-65 on...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Happy Birthday, Rudi! North America’s oldest male orangutan turns 45

HOUSTON – Happy Birthday, Rudi Valentino!. The Houston Zoo’s male orangutan turned 45 on Thursday!. Rudi is the oldest male orangutan in North America, and also the zoo’s longest resident, arriving at the Houston Zoo back in 1978 when he was only two months old. On Thursday,...
HOUSTON, TX
Pocket knife found on aircraft traveling from Houston to Chicago, officials report

HOUSTON – An aircraft traveling from Houston to Chicago was delayed after a passenger reportedly found a knife onboard. Officials from the Houston Airport Systems say after passengers boarded the United Airlines flight on Saturday morning, someone claimed to have found the pocketknife which had possibly been located under their seat.
HOUSTON, TX
‘Welcome home Brittney’: Mayor Turner lights Houston’s City Hall red, white, and blue as Brittney Griner makes her way back to the US

HOUSTON – There have been mixed emotions around the world about the news of Brittney Griner’s release from a Russian prison, while another U.S. citizen, Paul Whelan, remains “wrongfully detained” in the penal system abroad. Although bittersweet for some, local leaders are celebrating the safe return of the Houston area native.
HOUSTON, TX
Who killed Manuel? Reward offered after 2021 deadly double shooting in north Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a double shooting that left one victim dead and another hurt in north Houston back in December of 2021. Manuel Vidal Garza was shot and killed inside his home after several suspects broke inside, according to police. Another victim, who was with Vidal Garza at the time, was shot but survived.
HOUSTON, TX
New details released in deadly shooting of Takeoff: Migos associate also fired shots during altercation, docs show

HOUSTON – A search warrant for the suspect accused of killing Migos rapper Takeoff in Houston on Nov. 1 details the altercation that led up to the deadly shooting. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, has been charged with murder and 22-year-old Cameron Joshua was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and a felon in possession of a weapon in connection to Takeoff’s death.
HOUSTON, TX
Moody Gardens offering Winter Day Camps for kids

GALVESTON – The holiday break is right around the corner for local kids. Head on down to Moody Gardens, they have plenty of attractions that will appeal to kids of all ages. They’re also hosting day camps for school-aged kids. For more information or to register, visit MoodyGardens.org...
GALVESTON, TX
Help raise service dogs for veterans

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Past and present members of our military and first responders make it their mission to keep our communities and country safe. A program that helps our heroes with disabilities maintain their independence safely is looking for help. National non-profit America’s VetDogs is looking for puppy...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Parents share support for T.H. Rogers special needs program and HISD meeting

Concerned and upset parents of students in the Preparing Students for Independence program at T.H. Rogers spoke at Houston Independent School District’s monthly board meeting. Their concerns and frustrations are over the possibility the district would send students with severe multiple impairments to schools within their neighborhoods and the...
HOUSTON, TX
Storms expected Saturday night

While the high pressure that has dominated our weather pattern all week is still in charge, an approaching cold front from the west will bring in some rain chances AND knock weekend highs back just a bit. Storms will roll through the Houston area early Sunday morning. Some may be strong to severe.
HOUSTON, TX

