Man dies after being shot in the head in the parking lot of a southwest Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Should Police Take Cash, Houses, Vehicles and Other Property From Citizens Without Proof of A Crime Committed?Clarence WalkerHouston, TX
A homeowner was shot and killed during a confrontation with two suspects he found in his backyard in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Said "Jesus Told Her To"justpene50Houston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
23 of the most anticipated concerts coming to Houston in 2023
HOUSTON – The upcoming calendar year is jam-packed with concerts by emerging artists (Keshi, Ashe), beloved bands (Muse, Paramore, The Killers), pop sensations (Pink, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran) and living legends (Bruce Springsteen, Lyle Lovett, Santana). Mark your calendars music junkies, here are 23 of the biggest artists bringing their tours to the Houston area in 2023.
No. 8 Alabama mounts comeback, beats No. 1 Houston 71-65
HOUSTON – No. 8 Alabama could have called it a day when it was trailing by double-figures early in the second half. The Crimson Tide didn’t, and earned another marquee win this season. Alabama rallied from a 15-point second half deficit to stun No. 1 Houston 71-65 on...
🔒Self-care on a budget in the Houston area: 9 places to unwind, grab some peace without breaking the bank
HOUSTON – We all need some time to slow down, take care of ourselves and just breathe. In the Houston area, that also doesn’t have to be an incredibly expensive. Here are some ways to take care of yourself on a budget in our area. Get a haircut...
Houston Newsmakers: New Alief Community Center scheduled for grand opening in January
Host Khambrel Marshall talks to City of Houston Councilmember Tiffany D. Thomas, who says the new Alief community center could be a template for future community gathering places throughout the city. The fight against Alzheimer’s is far from over, according to Richard Elbein, CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association for Houston...
Looking ahead to 2026: Houston-area representatives visit Qatar for behind-the-scenes look at the World Cup
The 2026 World Cup may be four years away, but several representatives from Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. (including Houston), are getting a behind-the-scenes look at what to expect. Harris County-Houston Sports Authority CEO Janis Burke and NRG Park Assistant General Manager Lea Mastaglio, were among over 180 participants in...
HPD homicides clearance rate rising, but families of unsolved homicides have questions
HOUSTON – Houston and homicides -- the two have been much more prevalent since 2020. A historic surge producing numbers not seen in nearly 30 years on the streets of Houston. However, as 2022 begins to close its final chapter, there is good news... The city is seeing fewer...
Happy Birthday, Rudi! North America’s oldest male orangutan turns 45
HOUSTON – Happy Birthday, Rudi Valentino!. The Houston Zoo’s male orangutan turned 45 on Thursday!. Rudi is the oldest male orangutan in North America, and also the zoo’s longest resident, arriving at the Houston Zoo back in 1978 when he was only two months old. On Thursday,...
Pocket knife found on aircraft traveling from Houston to Chicago, officials report
HOUSTON – An aircraft traveling from Houston to Chicago was delayed after a passenger reportedly found a knife onboard. Officials from the Houston Airport Systems say after passengers boarded the United Airlines flight on Saturday morning, someone claimed to have found the pocketknife which had possibly been located under their seat.
MISSING PERSON: 22-year-old Veronyka Johnson last seen in SW Houston
HOUSTON – Authorities are searching for a 22-year-old who they say was last seen in southwest Houston. According to police, Veronyka Johnson disappeared Lemon Ridge Lane and Dryad. Johnson was described as a Black woman, standing at 5′5″ tall, and 140-lbs.
Nitro Extreme stunt show hits Texas City this weekend with monster trucks, race cars, dirt bikes, and more
HOUSTON – Calling all auto sports fans!. The Nitro Extreme stunt show hits Texas City this weekend with monster trucks, race cars, dirt bikes, and more. This is a fun action-packed show the whole family will love, with cars balancing on their sides while spinning, rushing speed, wheelies, obstacles, and fire stunts.
World Cup 2022 quarterfinals: Here’s where, when you can watch all the action
The 2022 World Cup has reached the quarterfinals stage. Eight teams now remain. Houston Dynamo FC will be hosting official watch parties for the 2022 World Cup at Pitch 25 (2120 Walker St, Houston). For more information, click here. Where to watch the World Cup at home. All World Cup...
Security guard shot after argument with customer outside game room in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A security guard was shot after Houston police say he was involved in an argument with a customer outside a game room in southwest Houston. It happened in the 12600 block of Hiram Clarke Road near Highway Alt. 90 at around 1:44 a.m. Police said the security...
‘Welcome home Brittney’: Mayor Turner lights Houston’s City Hall red, white, and blue as Brittney Griner makes her way back to the US
HOUSTON – There have been mixed emotions around the world about the news of Brittney Griner’s release from a Russian prison, while another U.S. citizen, Paul Whelan, remains “wrongfully detained” in the penal system abroad. Although bittersweet for some, local leaders are celebrating the safe return of the Houston area native.
Who killed Manuel? Reward offered after 2021 deadly double shooting in north Houston
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a double shooting that left one victim dead and another hurt in north Houston back in December of 2021. Manuel Vidal Garza was shot and killed inside his home after several suspects broke inside, according to police. Another victim, who was with Vidal Garza at the time, was shot but survived.
New details released in deadly shooting of Takeoff: Migos associate also fired shots during altercation, docs show
HOUSTON – A search warrant for the suspect accused of killing Migos rapper Takeoff in Houston on Nov. 1 details the altercation that led up to the deadly shooting. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, has been charged with murder and 22-year-old Cameron Joshua was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and a felon in possession of a weapon in connection to Takeoff’s death.
Conroe ISD expected to see huge jump in enrollment from 70K to 100K students by 2033
There is no doubt the suburbs of Houston are growing and Montgomery County is seeing some recent unprecedented growth. A newly released survey shows that Conroe ISD is expecting some unprecedented growth over the next decade. The school district has about 70,000 students and is expected to jump to nearly 100,000 in ten years.
Moody Gardens offering Winter Day Camps for kids
GALVESTON – The holiday break is right around the corner for local kids. Head on down to Moody Gardens, they have plenty of attractions that will appeal to kids of all ages. They’re also hosting day camps for school-aged kids. For more information or to register, visit MoodyGardens.org...
Help raise service dogs for veterans
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Past and present members of our military and first responders make it their mission to keep our communities and country safe. A program that helps our heroes with disabilities maintain their independence safely is looking for help. National non-profit America’s VetDogs is looking for puppy...
Parents share support for T.H. Rogers special needs program and HISD meeting
Concerned and upset parents of students in the Preparing Students for Independence program at T.H. Rogers spoke at Houston Independent School District’s monthly board meeting. Their concerns and frustrations are over the possibility the district would send students with severe multiple impairments to schools within their neighborhoods and the...
Storms expected Saturday night
While the high pressure that has dominated our weather pattern all week is still in charge, an approaching cold front from the west will bring in some rain chances AND knock weekend highs back just a bit. Storms will roll through the Houston area early Sunday morning. Some may be strong to severe.
