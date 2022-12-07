Read full article on original website
Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks on Baker Mayfield's Rams debut: I wasn't surprised
Steve Wilks and the Carolina Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield earlier this week to give him an opportunity. And, boy, did he ever take advantage of the very first one that came his way. Mayfield, not more than 55 hours after being claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Rams,...
Lincoln Riley Had 1-Word Question For Baker Mayfield Last Night
USC head coach Lincoln Riley is one of the many people impressed by Baker Mayfield's stunning performance in his Los Angeles debut. After Baker notched a 98-yard, game-winning touchdown drive over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night, Riley took to Twitter with a question for the veteran quarterback. "Great...
Seahawks QB Geno Smith 'Having Fun' With Seattle's Offensive Weapons
Geno Smith has plenty of offensive weapons to work with, leading to a dynamic Seahawks offense.
Next Man Up: Browns AGM Glenn Cook is an always-learning family man
Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Browns player you might not know much about...yet. We call this feature "Next Man Up."
Tennessee Titans score vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: First game after Jon Robinson fired
The Tennessee Titans' first game since firing general manager Jon Robinson will be an AFC South showdown with a chance to end a two-game losing streak. The Titans (7-5) host the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). Five days after dismissing Robinson in the middle of his seventh season in Nashville, the Titans have to score a win to preserve their three-game lead in the AFC South and get one step closer to...
Cardinals’ Lecitus Smith grateful for adversity he’s faced in Year 1
PHOENIX — This season has been a roller coaster ride full of twists, dips and turns for the Arizona Cardinals. On top of the team not meeting the high expectations it set out to achieve, Arizona has seen a player tragically die, two coaches depart over off-the-field issues and too many key injuries to list in this space.
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Unbothered by Criticism, Outside Noise
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has been under a microscope for practically his entire football career. From establishing himself as one of the greatest Texas high school football players ever to winning the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma, Murray has nearly every accomplishment possible for a football player. After the Cardinals...
Anonymous Staffer Slams GM Steve Keim
Nearly everybody has been held at fault for how the Arizona Cardinals' season has gone. Top dogs in Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray have been largely put under the microscope for their performance in Arizona's 4-8 start, and while general manager Steve Keim has garnered some of that attention, he's certainly in the backseat when it comes to assigning blame from a public perspective.
Eric Dickerson: "Sean McVay Can Make Baker Mayfield A Better Quarterback"
NFL HoF RB Eric Dickerson joined Chris Broussard and Rob Parker on The Odd Couple to discuss the Baker Mayfield-led Rams improbable come from behind victory over the Raiders. Chris and Rob ask the Rams’ legend his thoughts on Mayfield’s future in the NFL, what the Raiders need to do with HC Josh McDaniels and so much more!
Cardinals’ Zach Ertz not letting knee injury sideline him from giving back
TEMPE — 2022 hasn’t gone how Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz expected after inking a contract extension this past offseason. While Ertz was in his usual form for a good part of the season, leading the team’s pass catchers in touchdowns and providing Kyler Murray a failsafe in the middle of the field, the offense as a whole was nowhere near up to par. Inconsistencies and injury woes along with the outside chatter they bring have been constants this season.
Broncos GM George Paton is Safe per NFL Insider Adam Schefter
The future of the Denver Broncos hangs in the balance of the team's 2023 decisions.
