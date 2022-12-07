TEMPE — 2022 hasn’t gone how Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz expected after inking a contract extension this past offseason. While Ertz was in his usual form for a good part of the season, leading the team’s pass catchers in touchdowns and providing Kyler Murray a failsafe in the middle of the field, the offense as a whole was nowhere near up to par. Inconsistencies and injury woes along with the outside chatter they bring have been constants this season.

