Oklahoma State

The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans score vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: First game after Jon Robinson fired

The Tennessee Titans' first game since firing general manager Jon Robinson will be an AFC South showdown with a chance to end a two-game losing streak. The Titans (7-5) host the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). Five days after dismissing Robinson in the middle of his seventh season in Nashville, the Titans have to score a win to preserve their three-game lead in the AFC South and get one step closer to...
Yardbarker

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Unbothered by Criticism, Outside Noise

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has been under a microscope for practically his entire football career. From establishing himself as one of the greatest Texas high school football players ever to winning the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma, Murray has nearly every accomplishment possible for a football player. After the Cardinals...
All Cardinals

Anonymous Staffer Slams GM Steve Keim

Nearly everybody has been held at fault for how the Arizona Cardinals' season has gone. Top dogs in Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray have been largely put under the microscope for their performance in Arizona's 4-8 start, and while general manager Steve Keim has garnered some of that attention, he's certainly in the backseat when it comes to assigning blame from a public perspective.
iheart.com

Eric Dickerson: "Sean McVay Can Make Baker Mayfield A Better Quarterback"

NFL HoF RB Eric Dickerson joined Chris Broussard and Rob Parker on The Odd Couple to discuss the Baker Mayfield-led Rams improbable come from behind victory over the Raiders. Chris and Rob ask the Rams’ legend his thoughts on Mayfield’s future in the NFL, what the Raiders need to do with HC Josh McDaniels and so much more!
Arizona Sports

Cardinals’ Zach Ertz not letting knee injury sideline him from giving back

TEMPE — 2022 hasn’t gone how Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz expected after inking a contract extension this past offseason. While Ertz was in his usual form for a good part of the season, leading the team’s pass catchers in touchdowns and providing Kyler Murray a failsafe in the middle of the field, the offense as a whole was nowhere near up to par. Inconsistencies and injury woes along with the outside chatter they bring have been constants this season.
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

