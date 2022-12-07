ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IRONMAN announces cancellation of Alaska race

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The IRONMAN Group has canceled IRONMAN Alaska in Juneau for 2023 and 2024, according to Travel Juneau, the contracted host for the events. In a press release, Travel Juneau President & CEO Liz Perry said economic pressure and inflation are impacting the world and IRONMAN Alaska is affected by this global event.
Annual Shop with a Cop program next Saturday

Photo courtesy of Shop with a Cop - Capital City Chapter of Alaska Peace Officers Association Facebook page. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - About 30 kids from various nominations will be selected to join the annual Shop with a Cop program next weekend. Kirt Stage-Harvey, a detective with JPD and a...
Special $100 Benefit to voting shareholders announced by Goldbelt

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Goldbelt Board approved a one-time $100 special benefit. The update was announced Wednesday by Goldbelt President & CEO, McHugh Pierre. The payment will be distributed to each voting shareholder on Friday, December 16th. Goldbelt will distribute a total of $384,200 to all voting shareholders on...
