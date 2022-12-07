ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Times

Viral indeed: Jenna Ortega had COVID while filming that kooky 'Wednesday' dance scene

By Christi Carras
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

Jenna Ortega's showstopping dance number from Netflix series "Wednesday" has once again gone viral — and not in a good way.

The standout moment from the popular show has come under scrutiny this week after Ortega's remarks about filming the dance scene while sick resurfaced. In a November interview with NME, the series lead revealed that she filmed the routine while waiting for COVID-19 test results — which came back positive.

The famed scene sees Ortega's Wednesday Addams bust a move to the tune of The Cramps' "Goo Goo Muck" at a school dance in the fourth episode of first season, which came out last month. Choreographed by Ortega herself, the kooky dance number has amassed more than 6.7 million views and a heap of praise on Twitter and beyond.

In her glowing review of "Wednesday," Times TV critic Lorraine Ali hailed Ortega's dance as "one of the top television moments of the year.” According to Ortega, however, the fan-favorite scene was "awful to film" because she had just contracted COVID-19.

“I woke up and — it’s weird, I never get sick and when I do it’s not very bad — I had the body aches," Ortega told NME.

"I felt like I’d been hit by a car and that a little goblin had been let loose in my throat and was scratching the walls of my esophagus. They were giving me medicine between takes because we were waiting on the positive result.”

The 20-year-old performer added that she asked to reshoot the scene but was told there was no time. “I think I probably could have done it a bit better," she said.

MGM Studios, which handled production on "Wednesday," said in a statement to NME that “strict COVID protocols were followed and once the positive test was confirmed production removed Jenna from set.” (The production company provided the same statement to The Times on Wednesday.)

But that wasn't good enough for Twitter users who have accused Ortega, episode director Tim Burton and the producers of "Wednesday" of behaving irresponsibly and putting their colleagues at risk.

"she shouldve been isolated — not made to keep working while feeling ill," tweeted @jelevision . "forcing jenna ortega to keep working and spreading covid around the set is so negligent of the producers and studio."

"Jenna Ortega having COVID on set and working unmasked around other unmasked performers is not a flex," tweeted @hereisviolet . "She should not be praised for 'working while sick.' The above the line crew could’ve possibly disabled or killed someone for their irresponsibility."

"the narrative around this being 'omg jenna works so hard' and not 'a bunch of executives not only made a 20 year old choreograph her own dance and work with covid but also put every single person on that set at risk' is uh. driving me INSANE," tweeted @kaicfox . "esp as a disabled person who has a disabled father in the film industry like if that happened on my dads set or a set i was on we could have died ????"

Representatives for Netflix did not comment when contacted Wednesday by the Los Angeles Times. Representatives for Ortega did not immediately respond Wednesday to The Times' requests for comment.

Pandemic backlash aside, "Wednesday" has been a massive success for Netflix. The streaming giant announced late last month that the "Addams Family" spin-off had broken the platform’s record for most hours viewed within a week for an English-language show, surpassing the previous record set by the fourth season of “Stranger Things.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Watch Jenna Ortega’s viral ‘Wednesday’ dance scene, soundtracked by The Cramps

Netflix has shared a stand-alone video of Jenna Ortega’s viral dance scene from Wednesday, the new Addams Family spin-off series. You can watch the full scene above. The scene in question features in episode four of the series, titled ‘Woe What A Night’, when Wednesday attends Nevermore Academy’s annual Rave’N dance and performs a series of ghoulish moves to the sound The Cramps‘ ‘Goo Goo Muck’.
OK! Magazine

Jenna Ortega Sparks Backlash After Admitting She Filmed Dance Scene From Netflix's 'Wednesday' While Exhibiting COVID-19 Symptoms

While Jenna Ortega was filming Netflix's hit show Wednesday, she came to set while she wasn't feeling well, which didn't sit well with others. In an interview, the 20-year-old star revealed her iconic dance was "her first day with COVID so it was awful to film." "I woke up and – it’s weird, I never get sick and when I do it’s not very bad – I had the body aches. I felt like I’d been hit by a car and that a little goblin had been let loose in my throat and was scratching the walls of my esophagus,"...
Collider

'Wednesday' Cast React to Jenna Ortega's Iconic Dance in New Video

This Thanksgiving weekend many horror fans have been thankful for the release of the long awaited Netflix series Wednesday. The Addams Family adaptation starring Jenna Ortega in the death loving title role has taken the genre world by storm. However, since the series released this past Wednesday, fans can’t stop talking about the amazing dance sequence at the end of episode 4. Now Netflix has released a behind-the-scenes video of the cast reacting to that now-iconic scene.
The Independent

Jenna Ortega ‘predicts’ her future as Wednesday Addams in resurfaced clip

Fans have labelled Jenna Ortega a “prophet” after a resurfaced clip shows her predicting her future as Wednesday Addams.Years before Ortega landed her starring role as the titular daughter of Netflix’s Wednesday, an adaptation of 1992 classic The Addams Family, the young actor led her first series on Disney Channel’s three-season comedy Stuck in the Middle. The then 14-year-old Ortega portrayed Harley, the middle child of seven who comes up with creative means to stand out in her crowded household. During an episode from its debut season, Harley’s attempts at scheduling a park day for her family are dashed...
Variety

Sadie Sink Hadn’t Seen Any Brendan Fraser Movies Until She Was Cast as His Daughter in ‘The Whale’

Sadie Sink admits she didn’t know much about Brendan Fraser until she was cast as his estranged daughter in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.” “To be honest, I hadn’t seen any of his films. I didn’t grow up with his films,” the 20-year-old actor told me at the New York City premiere of “The Whale” Tuesday night at Alice Tully Hall. “Of course, now I’ve seen all of them.” Sink’s favorite? “I love ‘School Ties,” the “Stranger Things” star said. Fraser starred in the 1992 drama as a Jewish high schooler attending an exclusive prep school on a football scholarship. He decides to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Anna Kendrick Pulls Her Hair Out in First Trailer for Lionsgate’s ‘Alice, Darling’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Anna Kendrick’s “Alice, Darling,” directed by Mary Nighy, has released its first trailer. Nighy, the daughter of “Living” star Bill Nighy, brought her directorial debut to Toronto Film Festival back in September for its world premiere. The psychological thriller also stars Kaniehtiio Horn, Charlie Carrick and Wunmi Mosaku. Nominated for an Academy Award for “Up in the Air” (2009), Kendrick stars in “Alice, Darling” as a woman pushed to the breaking point by her psychologically abusive boyfriend, Simon. While on vacation with two close girlfriends, Alice rediscovers her essence and gains some much-needed perspective. Slowly, she starts to fray the cords of...
Page Six

Guillermo del Toro says his ‘Pinocchio’ film is not a ‘babysitter movie’

Guillermo del Toro doesn’t want parents to think his version of “Pinocchio” is a kids’ movie. “People ask us if it is for kids [and] we say, ‘It’s not made for kids but kids can watch it if their parents talk to them.’ It’s not a babysitter movie, it’s a movie that will have kids ask questions,” the Oscar-winning director told Page Six at the film’s New York premiere earlier this week. Del Toro, 58, had always wanted to put his own spin on the Italian classic, which has been adapted many times — most famously by Walt Disney in 1940...
NEW YORK STATE
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
478K+
Followers
76K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy